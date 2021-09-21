Leaders now have one hand on trophy

O’Neills Division 1 SQUARE UNITED 1 TERMONFECKIN CELTIC 2 TERMONFECKIN Celtic look set to land the Division 1 title in the next few weeks after Danny Gartland’s side made it 10 wins from 11 this season on Sunday. A 2-1 success away to Square United has put them 12 points clear with a game more played than Quay Celtic in second. The Seasiders, who have yet to concede a goal from open play this season, took the lead inside five minutes when a Niall McDonnell kick cleared the entire Square cover and Conor Parkinson took full advantage to control the ball and finish past Podge Malone. Termonfeckin didn’t have their strongest squad available but certainly weren’t lacking for talent. Indeed the visitors moved the ball well and doubled their lead on 15 minutes when Parkinson once again found himself behind the Square cover and he slipped a shot past Malone. Square were missing some key individuals, but with Ross Gaynor in the side they were always going to be a threat. The former Dundalk and Drogheda United player had several opportunities from free kicks outside the box and on one occasion he rattled the post. Square continued to press and Killian Murray was played through but blazed his shot over the bar when a bit of composure would have probably seen him score. But it was Termonfeckin who went into the break 2-0 ahead. Square came out all guns blazing in the second half as Gartland received some sage advice from his assistant manager Shane Gregory. The manager made a tactical switch, moving 17-year-old Adam Fay to right-back and Fola Oki to the centre of the pitch. This plugged a gap as Square were getting great joy going through the centre of the pitch and Oki put in a mammoth shift to counter that. Nevertheless, Square were given a lifeline via the penalty spot, with Gaynor making no mistake from 12 yards out as he blasted a shot past McDonell. Termonfeckin were then reduced to 10 men when Dave O’Brien was sent off and Square were well on top at this stage. There was a 15-minute period of 10 v 11 until Square too were reduced to 10 men and the game then petered out, although the Square bench claimed the referee blew for full-time almost three minutes early with no explanation. Square: Podge Malone, Davin Starkey, Killian Murray, Stefan Halpenny, Ross Gaynor, Andrew Egan, Tristan Knowles, Johnny Sheridan, Trevor Matthew’s, Aaron Kerley, Gary Kane. Termonfeckin: Niall McDonnell, Fola Oki, James Carter, Paddy O’Boyle, Luke Campbell (Brian Brodigan), Adam Fay, Dave O’Brien, Jake Farrell (Conor Sweeney), Dale Harding, Carl Brannigan, Conor Parkinson.