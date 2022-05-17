Kirk is to the ‘four’ in list of leading scorers

ROCK Celtic, last year’s beaten finalists, became the first team to qualify for this year’s Clancy Cup semis when they edged out Carrick Rovers in a seven-goal away encounter.

Ace scorer Rory Kirk collected his second successive brace and the striker now leads the Dundalk Junior League scoring charts for the season.

The Seasiders ended up with full points from their group games, having beaten Quay Celtic in their opening engagement which was also a high scoring affair, coincidentally also producing seven goals.

Faughart Rovers made a winning start to life in the league with a 4-1 victory over fellow newcomers Thatch FC in group D of the competition.

After a very even opening 15 minutes, Martin Rooney put the home side ahead with a low shot from distance.

Rooney doubled Faughart’s advantage minutes later, rifling a free kick through the Thatch wall.

The second half saw the team from Drogheda gradually get on top and in the 65th minute Calum Sherry grabbed his third goal in two games with a thumping header to put his side back in the game.

The game swung from end to end after that, but it was the home team who scored the all-important next goal on 77 minutes, Andy Green heading home from a free kick to restore their two-goal advantage.

Both teams saw the crossbar come to their rescue before Shane Murphy lobbed the Thatch keeper to make it 4-1 near the end.

This result means that Faughart travel to Shamrocks this Thursday to decide who makes it through to the last four.

Meanwhile, the Dundalk Junior League Disciplinary Committee have awarded Glenmuir United the game after considering the referee’s report on the abandonment of their group match with Border Legion.

Glenmuir were leading 2-1 and a penalty had been awarded to them when the referee had cause to stop the game.

Results

Clancy Cup

Group A: Carrick Rovers 3 (Ryan Marron, Cillian Gartland, Samson Luhabanya) Rock Celtic 4 Rory Kirk 2, Sean Gartland, Evan Durnin.

Group B, Bay Utd 3 (Trevor Crowley, Tsidkeda Banda, Gustas Pupelis) Bellurgan Utd 2 (Peter Fisher 2).

Group C: Glenmuir Utd 1 (Patrick Curley)Redeemer Celtic 4 (Martin Murphy, Stephen Begley, Stephen Quigley, Niall Mackin).

Group D: Faughart Rovers 4 (Mattie Rooney 2, Andy Breen Shane Murphy) Thatch FC 1 (Calum Sheedy).

Top scorers

Rory Kirke (Rock Celtic) 4, Sean Gartland (Rock Celtic) 3, Calum Sheedy (Thatch) 3, Gavin Gaffney (St. Dominic’s (Faughart Rovers) 2, James O’Connor (Shamrocks), 2 Peter Fisher (Bellurgan United) 2, Martin Rooney (Faughart Rovers) 2.