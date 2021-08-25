Long-awaited derby win dedicated to Drogs’ coach David

Mark Doyle celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with team-mate Jake Hyland, left, during the win over Dundalk. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

DROGHEDA United assistant manager Kevin Doherty has hailed his team’s performance in the victory over Dundalk as one of the best since their return to the top flight.

The Boynesiders put a run of nine straight defeats at the hands of the Lilywhites in the league and cup to an end with a vital 2-1 win at Oriel Park, less than 48 hours after the club’s Under-14 coach David Conroy lost his life in a car accident.

Doherty, who took charge of the team as Tim Clancy served the last game of a touchline suspension, said the result was timely both from the point of view of the club’s relegation fight and because it gave some sort of comfort to the Conroy family at such a difficult time.

“The players have been great all week and the last couple of days has been horrific for the club and for the Conroy family.

‘You know how important Dave was to us. It was just shocking and obviously (his son) Alex is really involved with us (as part of the social media team) and it was certainly something that was at the forefront of our mind.

‘We said it before the game, that there was a reason why we were doing it tonight and that was maybe to put a smile on Alex’s face for five minutes and we did. He was here on the pitch and in some ways it shows the insignificance of football and in other ways it shows how important it is to people.

‘The players did that for Alex and the Conroys and Lee, his older brother, was saying it was after making him happy too, so it was a great thing to be able to do.’

Despite a couple of half-chances for Dundalk to equalise after Michael Duffy had pulled a goal back in reply to a Mark Doyle double, it was fairly comfortable in the end for Drogheda whose victory plunged their neighbours into the relegation play-off position.

“It wasn’t perfect, but we won the game and it’s a very difficult place to come and it’s been a long, long time since the club has won here,’ Doherty pointed out.

“We set up in a similar way to last week (against Shamrock Rovers) shape-wise. We didn’t need to press mad, we just needed to stay in the game. We knew that we had a chance, not just on the counter but with balls down the side and in behind.

“But look, we had to do our job at the other end and we defended magnificently and not just the back four. The goal was a bit disappointing, but I’m picking hairs there. I couldn’t be happier with them, the way they were such big, strong men that dealt with everything that was thrown at them.

‘We were dealing with a quality side. I know they were missing a couple of players, but they had international players on that pitch coming on. They are big, strong full-time athletes, but our lads were more than a match for them.”

As for Doyle’s brace of goals, it was a return to form for a player who by his own admission hasn’t always been firing on all cylinders this season. Nevertheless, Doherty insisted the Skerries native would always be a key man in the squad.

“We never had any issues with Doyler,” he said. “He’s been one of our stars for the last three and a half years and we’ll never have a problem with Doyler. He’s the best trainer, the best kid and it’s always there for Doyler.

“He has ability in abundance and the goals he got were excellent. I haven’t seen them yet, but I can’t wait to go home and watch them.”

The significance of the result wasn’t lost on Doherty as defeat would have left Drogheda just two points above the relegation play-off position, with a game more played than Finn Harps.

“We were talking on the way up, me and Tim, and we genuinely believed that those results were going to happen,” he said, referring to Finn Harps’ victory over St Pat’s and Waterford’s big win against Longford.

“So I suppose we knew we had to get some sort of a result here. We didn’t have to – there’s 11 games to go – but it would obviously make it better for ourselves if we did.

“That’s going to be it for the rest of the season. Waterford are going to win games, Longford are going to win games, we’re going to win games and Dundalk are there as well now.

‘The table is very, very congested bar probably Longford at the bottom and we’ll just have to look after ourselves.

‘That performance and application from the lads will hopefully keep going and I’ve no doubt it will because I’ve said to you on many occasions that they’re a really brilliant bunch.”

Drogheda have no game this week as they’re out of the FAI Cup, but next up is the visit of Sligo Rovers on Friday September 3rd when they will hope to have Chris Lyons available after the striker missed a number of games through injury.