Kevin Mulligan: O.B. McGahon’s old quip comes to mind when watching Dundalk FC’s Cup win over Bray Wanderers

In the days when the greyhound track was located on the Ramparts, the duty of a cub reporter covering the meetings on a cold, wet and miserable night was not a pleasurable assignment.

It was shared with a doyen of the trade, the esteemed O.B. McGahon who would always remark on such a night, and in reference to the sparse attendance, "son, this is a night for the needy and the greedy".

That thought, and the memory of a friendship with O.B. who also shared a passion for Dundalk FC, came to mind when watching Dundalk struggle against the elements in their second round FAI Cup tie against Bray Wanderers on Friday night.

With the spray from the nearby Bray seafront augmenting the gale-force wind sweeping from right to left over the neat Carlisle Grounds, it was not a night for even letting the dog out to do its business, never mind asking players to play an important game of football.

Nor was it a night for spectators, with the few in attendance, huddled under the flimsy-only cover, hoping that the roof would sustain the onslaught of the wind and rain.

There were a few Dundalk fans who travelled, braving it out on the terraces, stubbornly refusing the invitation of the hospitable local club to make their way to the cover of the stand.

Pity Bray too, for it was a night that they would have anticipated a good crowd for the visit of a club with such a great Cup tradition, bringing a badly-needed boost to their coffers.

Not surprisingly, few Dundalk fans travelled, and no more than a few hundred locals ventured out for the game.

Who, then, could be classified as "the needy'', or "the greedy'', as O.B. would remark on such a night at the dogs?

Well, Dundalk were certainly "the needy", for qualification for the quarter-final was essential in extending their season, and the hope of European qualification through the FAI Cup route afforded to the winners.

For Bray, it would be unkind to them to say they were "the greedy", for they had every expectation of a good 'gate' and were always hopeful that they could cause a major upset by eliminating the 12-time winners.

That hope was strengthened by the conditions, for what they lost on the attendance they gained from the elements which were a great leveller, making it difficult for Dundalk to make their quality and status tell.

For that reason, the tie had all the hallmarks of a Cup shock, and when Dundalk failed to convert an early chance from the penalty spot, hit the crossbar, had a shot taken off the line, and failed to convert a few gilt-edged chances, the fear took hold that it was not going to be their night.

It must have been at the back of the players’ minds, and no doubt in the thoughts of head coach Stephen O'Donnell, that in one of their few attacks, Bray would get a break in the box, and by good fortune of a deflection, or an opportunistic finish, snatch a goal.

They almost did when Callum Thompson was presented with a great chance midway through the second half, but he blazed wide with the goal at his mercy, allowing Dundalk a mighty sigh of relief, for had Bray taken the lead, the pressure that was already evident in Dundalk's play would have intensified.

As it was, it was Dundalk who got the decisive break, for Daryl Horgan's volley from Patrick Hoban's knock down in the 86th minute was deflected past the Bray ’keeper by the unfortunate Cole Omorehiomwan.

Not that Dundalk didn't deserve their stroke of good fortune and could have made life a lot easier for themselves had Connor Malley converted a 25th minute penalty after defender Seán Quinn needlessly tripped John Martin in the box.

With regular penalty-taker, captain Pat Hoban on the bench at that stage, Malley was delegated to take the penalty, but he crashed his shot off the ’bar, with possibly the wind playing an unwelcome role in his conversion attempt.

But it is hard to be critical of Malley, who had a good game at the base of the midfield, or, indeed, any of the players, for it was a night to get the job done and get home to the warmth of a hot bath.

This O'Donnell's men did, not with the ease anticipated, or with less stress that they wanted, but they move on to the draw for the next round knowing that they overcame a very tricky assignment, showing a lot of character, patience and reliance to eliminate a limited but well-organised and disciplined home side who defended their box with 10, and at times 11, men in the hope that they would get a break or take the tie to penalties.

For many reasons, the tie will not live long in the memory – except, of course, for the weather – and hopefully with much better conditions, and the bonus of playing on the best surface in the league, Dundalk move on to Tallaght Stadium on Friday night for their televised clash with Shamrock Rovers.

It is a game in which all the pressure will be on the home side, for they are in the trough of a bad run that has seen their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League table whittled away, bringing Derry City and St Patrick's Athletic, and possibly outsiders Bohemians and Dundalk, into the race for the title.

In addition, Rovers will not have very fond memories of their two recent clashes with Dundalk, both of which they lost at Oriel Park, the first the most complete performance of the season by O'Donnell's men, and the second a display of real character and grit when they dumped the Hoops out of the Cup, playing with 10 men for an hour.

All of that should give Dundalk the confidence that they can get a result on Friday, but to achieve that they will need to be a lot more assertive at the back, with the choice of player alongside Darren Brownlie crucial for Louie Annesley continues to struggle, find a midfield combination that affords better protection for the back, and hope that Pat Hoban, who seems to be carrying an injury that is hampering his contribution, is fully fit.

The incentive for Dundalk is that a win will see the race for the title burst wide open, and who knows?, over the coming weeks, Dundalk can make a late run on the outside.