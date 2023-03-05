Kilmessan Shield reports – Bellurgan overcome Ardee; Quay hit Square for 5; Bay well-beaten; Rock nudge out Glenmuir

Glenmuir 0

Rock Celtic 1

New signing Paddy O’Connell came off the bench and marked his debut with the only goal in the second half to give the holders a winning start in the defence of the Kilmessan Shield at Glenmuir Park on Friday night.

Rock also beat their near neighbours in the group stages last year when the margin of victory was also tight.

Manager Shane O’Callaghan was happy with the result, but felt that his team should have won by a greater amount, pointing to a couple of incidents before the break when an effort by returning striker Barry O'Hare was adjudged not to have crossed Glenmuir goalline , and a “goal” by Ronan Sands was disallowed for handball when the visitors claimed the ball struck his face.

His counterpart, Paudie Gollogley, was also content with the game that provided his developing side with a “real good benchmark” to work off in their first competitive game.

Rock reacted strongly after those disappointments before the break and started the second half strongly, which yielded the all-important goal. O’Connell stole in, unmarked, at the back post to head in a free-kick from the right from 10 yards.

Glenmuir staged a concerted rally in the final 10 minutes in search of an equaliser, but didn’t trouble the Rock defence much or exert, for that matter, their goalkeeper David Hayes.

The one blemish for Rock was one of their new signings, Gary Clarke, suffering a serious injury.

Another of their signings, Alan O’Connor, had the disappointment of seeing a goal chalked off for offside.

However, it was one of the Seasiders' younger developing players Liam McDonnell that pleased his manager most with his performance, and his reaction to not being part of the team that lifted the trophy last season.

Glenmuir: David McKenny (Daniel Shields 50), James Callan, Stefan McKevitt, Michael Adegboyega, Edgar Bitanis, Kevin McArdle, Robert Kilgallon, Daniel Brogan, Conor Maguire (John Byrne 70), Eoin Maguire, Tomiwa Osho (Conor Nicholson 70).

Rock Celtic: David Hayes, Liam O’Callaghan, Conor McGowan, Jack McKenna, Brendan Rogers, Liam McDonnell, Gary Clarke, Oisín Meegan, Ronan Sands, Josh Todd, Barry O’Hare. Subs: Paddy O’Connell, Alan O’Connor, Daragh Connolly, Ronan Doherty.

Bellurgan United 4

Ardee Celtic 1

Son Conor was the hat-trick hero as Richie Watters joyously commenced his reign as Bellurgan manager with a 4-1 win in the first of the Kilmessan Shield group games on Thursday night over a young and game Ardee side at Flynn Park.

The winners began brightly with returning duo Peter Shields and Ciarán Sheelan ever so close to giving Bellurgan the lead, each striking a post.

They gained the breakthrough near the midpoint of the half, with midfielder Watters stepping up to take the free-kick when Shields was fouled outside the penalty box. He curled the ball around the Ardee wall and gave the visiting goalkeeper no chance of keeping it out of the net.

Ardee struck back in the last minute of the period to equalise from the penalty spot.

This set Bellurgan back somewhat and for the first 15 minutes of the second half, Ardee had the impetus.

However, Seán McEvoy restored the lead for Bellurgan, cashing in on a goalmouth scramble with 20 minutes left.

Shortly after, Bellurgan increased their lead, and virtually settled the outcome, when Watters turned and with his left foot, struck home a great pullback by Tadhg O’Connor from the edge of the penalty box.

Then great work by Coran Lindsay and Owen Traynor set up Watters to complete his hat-trick with five minutes left.

Ardee nearly pulled a goal back only for a great last-ditch intervention by John Smith.

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough, Mark McArdle, Ray Finnegan, John Smith, Adam Fee, Connor Watters, Seán McEvoy, Cormac Renaghan, Peter Shields, Tadhg O’Connor, Ciarán Sheelan. Subs Brady Duffy, Coran Lindsay, Gavin Gregory, Owen Traynor.

Duleek 5

Bay 0

The meeting of the two relegated teams from the Premier Division last season saw Duleek make Bay pay dearly for what were familiar and costly mistakes last year as they sunk to a heavy defeat in the sides' Kilmessan Shield group match on Sunday at Tollstone.

Bay found themselves trailing by three goals at the break after a first half in which scoring opportunities were fairly evenly divided, but the home side made their openings count, while Bay did not.

So the visitors faced an uphill task in the second period when they once again failed to find the net as they toiled in attack.

The hosts nabbed a couple more goals, leaving the Bay management with a week without a game now to try and sort out the team’s problems before the league starts, and to look to plot a quick return to the top-flight.

Bay: Callum Mulholland, Shaun O’Connor, Andrew McDermott, Gauthier Diatezulwa, Alfonso Crespo, Taylor Murphy, Paddy Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Travis Crowley (Adam Larrigan), Stephen Wesley (Orlando Jose), Gavin Donnelly.

Quay Celtic 5

Square United 0

Quay made a flying start as they seek to go one better after defeat in last season’s final when they opened their group phase of the Kilmessan Shield with a resounding win over their First Division opponents at Clancy Park on Sunday.

They could have been three goals ahead before taking the lead with a cracking goal by Chris Clarke in the first half, and it was all that separated the sides at the break.

The full-back showed his teammates how it was done after Quay passed up three gilt-edged opportunities. His swerving shot from 30 yards flew into the far top corner of the net.

Thomas Daly made it 2-0 after the break when he finished off a good move up the left, sliding the ball past the Square goalkeeper with his left foot.

Scott Hearty, one of three substitutes then introduced, wasn’t long about making his mark when he notched the winners' third goal, showing the composure that the side lacked in the first half when he beat the Square goalkeeper from inside the six-yard line.

Terence Kelly, another substitute, also put his name on the scoresheet, with Daly setting him up, and scoring a second himself, as he proved a real menace when switching to the left with the changes in personnel.

Quay: Eddie Maguire, Chris Clarke, Trevor Matthews, Dylan Cahill, Blake Stephens, Dannan Killeen, Ryan McDonnell, Adam McKenna, Ronan Cunningham, Dylan O’Hanlon, Thomas Daly. Subs: Aaron Mackin, Scott Hearty, Graham Stephens, Terence Kelly, Seán McArdle.