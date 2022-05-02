Kevin Mulligan – Return of ‘Fortress Oriel’ propelling Dundalk’s European hopes

Dundalk's home form is sustaining their prospects of qualifying for European football next season, and has allowed them to hang on to the coattails of the two leading contenders for the title, leaders Derry City and champions Shamrock Rovers.

They registered their fifth win of the campaign in convincingly beating neighbours Drogheda United in the Louth derby on Friday night, with those five wins all coming at Oriel Park.

Of the 21 points they have accumulated in their 13 games, 17 have been collected in their seven home games, with the two draws, in addition to their five wins coming, against the two leading contenders, Derry and Rovers, which, again, underlines the conclusion that Dundalk have become a very hard team to beat at home.

This, as supporters know, is a welcome contrast to last season when the team found the challenge of playing most of their games before an empty Oriel Park, because of the Covid ban, a daunting one, causing them to stumble against teams in the relegation zone like themselves.

The team's impressive home record could, therefore, be regarded as Stephen O'Donnell's most notable achievement for he has re-ignited the Oriel factor by rekindling the connection he had with supporters during his highly successful playing days at the club, and this can be seen in the manner in which he is greeted at the start of each game, and in the regular echoing of his name that reverberates from the ‘Shed’.

It is evident, too, in the numbers attending games for the crowd touches the 3,000 mark for most matches, which is in line with the numbers attending during the Stephen Kenny era, and amongst the best attendances in the league.

The impressive turnout of Oriel Park regulars also underlines the fact that most supporters have bought into the objectives of the new owners who, in seeking to consolidate the club's future, have made it a priority to reawaken the community spirit that withered under the previous owners, and which is now helping the team in chiselling out results in their home matches.

The supporters know that in this, a season of transition, that the team lacks the quality of recent title-winning sides at the club, but this hasn't prevented the fans from attending Oriel in good numbers, and lending their vocal support when the team needs it most as in recent games against Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers when they had to hang on for the full points.

OLD WITH THE NEW

They are also encouraged by O'Donnell's attempts to mix ‘the old with the new’ – established players like Andy Boyle, Mark Connolly, Brian Gartland, Robbie Benson and Patrick Hoban, with the promise of young players like Nathan Sheppard, Lewis Macari, Joe Adams, Dan Williams and Steven Bradley.

The experience that Boyle, Connolly, Hoban and Benson and the contribution of Darragh Leahy, Greg Sloggett and Daniel Kelly, who have been at the club for some time, has bought O'Donnell time to allow the young players recruited at the start of the season to settle and this can be seen in the growing confidence and contribution from Adams, Macari, Sheppard, Williams, Bradley, John Martin and Paul Doyle.

In recent games, Adams and Doyle have stepped up to the mark to compensate for the loss through injury of Benson and Williams, and O'Donnell can be pleased that his options within the squad are improving with each game.

Whether that improvement will be sufficient to sustain a challenge for the title is another matter, for although they are nine points adrift of the leaders, Derry – a margin that is not beyond redemption – it would be the view of most close observers of the league that Dundalk still lack the quality in certain key areas of the team to haul back that deficit on Derry, or Rovers who are six points ahead.

That quality deficiency could be bridged with one quality signing in the summer transfer window when out of contract players in England and Scotland will be available, with the rumour mill speculating on the prospect of a returning hero to Oriel, Daryl Horgan, providing the impetus that could guarantee European football next season and ensure an exciting end to the year.

Before that, the head coach and the team need to address their failure to win an away game, and they will never get a better chance to redress that situation by beating UCD in Friday night's game.

Their six away games have yielded four draws and two defeats to Rovers and Drogheda, but in most of the away games, O'Donnell's cautious approach has been a factor, and while this is understandable given the need to bed in new players, and find the right structure within the team, there now exists, after the nine points secured in three recent home wins, the opportunity for a more offensive approach when playing away from home.

The UCD game will be followed by a home game against Bohemians and although it is wise policy never to count points before they are won, there now exists the mouth-watering prospect of going to Derry in the following match with the objective of putting a dent in the Candystripes’ title ambitions.

CONFIDENCE

That prospect won't be entering the minds of O'Donnell or the players, but they should be taking the confidence generated by their fine win over Drogheda into Friday's game and stamp their authority on the UCD game from the start against a team awaiting their first win of the season.

Drogheda, as always, proved to be stubborn opponents in Friday's game, and there wasn't a lot between the teams in the disappointing early exchanges with the visitors well-rehearsed to contain Dundalk's early impetus and always looking for the opportunity to break from their defensive shape to mount counter-attacks.

The game badly needed a goal when it came and it arrived courtesy of a totally unexpected quarter, for when Darragh Leahy bravely put his head in front of a flying boot of a Drogheda defender to find the net from a Keith Ward free that rebounded off a post, he was registering his first goal for the club and only his second in senior football.

Predictably, just as with a London bus, no sooner had one came along than a second followed, for 11 minutes after his first, Leahy notched his second courtesy of a blunder by defender Seán Roughan who mishit a weak enough cross from Macari straight into Leahy's patch for one of the easiest goals he will ever score.

It will be a goal that will be debated – perhaps not – in the Leahy-Roughan households given their close family links, but although it was a soft concession from Drogheda's viewpoint, the build up that opened the space for Macari's cross was good and instigated by a intuitive pass from Ward that took the visitors’ defensive shield out of the game.

Taking his confidence from his part in the two goals, Ward, another of the 'old guard' whose signing by O'Donnell at the start of the season mystified some, started to really enjoy himself by displaying his considerable skills for given the time and space by a Drogheda side floored by the two goals before and after the interval, he became the most influential player on the field.

No surprise then that he won the penalty that Hoban confidently converted for Dundalk's third goal. The former Bohs midfielder forced the unlucky handball concession by Keith Cowan when he literally fell on the ball having been bamboozled by Ward's trickery.

Ward wasn't finished yet for he had the vision and quality to deliver a crossfield pass on to the foot of the inrushing Daniel Kelly that he fired straight at the ’keeper and Sloggett, giving his best performance for some time, came close on another occasion.

Inevitably, perhaps, Dundalk's concentration lapsed causing Gartland, who replaced the injured Connolly, to give the ball away to allow an easy finish for Ryan Brennan, but credit to Dundalk they picked up the pace again, taking advantage of the gaps Drogheda left in search of a second goal which allowed Adams to deliver a perfectly weighed pass into the path of Martin to slot home for his second goal in as many games.