Life’s a pitch right now for Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell

Life’s a pitch right now for Stephen O’Donnell.

While his side struggle for form on the field, the actual playing surface appears to be the Dundalk head coach’s worst enemy.

This season has felt like there has been a one in, one out policy when it comes to the treatment room at Oriel Park and that continued against Derry City on Sunday.

With Robbie Benson making a goalscoring return to the starting 11 in what was his first 90 minutes since last August and Patrick Hoban making a telling contribution off the bench as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue, O’Donnell’s hand was simultaneously weakened just as it looked to have been strengthening by an injury in the warm-up for Andy Boyle and the early withdrawal of Greg Sloggett, who left the ground on crutches after coming down awkwardly on his ankle having gone up for a header just after the half hour mark.

It was perhaps ironic that it was Derry who Dundalk were facing at the weekend given the problems that Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side have had on the injury front themselves with the likes of former Lilywhites Patrick McEleney, Mark Connolly and Cameron Dummigan all missing at the weekend and Michael Duffy only making a late cameo off the bench as he works his way back from another lay-off.

Derry, who, like Dundalk, play on an artificial surface, have done a study in the recent past highlighting how their injury problems have increased since the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Given the issues he has had since last summer, O’Donnell couldn’t help but draw the conclusion after Sunday’s 2-2 draw that the 3G pitch – which he frequently bemoaned was ‘bone dry’ – was at least partially to blame for the number of injuries both sides have had to endure of late.

“Andy Boyle gets injured in the warm up, he just felt his calf, Greg Sloggett hurt his ankle going up for a header and landing. It’s just at a stage now and there’s talk of it obviously but it’s just a co-relation they’re the two teams who get the most injuries and we know what the co-relation is,” O’Donnell said, referencing the artificial surfaces.

While the Candystripes, who rent the Brandywell from Derry and Strabane District council, are in the process of engaging with the local authority to have the surface replaced having been informed it will not be passed by the FAI for next season, O’Donnell said Louth County Council may need to assist Dundalk to replace the surface at Oriel, the current version of which has been in place since the start of 2017.

“It’s very hard in regards the ownership,” he said.

“There’s a massive cost. Can we get the council involved to help out and do something because it’s gone beyond probably a point of not being a great surface to watch football on. It’s actually injuring players with muscle injuries.

“There’s no give in that. Muscle injuries you’re pounding on it and you go up for a header and there’s the risk of ligament and bone injuries. If you don’t land square on with the sole of your foot then you’re doing your ankle ligaments or you’re doing your knee.”

Pressed on whether the pitch was to blame for the two injuries on Sunday, O’Donnell said: “It's hard to tell but all I know is we get a lorry load of injuries and Derry get a lot of injuries, that’s all I know.”

Exact proof of pitches causing injuries is tough to produce but a study in Nottingham last year based around rugby found that elite-level players in that sport were four-times more likely to suffer non-contact injuries on artificial surfaces than grass. As a product, the quality of the pitch also devalues the older it is so it perhaps explains why the injuries are mounting more now compared to a few years ago when Stephen Kenny was in charge of Dundalk.

It's not just the Lilywhites who suffer though. Opposition teams have too. While he’s now back at Oriel Park, it was at the Carrick Road venue that John Mountney suffered his initial ACL injury in August 2021. Given Dundalk’s opposition this weekend, it’s also worth noting that Shelbourne’s Conor Kane has yet to play since suffering a serious injury at Oriel towards the end of the scoreless draw between the sides at the start of last September.

Sligo Rovers pair Johan Brannefalk and Karl O’Sullivan are also facing long spells on the sideline having suffered “extensive ligament damage” during the 1-1 draw with Derry City at the Brandywell last month.

Can the problem be resolved?

Not in the short term for this season and certainly not without planning.

Derry estimate the costs of replacing the Brandywell surface could amount to somewhere in the region of £1 million depending on what options are taken, with even a return to grass expensive. While it’s probably the preferred solution, it throws up additional problems over pitch usage and maintenance given the number of underage sides – male and female – who play and train at Oriel Park on top of the first-team’s exploits.

Money is tight at Dundalk as it is so funding a replacement could be difficult without much needed support but it’s becoming an issue that the owners cannot afford to continue to ignore.

Of course, not all of Dundalk’s current issues can be blamed on the pitch. The reality is they need to do more on it. While there were signs of effort at least on Sunday, the stats for the club’s opening 10 games of the season make for some grim reading.

While two goals were scored at the weekend, one came from a set piece and the other from a defensive lapse from the opposition. Creativity from open play outside of the 5-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at the start of March hasn’t been near good enough.

With just 73 shots taken, only Shelbourne and UCD (71 for both) have taken less than Dundalk. That’s some 23 shots less than the next worst, Cork City, and significantly off the 122 taken by Drogheda United, the side above the Lilywhites in the table.

Dundalk are also fourth lowest for attempted crosses in the league with 127 – again only Shels, Cork and UCD having a worse return – with the 28.3pc accuracy of these the third worst in the division.

With 107 touches in the box, only bottom side UCD with 81 have made less while Dundalk are bottom of the table for through passes with 39. They also have the lowest accuracy in this bracket with 23.1pc. They’re also joint bottom with UCD for deep completions with 27.

They’re also eighth in the table for expected goals with 10.31, with only Cork City (9.5), Shelbourne (7.86) and UCD (5.74) having less.

While O’Donnell’s side are just three points worse off than they were after the same number of games last year, the second series of matches – which kick-started with a 2-1 win at home to Sligo Rovers – was the start of a run which saw them win nine, draw two and lose just one – away to Shamrock Rovers – between then and July 1.

Serious improvement is still required to ensure they’re battling for Europe again but standards on and particularly off the pitch have to improve for that to happen.