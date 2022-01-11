Kevin Mulligan – Dundalk’s ‘foreign legion’ take their leave from Oriel Park

The recent publicity surrounding the sudden cancellation of a contract to former Dundalk defender Sonni Nattestad by Norwegian club FK Jerv has ignited interest amongst Lilywhites supporters about the fate of the ‘foreign legion’ of players who passed through the club's books last season.

Nattestad, the towering central-half, capped 40 times by his country, Faroe Islands, was heralded as a major acquisition for the club when he signed in January last, having played previously with 12 different clubs, mostly in Norway, Denmark and his own country.

However, after an eventful debut in Dundalk's first competitive game of last season against Shamrock Rovers in the President's Cup, in which he scored and was then sent-off, the 27-year-old never made the impact expected in the League of Ireland, making just 14 appearances.

He was released by Dundalk and looked set to be awarded a two-year contract by top-flight club FK Jerv, but the offer was withdrawn just two hours later after protests by supporters of the club.

Jerv, who were promoted to Norway’s top flight – the Eliteserien – for the first time in its 73-year history at the end of last season, had trumpeted the signing of Nattestad who previously played in the Norwegian elite with Molde, under former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In its statement announcing Nattestad’s departure, Jerv didn’t go into detail as to why the player was released so soon.

The statement read: “FK Jerv and Sonni Nattestad have today decided to cancel the announced contract. The background is an issue the player has been involved in, and which we should have been aware of".

They added that the case Nattestad was involved in was not something the club could vouch for and they apologised to their supporters for not doing "a good enough job prior to signing the player".

BACKGROUND CHECKS

FK Jerv's admission that they "did not do a good enough job prior to signing the player" begs the obvious question about the level of background checks undertaken by Dundalk before signing the player in January last.

Nattestad has acknowledged that it was his failure to appear as a witness at a Court of Appeals hearing in February 2019 – before signing with Dundalk – that led to the protests from Jerv supporters to signing him.

The hearing at which Nattestad was to appear as a witness involved an appeal by a former teammate at Molde in a criminal and civil trial.

Nattestad claimed that his failure to turn up as a witness was simply down to an incorrect email address.

In the circumstances, it is unlikely that this issue that surfaced last year would have been an obstacle in his joining Dundalk, but the 6'6" defender now finds himself without a club.

He is not the only member of the so called "foreign legion" of players at Dundalk last season now seeking a new club, for former goalkeeper, Alessio Abibi, and defensive midfielder, Wilfried Zahibo, are still in the same situation.

Italian born, Abibi, who was capped at underage level by Albania and who made 20 appearances for Dundalk after signing last January, has returned to Italy and is understood to be on the lookout for a new club.

Zahibo, who represented one of the most expensive signings in Dundalk's history, made just 12 appearances for the club.

A long-term injury kept the midfielder, who was born in Marseille, out for the latter part of Dundalk's season. He is currently a member of the Central African Republic squad and had been hoping to play in the African Cup of Nations which starts this month, but his country failed to qualify for the finals.

Having played at a high level in Spain with Valencia and in the MLS in the States with New England Revolution, with whom he won an MSL All-Star in 2018, it is expected that the player, who is now 28, will secure a new club once he proves his fitness.

OTHER MEMBERS

Other members of the playing staff from last season at Dundalk have fared better for Raivis Jurkovskis, Han Jeongwoo, Jesus 'Chino' Perez, Junior Ogedi Uzokwe, Ole Erik Midtskogen, Seán Murray and Sam Stanton have all secured new clubs, while Will Patching has joined Derry City.

Latavian, Jurkovskis, who impressed during his season at Dundalk, signed for Riga FC in his native country and will hope to add to the 22 caps that he has for Latvia. Ironically, he is regarded as a left-back by his new club, but with Dundalk he played mostly on the right in his 22 appearances.

Norwegian, Midtskogen signed with Dundalk in December 2020 on the back of a goal scored against the Lilywhites in a Europa League play-off game. He remained just seven months at Oriel Park. making 15 appearances and scoring once.

After leaving Dundalk, he joined Kjelsas in his native Norway and is a regular member of their side who play in Division 2, playing in all five games before the winter break.

Another who has returned to play in his native country is winger, Han Jeongwoo, who was the first South Korean to sign with an Irish club, and of whom much was expected.

He arrived in Oriel Park last March, and while he scored the winner against Drogheda United in a local derby game and a European goal against Newtown in Wales, he made just 14 appearances during his stay, the majority from the bench.

Currently, he is playing with Gimpo FC who this season became a full-time professional outfit and play in Division 2 in South Korea.

The club have recently moved to a new stadium in the city of Gimpo and are sponsored by Goobne Chicken who, in a novel way to attract support, offered a free cup of chicken soup and a beer to all supporters attending games.

The 23-year-old winger is doing well with his new club and says that his experience of playing in Ireland has been revealing.

American born Perez, who signed with Dundalk from Illinois collegiate team Vic Flames in February last, was gone from the club by July when he was loaned out to USL League 1 team, Forward Madison. It is not known if he was retained when his loan from Dundalk expired.

English-born Junior Ogedi Uzokwe had seen service with a number of League of Ireland clubs before joining Dundalk in February last. He played 12 times before being loaned back to one of his former clubs, Derry City, last July and has now joined Bohemians for next season.

One of the club's best signings in 2021, Sam Stanton made his debut with his new club, Raith Rovers, in a 0-0 draw with Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship only last week.

He joined Raith on a two-and-a-half-year contract after leaving Dundalk, for whom he made 29 appearances, scoring one goal. Dundalk fans will be hoping that the midfielder, who always gave his best, will make his mark with Raith now that he has returned to his native country.

Supporters would have liked to see Stanton remain at the club along with two other English-born midfielders, Seán Murray and Will Patching.

Murray was a big favourite at Oriel Park during his two seasons, playing 59 times and scoring 10 times, many of them vital European goals, but he has joined Glentoran, while Stockport-born Patching was never fully appreciated by some fans and is now with Derry City having played 23 times for Dundalk over his season-and-a-half at the club.

His performances with Derry, along with those of two other former Dundalk players, Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy, will be part of an intriguing season that lies ahead.

But whatever about Dundalk's prospects during the season, there will be a distinct absence of foreign languages at the club compared with last season when Norwegian, French, Italian, Korean and Latvian were among the vernaculars frequently heard.