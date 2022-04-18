Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kevin Mulligan – ‘O'Donnell's Millennium babes’ finding form for Dundalk

Column

Joe Adams impressed Kevin Mulligan in Dundalk's win over Sligo Rovers on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Joe Adams impressed Kevin Mulligan in Dundalk's win over Sligo Rovers on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

Joe Adams impressed Kevin Mulligan in Dundalk's win over Sligo Rovers on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

Joe Adams impressed Kevin Mulligan in Dundalk's win over Sligo Rovers on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

Kevin Mulligan

Alan Hansen, the classy former Liverpool and Scottish central defender, once made the comment that has come to define his time as a BBC pundit when he said "you'll never win anything with kids".

He was, of course, referring to ‘Fergie's Fledglings’ who Hansen predicted had little chance of winning the Premiership in 1996, but the Manchester United of the Neville brothers, Butt, Scholes and Beckham went on to leave the legendary Liverpool defender with egg on his face.

Privacy