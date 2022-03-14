Kevin Mulligan – Increased fanfare but average spectacles during LOI’s opening

Dundalk maintained their unbeaten SSE Airtricity Premier League status after their fourth draw in five games against Sheblourne at Tolka Park on Friday night.

However, unlike the previous games they drew – matches they could either have won or lost – this was one that they should have collected all three points, for having taken the lead with 20 minutes remaining they failed to see out the game, eventually conceding a very scrappy equaliser with seven minutes remaining.

In many ways, Shels’ equaliser was indicative of the game, for it was a very poor affair, devoid of any quality and played in terrible weather which, again, exposed the dire conditions under which visiting supporters in particular are having to endure to watch their team.

Those conditions, which saw the hundreds of Dundalk fans huddled together in the open, behind the city goal, exposed to incessant rain at the start of the game, while the home fans enjoyed all the covered accommodation available in the quaint but dilapidated ground.

The shivering and drenched Dundalk fans hadn't the heart to complain for they knew that had the game been played in Oriel Park, it would be the Shelbourne fans left with no alternative but to endure the wrath of the elements.

Doubtless, many fans, whose loyalty to their team is being tested by the recent inclement weather and lack of covered facilities, will have reflected on the midweek comments of Irish manager Stephen Kenny that many League of Ireland grounds are not fit for purpose and there needs to be a concerted effort to bring about improvements of the domestic game is to prosper.

NO EXCUSE

However, unlike Dundalk's previous away game in Sligo, the Tolka Park pitch held up well under the deluge to which it was exposed in the week prior to the game, and cannot be used by either team as an excuse for the quality of football they produced.

The irony is that at the start of a season in which there is heightened interest in games, leading to capacity attendances at many venues, the football on display is pretty average, with not a lot between the teams, as evident from the results in the opening sequence of games.

Clearly teams like Dundalk are still trying to integrate new players into the club and find a system that brings out their best, but there is no escaping the conclusion that Dundalk are a long way short of the standard they set in recent campaigns. In that, though, they are not alone, for Bohemians and St Patrick's are not setting the world on fire, while Shamrock Rovers have already lost two games.

The consolation for Stephen O'Donnell is that while he is trying to assemble almost a completely new team, and overcome injuries and illness to key players, none of the teams they encountered in their opening five games have managed to dominate them, allowing his team to secure sufficient points to keep in touch with the top.

Shelbourne, on the back of appointment of Republic of Ireland legend, Damian Duff, as head coach, and the publicity generated by his arrival at Tolka Park, especially the promise of bringing a footballing revolution, with young, fit, eager players willing and able to buy into the new Duff philosophy, presented a different challenge for O'Donnell's men on Friday night.

Many who hadn't seen the Duff team perform, and who bought into the hype, had expected them to take the game to Dundalk, and threaten with silky passing, and intuitive movement that would expose the lack of pace that had emerged in the visitors opening games.

It didn't work out that way, for it was Dundalk who took the game to Shels from the start, producing the better passing, while the home side were prepared to sit deep hoping to catch Dundalk on the counter.

In addition Duff's team surprised some that they were prepared to engage in the physical aspect of the game, crunching into tackles, that left Dundalk players wilting at times and may have caused the injury that prevented Stevie Bradley from emerging for the second half after he shipped a very heavy first half challenge.

EARLY POINTS

Clearly, Duff sees the need to secure early season points to take the pressure off himself and the players, and for that reason he may be prepared to sacrifice some of his football principles, but it is hard to escape the conclusion that apart from one or two players, he is going to find it difficult to mould a team worthy of delivering on the promised hype.

Unfortunately, Dundalk lacked the penetration, or finesse, to unlock the heavily fortified Shels rearguard, for although they enjoyed most of the possession in the first half, their efforts to entice the home team out of their defensive shield by moving the ball from side to side failed to make an impact simply because they didn't move the ball fast enough or had the runners to get behind the defence.

The paltry reward for their dominance of the ball was a speculative shot from Sam Bone that was too near the ’keeper when they could have paid the ultimate penalty when Shels’ best player, central defender Luke Byrne, broke out from the back to produce a sumptuous cross from the left that caused panic in the defence before JR Wilson, coming in at the far post, volleyed over.

The second half followed the same pattern with little or no goalmouth incident, but Shels came more into the game mainly because of the disruption to the Dundalk team. For after replacing Bradley with Daniel Kelly at half-time, they soon saw Kelly depart when he sustained a muscle injury, followed quickly by the departure of Bone that meant Greg Sloggett had to move to right-back for a time.

All these changes and players playing out of position added to the lack of cohesion in the team and predictably it looked that if a goal was to come it would be via a set-piece. And sure it did when Keith Ward, who had struggled to make an impact on the game in the No10 role, floated over a fine cross that Patrick Hoban managed to muscle his way to getting his head on the cross for a very fine finish.

The goal should have been sufficient for Dundalk to see out the game, for in a game of very few chances and in which neither ’keeper was called upon to make a save of note, it was the Dundalk netminder Nathan Sheppard's moment of indecision in coming for a ball that he should have left to his defenders, or, better still, stayed in his goal.

As a result, he was rather caught in no man's land, having to contest possession with the bustling Boyd, with the assistant on the line giving the signal to referee Derek Tomney that the Dundalk No1 had impaired the Shels striker. It looked a harsh decision but that didn't worry Boyd who stepped up to strike home the penalty, with Sheppard booked for his overzealous protests.

The deflated expressions on the Dundalk players as they left the field was obvious for they knew that they should have taken all three points for their first away win of the campaign, but given their mounting injury list, that left them with a very restricted squad for Friday's game they are struggling to find a settled team and a discernable pattern of play.

This was reflected in the absence of goalmount incidents in the game and the fact that neither 'keeper had a save of any substance to make, with Dundalk's tally of scoring opportunities limited to no more than three and Shels didn't do a lot better.

More was expected from both teams for Dundalk had the incentive of knowing that a win would take them to the top of the table and the home team was anxious to progress the Damien Duff revolution at Tolka Park by taking the scalp of one of the Premier League's most notable teams.