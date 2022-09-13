Louth

Kurtis Byrne on his Dundalk career, two league title wins and his decision to retire from football

Kurtis Byrne won two SSE Airtricity League Premier Division medals at Dundalk under Stephen Kenny. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Kurtis Byrne won two SSE Airtricity League Premier Division medals at Dundalk under Stephen Kenny. Picture: Sportsfile

James Rogers

News of Kurtis Byrne’s retirement last week reminded me of a phrase regularly used in the press box of Oriel Park in the early part of the Stephen Kenny era.

It’s a night for Kurtis,” was something myself, Darren Crawley, Anthony Bravender, Ciarán Callan – and possibly others – have uttered on many occasions.

