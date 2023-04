The Dundalk FC squad of 1963 with the club committee. Pictured are (Back, l to r) Jack Kieran, Peter Kieran, Joe McGrath, Dermot Cross, George Whitmarsh; (Middle, l to r) Davy McArdle, Paddy McCourt, Ted Harte, Francie Callan, Jimmy Hasty, Christy Barron, Leo O'Reilly, Stan Pownall, Shay Noonan; (Front, l to r) Colm Bellew, Tommy Rowe, Patsy McKeown, John Murphy, Timmy Lyons, Billy Kennedy, Jim Malone. Missing: Jimmy Redmond and Gerry McCourt.

John Murphy has heard many raps on his front door in his almost 85 years on this earth, but the one that came 60 years ago this week is one he will never forget.