Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kilmessan Shield/O’Neill Shield reports – Square and Ardee suffer defeats; Duleek rattle Bay; Lourdes draw with Duleek 2nds

Bay goalkeeper Callum Mulholland collects the ball ahead of Duleek striker Barry Kavanagh. Picture: Paul Connor Expand

Close

Bay goalkeeper Callum Mulholland collects the ball ahead of Duleek striker Barry Kavanagh. Picture: Paul Connor

Bay goalkeeper Callum Mulholland collects the ball ahead of Duleek striker Barry Kavanagh. Picture: Paul Connor

Bay goalkeeper Callum Mulholland collects the ball ahead of Duleek striker Barry Kavanagh. Picture: Paul Connor

droghedaindependent

Quay Celtic 5

Square United 0

Privacy