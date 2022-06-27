Kevin Mulligan – Hoban badly missed in Dundalk’s Shelbourne stalemate

Exiting Tolka Park on Friday night after the scoreless SSE Airtricity League Premier Division draw with Shelbourne and Dundalk, I encountered contrasting views on the quality on display and the outcome.

Initially, I met a frustrated and slightly angry Dundalk general manager, Martin Connolly, who, obviously disappointed that Dundalk hadn't collected all three points, was critical of Damien Duff's tactics, and offered the view that he wouldn't like to watch the football they played every week.

Moments later, I bumped into a lifelong Shelbourne fan with close Dundalk connections, Martin Fitzpatrick, the former Sunday Independent Business Editor who, while admitting that it was a poor game, was delighted with his team's performance, especially the reward of a point to help in consolidating their Premier Division status.

The conversation was joined by Liam Kelly, a now retired, distinguished sports journalist with the Independent and another avid Shels supporter, who couldn't conceal his broad smile of delight at the result but generously offered the view that Dundalk should have won 2-0.

Therein are the views that encapsulate the game, for unquestionably Dundalk should have won. They dominated possession and had by far the better of the chances, but having failed to convert any, they paid the heavy price of failing to maintain the momentum of their title challenge, allowing champions Shamrock Rovers to widen the gap at the top.

Failure to turn their advantage into a win can, in part, be explained by the absence of the injured Patrick Hoban, for he is the axis round which their main attacking threat evolves, in retaining possession, linking the play, and presenting the physical and scoring presence in the box.

In his absence, David McMillan started and over the hour that he played, he found it difficult to make an impact for he lacked the sharpness gained in regular games, most notably when he fluffed a good chance at the start of the second half, while John Martin, who replaced McMillan with 30 minutes remaining, was also presented with a chance that he, too, lacking the edge that playing regularly gives, might have converted.

It wasn't, as the Shels supporters remarked, by any means a classic encounter, but it did contain passages of good football, especially from Dundalk. At times they contrived to overcome the handicap of the confined and bumpy surface, and the determination of the home team that denied them space, to produce some excellent sequences of play, most notably in getting Lewis Macari into great positions on the right flank.

Nor were Shels as negative in their approach to previous encounters between the teams in Tolka and Oriel, for in more isolated passages than their opponents, they showed promising, counter-attacking football that on one or two occasions were denied by the alertness of Nathan Sheppard in the Dundalk goal.

Undoubtedly Dundalk's three games against Shels haven't set the pulses alight for they have been dour rather than spectacular encounters, and would contribute to the view expressed last week by one of the game's best-known pundits, Stuey Byrne, that this is the poorest Premier Division for some considerable time, with few teams producing the quality or performances anticipated.

Neither Shelbourne fans nor their manager seem overly concerned at the view that they play to contain teams, relying heavily on counter-attacks and set-pieces for their goals, and Duff made his intentions clear from the start in playing his most promising attacking player, Shane Farrell, at wing-back for most of the game, only releasing him to go forward in the later stages of the match when he caused a few problems for the Dundalk defence.

NO APOLOGIES

Afterwards, the Shels manager made no apologies for the manner in which he devised his tactics in facing an in-form Dundalk team that had won six games on the trot and admitted that he was happy with the point against a team that he conceded had two great chances to score, whereas they created little.

Those two chances fell to Robbie Benson and McMillan. The first, towards the end of the first half, resulted from a clever flick by Daniel Kelly from Andy Boyle's through ball that freed Benson for a clear run on goal, but he opted to shoot at the narrow side, when it would have been easier to go across the advancing 'keeper, Brendan Clarke, and, consequently, he shot narrowly wide.

The second chance that fell to McMillan wasn't as clear-cut, but, nonetheless, it is one that the striker would have easily converted in his prime. He seemed to get his feet wrong as he stole in behind the defence to get on the end of an excellent Macari cross and, as a result, screwed his effort well wide.

Maraci, who was watched by his grandfather, the legendary former Manchester United and Scotland striker Lou, was his team's best attacking threat, getting a regular supply from midfielders, the ever-improving Doyle and the hard-working Greg Sloggett, who dominated the midfield exchanges, and Doyle, in particular, used possession very well, always looking to release Macari and Darragh Leahy, on the opposite flank, into space.

At times, Macari lacked composure and rushed his crosses, but for the McMillan chance, he steadied himself, took a touch and fired over a great ball, just as he had done the previous week to set up Benson's winner against Rovers.

Benson did have a second chance against Shels, this time when he did well to get on the end of a Leahy cross, but he couldn't get sufficient contact on the ball to get it on target.

The loss of two points as in their previous encounter with Shels in Tolka will be a disappointment, for again it is a game they should have won, yet failed to do so because of a lack of quality in the final third.

They were strong at the back, never really threatened, inventive and industrious in midfield, but, in attack, they faced a determined, well-organised and well-fortified rearguard that was alert to deny Kelly the space to exploit his advantage in pace, and the defenders were also schooled to prevent Steven Bradley from cutting in on his left foot for shooting opportunities.

Admittedly, O'Donnell did his best to capture all three points by emptying his bench, bringing in Martin for McMillan, Keith Ward for Doyle, and Ryan O'Kane for Kelly.

O'Kane's introduction might have happened sooner, for in the 10 minutes he was on the pitch he carried a threat, getting to the byline for a cross that had the Shels defence scrambling to clear and then, with the final kick of the game, he fired narrowly wide when the ball broke to him.

The test now for Dundalk will be to resume their winning ways against UCD on Friday night, for the Students are always awkward opponents, hard to break down, and without Hoban, the fulcrum of their attack, it will be a struggle to break down the visitors' blanket defence.

The week will also be important for the remainder of the campaign, for if Mark Connolly departs, as seems likely, and Macari's loan is not extended, a depleted squad, short two such key players, may struggle.