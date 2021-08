12 August 2021; Patrick Hoban of Dundalk after his side's defeat to Vitesse in their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

THE first week of October has been pencilled in for the start of this season’s Dundalk Winter League.

Teams who intend to enter are asked to register their intentions so that a schedule can be put in place. This can be done by contacting Brian Keough on 087-2277359.