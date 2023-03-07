Kilmessan Shield/O’Neill Shield reports – Square and Ardee suffer defeats; Duleek rattle Bay; Lourdes draw with Duleek 2nds

Quay Celtic 5

Square United 0

Square United’s first competitive game of the season ended in a 5-0 defeat away to last season’s beaten finalists, Quay Celtic, on Sunday morning.

While the Ardee side will struggle to make the quarter-finals, there were a lot of positives for new manager Adrian Conlon to take.

It was an open game with the Premier Division side taking the lead midway through the first half. Cillian Murray was denied by a fantastic save while Martin Duffy too went close as Square edged the chances in the opening 45 minutes.

The visitors continued to create chances early in the second half, but they found the Quay ’keeper in inspired form.

Sunday’s run out was only the second game Square have played and the lack of match fitness began to tell. Conlon made wholesale changes to give some of the second-team a run out and Quay hit four goals in the final 20 minutes to put a real gloss on the scoreline.

Square: Pádraig Malone, Peter Clarke, Ross Gaynor, Cillian Murray, Mick Galwey, Stefan Halfpenny, Richie Rogers, Aaron Kerley, Darren Gaynor, Andrew Egan, Martin Duffy.

Duleek 5

Bay 0

Last season, Duleek made it to the semi-finals of the Kilmessan Shield, losing to Quay Celtic in the final four. Bryan Murphy’s side made the perfect start to this year’s campaign with a 5-0 win at home to fellow relegated Bay.

Veteran striker Barry Kavanagh stepped down as joint-manager in the off-season to concentrate on playing and that decision is paying dividends as he netted twice in the win. Mark Kelly has stepped in to fill Kavanagh’s place on the sidelines.

Thomas Doonan also scored on his senior debut for the club. Duleek led 3-0 at half-time and scored their fourth midway through the half before rounding off the five-star performance late in the game. AJ O’Brien and Kyle Byrne were the other two to get their name on the scoresheet.

Duleek are away on Saturday as they face Chord Celtic 2nds in Meadowview knowing a win will put them into the last eight.

Duleek: Darragh Moore, Aaron Haddock, Jack Fitzpatrick, John Horan, James Murphy, Robbie Daly, Callum Cooney, Matthew Noone, Karl Dyas, Thomas Doonan, Barry Kavanagh. Subs: AJ O’Brien, Shane Murray, Craig Brodigan, Kyle Byrne.

Lourdes Celtic 1

Duleek 2nds 1

Duleek and Lourdes Celtic shared the openers in their O’Neill Shield clash on Sunday morning in Albion. Colin Woods and James Hartnett are in charge of Duleek’s second-team this season and the duo will be pleased after what was their first game of the season.

Duleek had seven players from their U18 team making the step-up and the two teams were scoreless after an entertaining first 45 minutes. Lourdes Celtic probably shaded the chances but it was Duleek who opened the scoring early in the second half. Seán Kennedy hit a shot from distance which hit the back of the net.

Lourdes pushed and got their deserved equaliser with 15 minutes remaining. Keith Cluskey hit the leveller and, indeed, his side were denied a winning goal by Adam Byrne. A draw was a fair result as Duleek host Longwood now on Saturday.

Duleek: Adam Byrne, Stephen Reynolds, Dion O’Leary, Aaron Seerey, Sam Santos, Aidan Byrne, Seán Kennedy, Aaron Droney, Jamie Cooney, Robbie Duff, Jack Ludlow.

BELLURGAN UNITED 4

ARDEE CELTIC 1

Ardee Celtic kicked off the NEFL season with the first game in the Kilmessan Shield as they travelled to face Bellurgan United. While Ardee finished on the wrong side of a 4-1 scoreline, three of those goals came in the final 15 minutes.

For 75 minutes of the match, Gary Malone’s team matched their Premier Division opponents. The ever-reliable Bryan O’Connor scored Ardee’s first goal of the season via the penalty spot as the teams went in level at the break at 1-1.

Malone used the game as an opportunity to give as many players a run out as possible ahead of the start of the season. He made five changes, which unsettled the line-up, and contributed to Bellurgan’s late goal glut, not that it will matter much to Ardee. The Deesiders will be hoping to maintain some of their late season form as they target possible promotion from Division 1.