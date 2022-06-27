Louth

Kevin Mulligan – Hoban badly missed in Dundalk’s Shelbourne stalemate

Views on the quality of the game as Lilywhites drop two points

Dundalk's Greg Sloggett and JJ Lunney of Shelbourne during Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division encounter at Tolka Park. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Kevin Mulligan

Exiting Tolka Park on Friday night after the scoreless SSE Airtricity League Premier Division draw with Shelbourne and Dundalk, I encountered contrasting views on the quality on display and the outcome.

Initially, I met a frustrated and slightly angry Dundalk general manager, Martin Connolly, who, obviously disappointed that Dundalk hadn't collected all three points, was critical of Damien Duff's tactics, and offered the view that he wouldn't like to watch the football they played every week.

