‘Lift the roof off!’

CLUB chairman Conor Hoey is calling on fans to raise the roof tonight and help Drogheda United move to within one point of Premier Division safety in one of the biggest Louth derbies in living memory.

A small number of tickets went on sale at the clubhouse this morning and there should be a capacity crowd for the visit of Dundalk to Head in the Game Park (kick-off 7.45pm) as both teams chase crucial league points to stave off the threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off.

“If ever there was a night when our club needs you it’s against Dundalk, with all the background stuff that’s going on there,” said chairman Hoey.

“We beat them last time and they will be up for it and will want revenge, so we will have to be really on our game, but I think our players realise the importance of this match and if we could get a win it would be huge for the club and for the town.”

A Drogheda win could end up being catastrophic for their neighbours, of course, but the Boynesiders’ chairman has no wish to see them relegated.

“I have a lot of sympathy with the Dundalk fans about all the uncertainty surrounding their club,” said Mr Hoey, “and I want them to stay up as well. It’s great to have two Premier Division clubs in the county and financially it’s good for us to have four local derbies every year.

“But on Thursday I want us to beat them, 100 per cent, and the main message is that I want every one of our fans to give it loads. Bring your flags, bring the noise, lift the roof and intimidate Dundalk.”

A point for Drogheda away to Finn Harps on Monday and a late equaliser for Derry in Waterford the following night means it was take an unlikely series of results for the Boynesiders to be dragged into the bottom two at this stage, and even a draw against Dundalk would be regarded as a positive outcome.

Whatever happens, both teams will be out again on Sunday at 5pm – Drogheda visit Bohemians and Dundalk host Longford – and having to play four games in nine days because of upcoming international call-ups is something that infuriates the Boynesiders’ chairman.

“The whole situation is unacceptable,” said Mr Hoey.

“We have the two longest away trips, bar Derry, on a Friday and a Monday. The players weren’t getting home from Sligo until the early hours of Saturday morning, then up to Finn Harps on Monday, Dundalk on Thursday and Bohs next Sunday.

“It’s ludicrous, and if at the end of the season we end up in the play-off because of this I will feel very aggrieved, even though I have a bit of sympathy with the FAI because they are trying to pack everything in.

“We are hoping to have the biggest crowd of the season, but we’re pulling this fixture forward by eight days and that doesn’t suit people. It affects our supporters and us from a commercial point of view.

“But it is what it is and there’s nothing we can do. It’s the least worst option and we just have to get on with it. We have to try and get some results and hopefully that will be enough to keep us up and finish in mid-table.”

Drogheda have Jake Hyland suspended tonight after his red card in Ballybofey, while Chris Lyons is rated doubtful because of injury and Mark Hughes and Hugh Douglas remain sidelined.