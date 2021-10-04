Kevin Mulligan | LOI stream just not up to scratch as Dogged Harps sting Dundalk

It was a surreal experience, Dundalk’s very own version of “The Sting”.

Here we were in the 69th minute of the tense relegation clash with Finn Harps in Ballybofey on Friday night.

Like many we were watching the frequently interrupted streaming of the game courtesy of LOITV.

Dundalk, having taken the lead with two quick fire goals in the 59th and 63rd minutes were pressing for a third, defenders jostling with their opponents trying to make contact with a Michael Duffy corner.

Then suddenly our thoughts were interrupted by a shout from a neighbouring drinker in our hostelry “Harps have equalised, it’s 2-2”.

But how could they we asked with puzzled expressions ?.

“It’s a Dundalk corner, and surely Harps aren’t that good to score from a Dundalk corner”.

What we didn’t know, or didn’t realise was that there was a two minute delay in the transmission, and that our clued in neighbour at the next table was getting the up to date information on his phone.

Unfortunately he was right, for Harps broke away from Dundalk’s failed attempt from their corner, and one pass later coupled with indecision in the depleted visitors rearguard and the ball was in the Dundalk net.

Talk about predicting events before they happen.

Had Paul Newman and Robert Redford been on the job they wouldn’t have missed such a golden opportunity to pull off another “Sting” similar to the betting coup they pulled off on Robert Shaw in the classic film.

Then a delayed wire transmission yielded the betting “Sting”.

Ironically “The Sting” was set in the 1936 era, and at times watching the LOI TV broadcast it felt that we were back in that era of silent films and slapstick comedies, for the transmission was a joke.

Pictures from the early part of the first half froze every few seconds, disappeared for a time causing many viewers to miss the Harps goal, and then midway through the half the picture was lost completely until the resumption of the second half.

The service much lauded by the FAI and RTE when it was launched is a joke, and far from value for the €5 that viewers have to outlay for each game.

It is undoubtedly indicative of the exposure given to League of Ireland soccer by RTE and other national networks, for having failed to adequately cover the involvement of LOI teams in a good European campaign during the summer, they are content to offer a streaming service that is far from adequate.

Between the stop start pictures and the blank screen for over 20 minutes in the first half, Dundalk supporters were just about able to assess the performance of their team, concluding that it was a game they should have won, but could have lost.

In that case the fairest assessment would be that a draw was the right result even though it did neither team any favours in their desire to move away from the relegation play-off place.

Dundalk, buoyed by their three game winning run, and their Cup victory over Harps, started confidently enough spraying the ball about with precision and purpose, but failing to turn that dominance into a goal, for they lacked real cutting edge.

They were made to pay the price for that failure when against the run of play, and in probably their first real attacking threat of the half, Harps led after 20 minutes when Tunde Owolabi was inexplicably allowed control a pass with his back to goal, turned and shoot while a number of Dundalk defenders stood passively by admiring the effort.

Naturally the goal lifted Harps to the extent that may well have added a second as the confidence seemed to drain from the Dundalk players, causing them to lose they midfield authority, and forcing them deeper and deeper into defence.

They needed the respite of half-time to unscramble their thoughts, and while the early part of the second half allowed them regain some composure they presented no real threat of securing an equaliser until the 59th minute when Michael Duffy reminded supporters what they will be missing when he departs for Derry.

Ironically the goal he scored for the equaliser was much similar to one that had been constantly replayed on social media all week following the news of his signing a new deal with Derry.

It was curled into the net round a mountainous ‘wall’ of sturdy Harps defenders into the bottom corner from well outside the box, and delivered with such accuracy and pace that beat the despairing dive of the ‘keeper.

It got even better for Dundalk four minutes later when a Harps defence, rocked by the concession of the equaliser, left space that previously wasn’t available for Patrick Hoban to skip past his marker, forcing the concession of an obvious penalty that the striker converted himself with considerable aplomb for his seventh goal in six games.

It was a totally unexpected turnaround in the game because prior to Duffy’s equaliser, Harps looked comfortable defending deep and crowding the middle, and Dundalk sought to further exploit the situation, pressing for a third that Sean Murray almost secured for his fine effort was turned round the post.

From the resulting corner, Harps countered with deadly accuracy and purpose with Barry McNamee’s pass when he picked up a clearance from the corner finding Owolabi in acres of space and confronted by a depleted Dundalk rearguard as a number of defenders had gone forward for the corner.

Still the Harps striker should never have been allowed the space to send a fine shot beyond Peter Cherrie into the corner of the net for there were enough defenders round him to get in a block.

Like the first goal it was a poor goal for Dundalk to concede at this level, and ultimately cost them two precious points for having forced themselves back into the game through the brilliance of Duffy’s free kick, and taken the lead with a penalty they had sufficient experience to hold on for the win.

Duffy departure sad...but inevitable

The news that all Dundalk fans didn’t want to hear, but had been anticipating for some time, that Michael Duffy was leaving the club to return to his native Derry, is yet another indicator that a team that brought historic glory and honour to the club is breaking up.

Duffy, who scored a magnificent free kick equaliser against Harps on Friday night, one of many memorable goals he has scored since his arrival at Oriel Park in 2016, is following two more members of the most successful team in Dundalk’s history, Chris Shields and Patrick McEleney in leaving for new pastures.

Will more follow ?

Undoubtedly.

With 27-year-old Duffy signing his four year contract with Derry attention now switches to Patrick Hoban who is reported to be a target for four clubs, two north and two south, while others like Daniel Cleary, Darragh Leahy, Greg Sloggett, Will Patching, Sam Stanton, Sean Murray and Daniel Kelly will undoubtedly be on the radar for other clubs since they are all out of contract next month.

Supporters, while gutted to see Duffy, the club’s most creative player, and the best wide player in the League leave, who scored over 40 goals in his 146 appearances with the club, they fully understand the player’s position, for denied the duration of the contract he has been awarded by Derry, he has to take the long term view for the welfare of his young family.

He is reported to be one of Dundalk’s biggest earners, with a wage in excess of €100,000 a year, yet he is said to be taking a considerable wage cut to return to his native city undoubtedly because of the security of a long term contract provides, and most likely because of the air of uncertainty, and at times chaos that has engulfed Dundalk in the last year.

Duffy’s departure and that of Shields, and at the end of the season, McEleney, effectively means that the club will have removed three of their biggest wage earners from the books, and whether or not Peak6 remain in ownership of the club the era of high wages appears to be coming to an end at the club.

In allowing Duffy, Shields and McEleney leave, Peak6 are clearly sending out a signal that if they do remain in charge it will be on a considerably reduced budget next season, and prospective new owners who have been looking at the club have also made it clear that they will not be matching this season’s budget which is reported to be in excess of something like €70,000 a week.

Indeed some of the prospective buyers are making the point that both Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk are paying wages to players that are unstainable without a lucrative TV deal and lack of sponsorship that the League of Ireland enjoys, especially with no ‘gates’ in the last year and Rovers losses for last season (in excess of €1m.) would support that view.

Unlike Rovers Dundalk have released few details of their finances, and the view of one informed supporter who has made a study of the situation has concluded that as a venture capitalist outfit Peak6 who pay their taxes in America can offset their tax liability there by running Dundalk at a loss making asset and offset it against investment gains.

Peak6 may also conclude that if they do retain ownership of the club that their ambitious project to reach the lucrative group stages of European football by bringing in expensively recruited players from abroad to supplement their Irish born players has not been as successful as they hoped, and will instead pursue a model that in future concentrates on the development of academy players in the hope that they can attract transfer fees from overseas clubs.

Already there are indications of this strategy with the club currently only offering contracts beyond one year to academy players such as Ryan O’Kane, Mayowa Animasshun together with a number of UCD players who are reported to be targets for the club.

Whether Peak6 see Vinnie Perth as the man to guide their ambitions is also a factor, for a few weeks ago he was on the verge of signing a new contract, but that prospect appears to have faded into the background. It may well be that the singing has been put on hold to see if talks with any prospective buyers came to anything.

All of this leaves supporters in limbo, anxious to give their full support to the club in their battle to avoid the dreaded prospect of relegation, and in their exciting Cup semi-finals with St. Patrick’s, but fearful about the future with the departure of a player Michael Duffy who has lit up their lives for the last four seasons.