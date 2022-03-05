Kilmessan Shield and O’Neill Shield draws

KILMESSAN SHIELD

Group 1: Quay Celtic, Carrick Rovers, Bellurgan United

Group 2: Muirhevna Mor, Walshestown, Bay FC

Group 3: Ardee Celtic, Rock Celtic (holders), Glenmuir

Group 4: Kentstown Rovers, Albion Rovers, Square United

Group 5: Chord Celtic, Donacarney Celtic, Johnstown

Group 6: Termonfeckin Celtic, Duleek, Newtown United

Group 7: Kells Celtic, Kingscourt Harps, Bailieborough Celtic

Group 8: Oldcastle United, Virginia Celtic, BJD Celtic

Group 9: OMP United, Trim Celtic, Athboy Celtic

Group 10: Torro United, Enfield Celtic, Parkvilla

O'NEILL SHIELD

Group 1: Walshestown 2nds, Carrick Rovers 2nds, Ardee Celtic 2nds, Termonfeckin 2nds

Group 2: Abbey Celtic, Square United 2nds, Albion Rovers 3rds, Newtown United 2nds

Group 3: Blackbull, Slane Wanderers, Navan Town Cosmos, Chord Celtic 2nds

Group 4: Grove Rangers, Albion 2nds, Johnstown 2nds, Torro 2nds

Group 4: Thatch FC, Lourdes Celtic, Robinstown, Parkvilla

Group 6: Balrath FC, Duleek 2nds, Rossin Rovers, Kentstown Rovers 2nds

Group 7: Virginia 2nds, Fordrew Rovers, Electri Celtic, Kingscourt Harps 2nds

Group 8: Sporting BJD, Oldcastle 2nds, Castlevilla, Kells Celtic 2nds

Group 9: Trim Celtic 2nds, OMP United 2nds, Bohermeen Celtic, Park Celtic Summerhill

Group 10: Enfield 2nds, Athboy 2nds, Trim Town, Robinstown 2nds

The competitions kick-off on the week ending March 27.