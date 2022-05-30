Kevin Mulligan – Shepperd is the granite rock upon which Dundalk are basing their high-flying run

Nathan Shepperd is rapidly becoming the Welsh granite rock on which Dundalk's surprising climb to the top echelons of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division is built.

In keeping a clean sheet in the last two games, against St Patrick's Athletic on Friday and Finn Harps five days previously, the Welsh U21 'keeper is attaining the status of a cult figure among the faithful fans at Oriel Park.

One player, Eoin Doyle, the prolific former Bolton Wanderers striker who returned to play for St Patrick's this season, won't care if he never has to come up against the Welshman again this season for having defied the Dubliner with two magnificent saves from headers when the sides met in Richmond Park earlier in the season, the Dundalk custodian again denied Doyle with another outstanding save on Friday night.

After one of the saves in the Richmond Park game, Doyle generously made a point of acknowledging the brilliance of the Welshman, who has now almostly single-handedly kept the Inchicore side scoreless in both their meetings this season.

Those two clean sheets against St Pat's are just two of the seven that the former Brentford net-minder has kept this season, and all have been significant contributions to Dundalk's excellent defensive record for the first half of the league, conceding just 14 goals in their 18 games, two more than leaders Shamrock Rovers.

When he is needed most, as was the case in the Pat's and Harps games, Shepperd is at his best, giving his defence confidence to contain a Harps onslaught in the latter stages of their game in Finn Park, and pulling off an outstanding save to turn a Ryan Connolly effort over the 'bar.

Again, against Pat's, when Dundalk conceded the initiative after an impressive first half, it was Shepperd, alert, agile and positive in all that he was asked to do, who showed remarkable maturity for one so young in the manner that he used his box, read the play and, in so doing, breathed confidence into his defenders.

It is those aspects of Shepperd's ability as a goalkeeper that sets him apart, for ever since his early career with his hometown club, Swansea City, and following his move to Brentford, coaches have highlighted his leadership quality, causing Brentford to take the unusual step of making him captain of the 'B' team for the 2019-'20 campaign.

LEADER OF MEN

The coach of that Brentford team, Neil McFarlane, remarked that Shepperd was a "real leader of men", and supporters who take their position behind the town-end goal in Oriel Park can hear him over the din, barking instructions to his defenders, and encouraging them when the pressure comes on.

Above all, it's his decisive decision-making that sets him apart, for time and again he comes for balls that others with more experience would leave to defenders, a typical example of which was the courageous manner in which he dealt with a dangerous first half free against Pat's when he launched himself through a forest of bodies to clear the ball to safety with a two-fisted punch.

He may, through lack of experience, make the odd mistake, but it's a price worth paying for a goalkeeper of such promise and who, in the 18 league games this season, has played a vital part in Dundalk's unexpected rise to their lofty position.

Shepperd is only one of a number of new recruits to the club this season, and having reached this halfway stage in such a challenging position, the new owners of the club must be delighted, for the progress is way beyond the expectation they harboured when taking over the club.

Their recent run of four wins has seen the club climb to overtake Derry as Rovers' nearest challengers, eight points behind the leaders and with a game in-hand.

Whether that effort can be sustained into the second half of the season, and the considerable gap closed on Rovers, will clearly be a matter of considerable debate between the owners and Stephen O'Donnell's coaching team in the mid-season break.

This will obviously involve the need to extend the loan period of players like Mark Connolly and Lewis Macari and possibly strengthen the squad for the remainder of the season, with European qualification for next season well within the compass of the squad.

They have grown into the season, overcoming early doubts that the task of assembling a new squad, and gelling them into a team, would be too big a handicap in mounting a realistic challenge for European qualification.

Clearly the biggest problem now facing the club is retaining players, strengthening the squad, managing the expectation of fans and achieving a level of consistency in their performances.

At times, such as their recent performance in Derry, and the first half of Friday's game against St Patrick's, they showed their quality in the manner that they controlled and managed the game, but on other occasions, such as their second half performances against Harps and Pat's, they were unable to maintain that same control on the game.

Admittedly, the demands of the two trips to the north-west in the space of four days, and playing their third game in a week, contributed to the lull in their second half performance against Pat's, or when they were hanging on for the win in the last quarter of the game.

Contributing to that inconsistency in their performance is undoubtedly the number of young players in the team, for they not only lack the experience but the physicality to play three demanding games in the space of a week.

It was, therefore, not surprising that two of those young players, Joe Adams and Steven Bradley, were replaced early in the second half against Pat's by the more experienced Keith Ward and Paul Doyle who, for a time after they were introduced, managed to stem the tide of the visitors' attacking intent.

In the first half of an excellent game against a good Pat's side, Dundalk moved the ball quickly, stringing together a number of excellent passing movements that threatened, but it was a mistake, rather than a passage of inventive play, that brought the only goal of the game in the 24th minute.

That goal was a reward for Daniel Kelly's persistence in never giving up, for the danger looked to be averted when the outstanding Sam Curtis moved to clear a ball, but when the ball broke to Ian Bermingham, the full-back headed into the path of the Dundalk winger who then showed great composure to take the ball round Joseph Anang and manage to get his shot past a defender who had raced back on to the line.

It was Kelly's fifth goal of the season and the second game in succession that he scored the only goal, which must delight Stephen O'Donnell and his coaching staff who in persisting with the player, encouraging him to drift inside more often where his pace can expose defenders, and provide him with the opportunities to display his goal-poaching talents.

Unquestionably, Dundalk rode their luck in the second half of both the Harps and Pat's matches, but the Saints, in particular, were able to increase their attacking intent with the introduction of three subs in the 58th minute, with one of those players, winger Darragh Burns, tormenting the left side of the Dundalk rearguard.

It was only some indecision on Pats' part, some excellent defending by Connolly and the returning Andy Boyle together with the agility of Shepperd that secured all three points for Dundalk.

ST JOSEPH'S PARK

The mid-season break, after such a hectic few months, will be welcomed by all at the club, not just in assessing their league position, the strength of the squad, but in also endeavouring to map out a future for the club, for the owners cannot fail to notice that the former St Joseph's Park, next door to Oriel, is now on the market and could play a vital role in any future plans for the ground.

That is in the future, but the present is looking a lot better than many anticipated when the season started.