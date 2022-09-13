Kurtis Byrne on his Dundalk career, two league title wins and his decision to retire from football

News of Kurtis Byrne’s retirement last week reminded me of a phrase regularly used in the press box of Oriel Park in the early part of the Stephen Kenny era.

“It’s a night for Kurtis,” was something myself, Darren Crawley, Anthony Bravender, Ciarán Callan – and possibly others – have uttered on many occasions.

Some context?

Well, while Kenny enjoyed huge success in his time as Dundalk FC manager, it was a process in getting to the top.

His side went close to silverware in both the league and cup in 2013 before getting over the line 12 months later when an EA Sports Cup win was followed up with a first league title in 19 years in that dramatic final day showdown with Cork City.

It got even better in 2015 for the current Republic of Ireland boss when he emulated the likes of Jim McLaughlin and Turlough O’Connor by landing a league and FAI Cup double.

Things would really take off for Kenny’s side the year after that when they broke the glass ceiling of qualifying for the Europa League group stages and competing throughout.

By then Kurtis Byrne had departed but no one doubts the fact that he played a pivotal role in the successes prior to that and in raising the bar of a club who in September 2012 were flirting with extinction off the pitch and losing 7-0 on it only to create Irish football history by becoming the first – and so far only – side from these shores to win a group stage match in Europe by beating Maccabi Tel Aviv at the same Tallaght Stadium venue where they had been thumped by Shamrock Rovers just four years earlier.

It’s easy to look back now at those early days of Kenny’s reign at Dundalk with rose-tinted glasses and remember a side who steamrolled their way to success after success. Even the best sides have to scrape through in games though and, quite often, Byrne was the man Dundalk turned to for inspiration.

The gifted son of another former Lilywhite player, Paul Byrne, Kurtis had an eye for a pass that was underrated while his ability to score special goals was something special.

“A night for Kurtis,” was like an acknowledgement that a bit of magic was needed for Dundalk to get through a game and he regularly produced. Certainly the side of 2022 could have done with a bit of magic like he could produce at the UCD Bowl on Friday night!

In total the now 32-year-old scored 27 goals in 107 appearances for Dundalk but those figures – while impressive – don’t do justice to the overall role he played in bringing others into the game.

Even after his departure there were some superb goals against his former employers for Bohemians and Waterford but the Lilywhites defence at least won’t have to deal with him again after he announced on social media last Thursday that he was stepping away from professional football.

The timing seemed strange given his most recent club, Bray Wanderers, have just five games left in their season but the Dubliner told The Argus this week he felt the time was right to put his career off the pitch ahead of the one on it.

“No, I'm grand,” he said, when asked about a potential injury.

“It's just with work, the commitment to football – even though it's part-time, it's kind of still full-time if you get me because of the level of commitment you put into it. It's nothing against Bray or anything to do with that. It's just the right time was now.

“It's something I've been thinking of for the last three months. I'm in a really good place with my job. I've worked hard to get to where I am in the current company that I'm with now and it just made sense.

“I only realised at about 28 that I needed to focus on something after football. I got into sales in IT software and it has just kicked on. I joined a new company called Bright and it has just gone really well so I'm happy to fully commit all my time and effort to what lies ahead now.

“I spoke to Pat Devlin, who was kind enough to release me from my contract, and that was it really. I spoke to my family as well. I'm 33 next birthday and I'm just thinking, 'Will I win more trophies?' Maybe, but I've won all there is to win in the League of Ireland so I was quite happy to call it a day.

“It was hard because I love football and it gave me everything to start off in life. I've met some great people, scored some great goals that I'll never forget and that other people won't forget, I've won loads of medals – different leagues and personal accolades as well. It just gave me everything so far in life and I'll always be grateful for my love of football and what I've achieved.”

Kurtis had big boots to follow when he broke through at Hibernian as a teenager. His father, Paul, who ended his career at Oriel Park in 2003, was a cult hero in Scottish football having played for Celtic for two seasons in the mid-’90s where he scored twice in Old Firm matches against bitter rivals Rangers.

It was against Celtic that Byrne made his league debut for Hibs at Easter Road in August 2009 but while a career cross channel was ended by his move to Dundalk four years later, he insists he never felt added pressure to ‘make it’ due to who his father was.

“I never really felt the pressure because anything that I ever achieved, nothing was ever given to me in football,” he said.

“I had to work hard and had to go on trial to all these clubs in England and there was no one with me. I was there to impress on my own. I always took, advice, not from him, but I saw the mistakes he made so that had a good influence on me where I knew not to make those mistakes but there was never pressure.

“I knew what I wanted and that was it. My family, my mam, my partner Danielle, son Noah and my siblings have helped out big time because it can be a lonely place at times.

SCHOLAR

“I went to Norwich as a scholar. I picked up an injury over there and then I went away with Ireland to the European Championships and done really well. That's when Hibs came in for me and they were able to negotiate a deal with Norwich for me to go there.

“I made my debut against Celtic and had a lot of really good years at Hibs. There was a transition period at Hibs around then where they had seven or eight managers and you'd be doing really well under one manager and then another manager would come in and you'd go out on loan. That was a learning curve as well but I loved my time there.”

Byrne would return to Ireland to join Dundalk at the start of the 2013 after a loan spell at Brechin City from Ross County. Given the Lilywhites had only survived in the Premier Division courtesy of a play-off win over Waterford a few months earlier, Dundalk might not have been the most appealing destination from a former Irish underage international but Kenny was the difference for the attacker.

“He just mentioned the beliefs he had in what we could do and the players that he was signing and to be fair I was happy with that and happy to come home and show what I was about because a lot of people wouldn't have seen me play because I left at such an early age so I just wanted a platform to show what I was about and to show people why I got the move away and thankfully it worked out really well.

“When I went to Dundalk with Kenny, he recognised something that others didn't and I started playing in the 10 and it gave me a little boost because I could always see a pass and I could always shoot from 30 yards-plus and I think that's what he loved about me.

“It was a great group but credit goes to Stephen for that because it was built from scratch.

“He took in a whole new squad and right from the start we were thinking we had a chance. That three years that I was there, we had so many good times. One game that always stands out is Drogheda away when we had two men sent-off by (Anthony) Buttimer, which was scandalous. We could have went on to win the FAI Cup that year because we were on a roll.

“I think Pat's had a great squad and, fair play to them, they won the league and it was their year but I think on the playing side of it we weren't too far behind so we knew the following year that if we could add a couple more then we'd be right up there again.

“We made our mistakes that year and they hurt but we learnt from them quick but the following year, I can't remember how many games we lost but I'd imagine it wasn't a lot. We took our losses like men and we learnt quick and moved on. I don't know if we even lost two games back-to-back in my three years in Dundalk. That was the kind of squad we had. Yeah, we made mistakes – we're only human – but we learnt quickly from them and Stephen drilled that into us to go and win the next game.”

Arguably Dundalk’s most successful season while Byrne was there was 2015 when the Lilywhites lost just once in the league and added the FAI Cup at the end of a season where an EA Sports Cup final was only missed out on following a semi-final shoot-out defeat away to Galway United. The club’s number 11 at the time played his least amount of games that season, however, with his 14 league appearances all off the bench.

He admitted that there were mixed feelings about that campaign looking back.

“2015 was tough,” he admitted.

“I struggled with tendonitis in my knee as well. I was involved when I was involved but it was one of those things in football where, if the team is winning, you can't really say much.

“At the end of that year I had a decision to make. Stephen wanted to keep me and there was an offer there but I decided to go to Bohs. They were a team that I liked and they were up and coming with Keith Long at the time.

“It was a really hard decision to make leaving and it wasn't a nice conversation to have with Stephen in terms of letting him know because he had kind of given me my start in the League of Ireland and I loved it. It's just one of those things in football though where you move on and coming to the end in the last five years I've been offered chances to go to places and I've taken them up because I wanted to see what other football teams were like and what other leagues were like and maybe win a medal here and there. That's why I bounced around so much and I don't regret it really at all. I'm just happy now that I can hang up the boots from professional football and look back on some great memories.”

Since leaving Dundalk to join Bohs in 2016, Byrne has played at five different League of Ireland clubs and also had spells in the North with Linfield and in Wales with TNS, where he won a league and Cup double and played in Europe against the likes of Midtjylland and Ludogorets.

His undoubted European highlight, however, was his winner for Dundalk against Hajduk Split in the Stadion Poljud in July 2014 when Kenny’s side came from a goal down early on in the second leg to win 2-1 on the night only to bow out 3-2 on aggregate. While there was disappointment that another goal couldn’t be found to knock the Croatians out, he insists it was a pivotal moment for the league in general.

“I scored some good goals at Dundalk,” he recalls.

“Someone mentioned to me the halfway line goal that I got against Shels. There were other goals too. I remember scoring two against Bray. We beat them 5-1 in Oriel and I scored a volley that night and I can't find it anywhere. That was a cracking goal and one that I always remember as well.

“Split was the best one though because I think that was a result that the league, not needed, but Hajduk Split are a huge team in Europe so it sort of showed that – hang on a minute, we can go away and win these games.

“If you actually look back, Dundalk never looked back in Europe after that. They just produced and produced. I know Rovers had done well a couple of years previous but I think for Dundalk it was a game that changed the mentality about being able to go over and compete against these so-called European, not giants, but teams that are accustomed to the Champions League and the Europa League.

“The more games you play in Europe you learn and you realise you're not far off these teams and can beat them. There's an element of luck involved as well, maybe something dropping for you and defending well for the whole 94 minutes or whatever. It's just small margins and I think Dundalk were able to overcome that in 2016 and what a year it was. The lads deserved everything because it's certainly not easy playing in Europe,” he said.

While he could have hung around to play a part in that memorable run of 2016, Byrne has few regrets from his career.

“Ultimately at the end of your career it's medals and trophies that you look back on. Yeah, you might score some goals but you don't look back and say 'I played well against Drogheda that day'. You look back on the season as a whole and say I've a winners' medal.

“I went over to TNS in Wales and there's another Cup and league. In Scotland, what started it all off for me was winning the Youth Cup and League. We beat Rangers at Hampden in front of 7,000. That's where it all began.

“I was always hungry for titles and success. You can never have enough medals and my kids will probably look back on them and ask what's this one about and it'll bring you back to the times that were brilliant. I'm looking forward to when Noah gets a little bit older and he does ask those questions.

“He's four and has just stated in his academy at our local team here in Kingswood. I'm looking forward to his development because we go out every day together. I wouldn't push football on him but his desire and love for it is brilliant. He loves it and, to be fair, he has some technique for four. I know he's only four but just watching him every day is incredible so I'm looking forward to his journey in football.

“I think he's going to be good from what I've seen so far. I know he's only four but he has everything he needs in terms of attributes to give him the platform to go and do well. I'll do one on ones with him and then he'll be going down to the academy which will teach him how to be a team-mate and learn the basics.”

Noah has good pedigree, that’s for sure.

While his dad will continue playing at Leinster Senior League level with Bluebell United, Noah has decent pedigree to follow.

There might not be any nights for Kurtis left but what memories he leaves behind – including some of the best goals from a glory period at the club. The man simply didn’t do tap-ins.

“That's what it's all about,” he laughed.

“If you can pop up with a bit of magic, people will go home talking about it. That's one thing that I always learnt over the years. People still talk about some of the goals I scored and that's nice.”

And they will for some time to come, in Dundalk especially.