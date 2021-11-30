Lilies would be sideways move for Tim

DROGHEDA United chairman Conor Hoey says he wouldn’t see the attraction in manager Tim Clancy making the move up the M1 to Dundalk.

The Lilywhites are expected to have a new manager in place in succession to Vinny Perth before Christmas and Clancy is said to be one of their chief targets along with former Dundalk captain Stephen O’Donnell who led St Pat’s to an FAI Cup triumph on Sunday.

Speaking on LMFM’s Sunday Sport, Hoey reaffirmed that there had been no approach for Clancy.

He said: “Tim will go on to manage at a higher level, but losing him to a domestic club I don’t see as a step up. Moving from Drogheda to Dundalk, they may be more full-time in football, but Dundalk are in rebuild mode. I don’t really see the attraction for Tim there.

“Taking a sideways move in the League of Ireland, I think he’s better than that.”

Meanwhile, wing-back James Brown has been recognised by his fellow professionals with selection in the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year.

Brown, who is out of contract, is set to spend a few weeks training with Blackburn Rovers and Bristol Rovers and Killian Phillips is set for a trial with Crystal Palace U-23s.

Dinny Corcoran is the first member of the 2021 squad to confirm he is leaving the club after what he called a ‘frustrating year on the pitch’.