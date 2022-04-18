Kevin Mulligan – ‘O'Donnell's Millennium babes’ finding form for Dundalk

Alan Hansen, the classy former Liverpool and Scottish central defender, once made the comment that has come to define his time as a BBC pundit when he said "you'll never win anything with kids".

He was, of course, referring to ‘Fergie's Fledglings’ who Hansen predicted had little chance of winning the Premiership in 1996, but the Manchester United of the Neville brothers, Butt, Scholes and Beckham went on to leave the legendary Liverpool defender with egg on his face.

At times, Hansen's imprudent comment must echo in Stephen O'Donnell's head for the Dundalk head coach has endeavoured in his first season at Oriel Park to build a team round the promise of youth. Included in Friday night's win over Sligo Rovers were five players all in or around the 20 year-old mark, while two others of the same age were on the bench.

‘O'Donnell's Millennium babes’, as they will soon be regarded, are a unique bunch in that there are a mixture of Welsh, Scottish English and Irish, all born since 2000, who joined the club at the start of the season either on loan from their parent club, on permanent deals or were part of the Oriel Park academy.

Many of the overseas players were attracted to Dundalk by the prospect of playing "adult football" for none had any real experience of playing first-team football with their clubs. The result was that the potential that they obviously showed at youth level was never tested in the heat of battle in a competitive league.

A number arrived at Oriel within days of the start of the new season with little time to settle into a new environment, a new country, with a newly-assembled coaching team and to compete in a league that they knew little about.

Some have settled quicker than others, some have impressed more than others, but for the first time in Friday's game against Sligo the five who played all came of age, turning in excellent performances that contributed greatly to Dundalk's win, a win that was fully deserved.

The five were, of course, Welsh 21 ’keeper Nathan Shepperd, Scottish defender Lewis Macari, Welsh midfielder Dan Williams, Scottish winger Steven Bradley and Welsh forward Joe Adams.

GOALKEEPING GEM

Swansea-born Sheppard, who joined on a permanent deal from Brentford, is 20, and before Friday's game had already firmly established himself in the team. He endeared himself to fans with some outstanding performances, especially the previous week against St Patrick’s Athletic, and made a vital saves in the early part of the Sligo game, quickly leaving his line to block a shot when his defence was exposed.

Later, when he was really needed as his team nervously hung on for the win, he showed his courage, excellent handling and command of his area by bringing relief to his defenders and the crowd in leaving his line to clean up two dangerous situations.

He may have been caught for the Sligo goal when he misjudged Max Mata's looping header from a long throw that his defence should have dealt with.

Unfortunately, another who continues to impress, Macari, is only on-loan from Stoke until June, and O'Donnell will be anxiously trying to extend that deal to the end of the season at least, for the versatile 20-year-old, who started in the Potters’ academy as a midfielder, and is seen by his parent club as a central defender, has grown into the right wing-back role with Dundalk.

His initial period at the club was disrupted by the need to fill in on the left side of defence because of Darragh Leahy's injury, but since returning to his favoured side, he has shown his value, strong in defence, a force in the air, and slowly growing in confidence to link the play, developing a good understanding with Bradley.

Another loanee, Williams may not have the time, or the inclination, to celebrate his 21st birthday this week. He was really unfortunate to sustain a serious looking injury in Friday's game that necessitated him being helped from the field.

The injury is not only a bad blow to the player but the team, for against Sligo he had by far his best game for the Lilywhites, showing the form that has seen him win six U21 caps with Wales, and debut for the Swansea first-team at the start of this season.

His loan extends to the end of the season but Dundalk will be hoping that the injury will not keep him out for long, Given the pivotal role at the heart of the midfield at he prefers, he was outstanding against Sligo, chasing down every ball, covering the gaps in front and behind his defence, and linking the play with good vision and passing.

Another 21-year-old, Bolton-born Adams, who has declared for Wales, didn't start Friday's game but was called in after 21 minutes when Robbie Bension pulled up with a hamstring problem.

Initially, the fear was that Benson's departure would seriously impact on the team's chances of winning, but that didn’t phase Adams, for he clearly saw his chance to show his worth, and in a position – playing in an advanced midfield role – that he can display his pace and skill.

The former Bury academy player, who has seen service with Brentford and Grimsby Town, has been signed by Dundalk on a permanent deal, and once introduced to Friday's game he set about bringing the game to Sligo, running at their defence with purpose and pace, and displaying his ability with both feet when he got into good positions.

He linked up well with the youngest of the new recruits, 19-year-old Bradley, who is on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership club Hibernian, and who is highly regarded by his parent club where he signed his second three-year contract in September last.

Having scored four times in his early games with Dundalk to underline his potential, the exciting winger has taken time to shake off an injury, and it is only in his last two games that he has shown his best form.

SET-UP PLAY

Against Sligo, he was always seeking to evade the close attention he was receiving from the defenders to unleash his explosive left foot, but in setting up Dundalk's second goal he showed strength, composure and quality.

Firstly, he rode a robust challenge to hold off a defender, and then he had the composure and quality to slide the perfect pass into the path of Daniel Kelly to slot past the ’keeper.

O'Donnell knows that a lack of consistency is a price that has to be paid for blooding so many young players in his team, and that may account for the dip in form in some away games. The young players in particular thrive in home games, feeding off the support they receive from the terraces which were again filled with good numbers on Friday.

He also knows that his young players are having to adjust to the physical demands of adult football, and playing two games in a matter of days, or three in a week as is the case this week, may take its toll on their level of performance.

He will be very happy, however, that all five players, and others on the bench, have quality that can blossom as the season progresses and their confidence grows for it is only by playing regularly and getting hardened to the demands of the game that they can show their full potential.

Against Sligo, there wasn't a lot between the teams in the early stages, with both teams failing to take their chances, and Dundalk badly needed a goal to boost their confidence, especially when losing one of the main fulcrum of their attack, Benson,.

But Adams soon eased those fears by quickly settling into a role that he clearly relished.

The second goal, which quickly followed, was created by Bradley and finished with some aplomb by Kelly whose confidence is growing with two goals in his last two home games and with the encouragement he is getting from all the coaching staff at Oriel to improve aspects of his games.

In the second half, Dundalk were caught in the classic dilemma. They didn't want to commit fully, intent on protecting their 2-0 lead, and as a result the game became scrappy as Sligo endeavoured to impose themselves.

They had plenty of possession, but little quality up front, and while they did get their reward with a fortuitous goal five minutes from the end which made it a nervous finish for the team and spectators, there was no doubting the merit of Dundalk's win.