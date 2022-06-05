Louth

Kevin Mulligan – Purchasing Joe’s Park would be ideal for Dundalk’s future at Oriel

Louth neighbours sharing a stadium may seem economically logical to those who don't live in either Drogheda or Dundalk, but to supporters of both clubs it would be a non-runner and would, they feel, lead to the demise of both clubs.

There is no hiding the fact that Oriel Park requires major work to bring it up to standard for Dundalk supporters. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Kevin Mulligan

Dundalk fans who watched the Republic of Ireland's U21 game in Tallaght Stadium on Friday night must have cast envious eyes on seeing that the work has started on building the new South Stand.

The stand which, which will have 2,500 seats, will see the stadium completely ringed with seating and bring the capacity of the ground to 10,500.

Privacy