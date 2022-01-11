Louth

Kevin Mulligan – Dundalk’s ‘foreign legion’ take their leave from Oriel Park

Former Dundalk defender Sonni Nattestad. (Picture: Sportsfile) Expand

Kevin Mulligan

The recent publicity surrounding the sudden cancellation of a contract to former Dundalk defender Sonni Nattestad by Norwegian club FK Jerv has ignited interest amongst Lilywhites supporters about the fate of the ‘foreign legion’ of players who passed through the club's books last season.

Nattestad, the towering central-half, capped 40 times by his country, Faroe Islands, was heralded as a major acquisition for the club when he signed in January last, having played previously with 12 different clubs, mostly in Norway, Denmark and his own country.

