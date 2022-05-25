League race goes down to the last day for Drogheda

Ciara McCroary starred with one goal and one assist in Drogheda Girls' victory over Lakelands.

AN away win for Drogheda Girls against Dunboyne in their final league match of the season this week will secure a league title play-off with current leaders Malahide United, following this victory over Lakelands at Marley’s Lane on Sunday.

A professional-like first-half performance, illuminated by a top-class display from Ciara McCroary, proved enough to secure all three points.

McCroary opened the scoring for her side on four minutes when she was found out wide on the right after Megan O’Connor and Grace Martin combined to split the defence. McCroary spotted the visiting keeper off her line and brilliantly lobbed her from 30 yards.

Drogheda continued to attack fluently, with their winger Abi Kierans-Fitzpatrick and full-back Amy Clarke raiding down the left time after time and delivering crosses that the home side will be disappointed not to have finished off.

On 13 minutes Romy McAvinia was found in space by Niamh O’Hart and she dribbled towards the box while drawing two defenders, before cleverly slipping the ball to Martin who notched up goal number 34 of the season with a fantastic strike from 15 yards, giving the Lakelands keeper no chance.

The away side were always threatening, but Drogs keeper Jade Murphy put on a confident display and coolly dealt with a lot of long through-balls and that gave centre-backs Alisha Ajasafe and Niamh Leonard the confidence to push higher and help keep the pressure on their opponents.

And while McCroary continued to dazzle throughout the first half, Orla O’Neill was also dangerous on the right flank, showing blistering pace and always finding space.

In the second half Drogheda continued to keep the ball for long periods as Megan Murray, O’Hart and O’Connor controlled the midfield area. Clarke and Aoife O’Neill continued to hurt their opponents down the left, with Clarke very unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a vicious strike which cannoned off the crossbar from distance.

Lakelands went more direct in the second half and tried to play over the top of the home defenders, but this suited centre-back Lyndsey Horan who was able to show all her pace and power, being first to long balls and making impressive clearances that started attacks.

Her partner Ajasafe continued to show her class, picking up the ball in deep areas and carrying long distances before finding attackers.

From one such move 20 minutes from time there were loud cheers from the home support as Ajasafe found McCroary wide and again the young midfielder beat two players before pulling the ball back from the byeline to find Joy Kelly.

The striker, who was just back from a six-week lay-off resulting from a horror tackle, finished superbly to secure a crucial win for Drogheda.

Drogheda GIRLS: Jade Murphy, Orla O’Neill, Alisha Ajasafe, Niamh Leonard, Amy Clarke, Megan O’Connor, Niamh O’Hart, Romy McAvinia, Ciara McCroary, Abi Kierans-Fitzpatrick, Grace Martin, Megan Murray, Lyndsey Horan, Aoife O’Neill, Joy Kelly.