Kevin Mulligan – Dundalk’s first quarter report card

Friday night's 0-0 draw with St Patrick's Athletic in Richmond Park saw Dundalk complete their first round series of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

They have played every team in the division, with four of the nine games at home and five away.

How then does the report card read after quarter of the scheduled 36 games have been played, and how will Stephen O'Donnell, and equally important, the loyal Oriel Park fans read that report?

On the one hand, it could be said that just one defeat (away to Drogheda) and five clean sheets is a considerable achievement, given that this is being regarded as a transition season with new owners, a new coaching team, and almost a completely new squad of players.

On the other hand, the team has won just two matches, both at home, against the bottom two teams in the division, Finn Harps and UCD, and have scored in only five of their games, hardly a prolific goal scoring record.

However, the 12 points they have accumulated over the nine games, leaves them in a mid-table position, within striking distance of their realistic ambitions for the season, European qualification, and comfortably clear of the relegation zone that haunted the club for much of last season.

Undoubtedly the team have performed best at home, winning those two matches against the bottom clubs, and impressing in their two games against the leading contenders for the title, Derry City and Shamrock Rovers, matches they drew but could easily have won.

It is in their five away games that the team has disappointed most, scoring only three goals, and failing to make any real impact in terms of winning, particularly against Sligo, Drogheda, and again on Friday against Pat’s.

It could, therefore, be written in a comment at the bottom of the report card "a lot done, but an awful lot more needs to be done".

In many ways Friday's performance and result against Pat’s was a mirror of the season so far, for they got more out of the game – a point – than their performance deserved, but the result was achieved thanks to a dogged, spirited display that has become their mantra for the season, especially away from home, and highlighted by the inspired goalkeeping of Nathan Sheppard who is rapidly becoming the find of the season for the club.

Unquestionably, Stephen O'Donnell was the more satisfied of the two head coaches after the game, but he is long enough in the game to know that the result, and the fact that his side have been beaten just the once in the league, cannot paper over the obvious deficiencies in the squad or the lack of quality in key positions.

PREFERRED SYSTEM

He has mostly adopted the preferred system of most teams, 4-3-3, in the majority of games, but without the quality in midfield, or the penetration on the flanks, the team has struggled, especially in away games to create chances.

Supporters spoiled in recent seasons with midfielders of the quality of Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney, Will Patching and wide players such as Michael Duffy are having to come to terms with McEleney and Patching inspiring Derry's rise to the top and Shields leading from the front as Linfield look set to take the title north of the border.

O'Donnell obviously knew this when he took on the Dundalk challenge, for he knew that there are few players of that calibre, especially having to shop with limited resources and in the loan market.

He will, however, be pleased to get Friday's fixture out of the way for it was trumpeted since the start of the season as the 'grudge match' given the controversy that surrounded O'Donnell's departure from Richmond Park to Oriel, and in truth the hype never matched the reality.

For a start the game was never the ‘sell out’ anticipated by the pre-match publicity, and while a few banners were unfurled, including one by Dundalk fans registering their support for their head coach. No pig's h’eads were thrown, as predicted.

Indeed, the vast majority of Pats fans behaved in a dignified manner, preferring to channel their energy into supporting their team in the hope that they would send a message to their former coach, ‘look what you left behind’.

In that regard, Pat’s had by far the quality that Dundalk lacked, especially in midfield and on the flanks where one of the most exciting talents in the league. Darragh Burns and Billy King continually tormented the Dundalk defence that relied on dogged resistance, a smattering of luck, lack of composure on Pats’ part and the outstanding agility of Sheppard to keep them scoreless.

The most worrying aspect of Dundalk's performance, and one that was evident in previous away games which must be of real concern to O'Donnell was the lack of a scoring threat in the team, for they didn't have a shot on target until the final minutes, and with little or no creativity, apart from the fleeing occasions when Robbie Benson got on the ball, they rarely looked like opening the home defence.

There was one occasion in the first half after they had survived a sustained Pat’s onslaught for the opening 30 minutes, when they managed to string together a good passing sequence on the left that opened the space for Benson to have a clear sight of goal but, unfortunately, his effort was deflected wide.

That apart and another header from Benson that cleared the ’bar were the only chances created in the first half, and it needed Sheppard to be fully alert on two occasions to prevent goals, while Pat’s also spurned other openings through lack of incisiveness.

The two occasions in which Sheppard saved his side were when himself and Darragh Leahy caused the problem by going for the same ball, allowing it to break loose, but the ’keeper recovered well to close down the angle.

On the second occasion, he did well not to be tempted into a dive at the feet of Eoin Doyle when a slick passing movement opened the Dundalk defence, shepherding – as his name would suggest – the striker wide, and denying him an angle for a shot.

It was Sheppard again in the second half who saved his side, not just with this keen sense of anticipation, but with his two magnificent saves from point blank Doyle headers.

The first, the best save was made possible, as one of Dundalk's best-ever ’keepers, Gary Rogers, commented on TV, because of the Welsh U21 player's good footwork and anticipation to get himself into position to make the save – a save that Doyle generously acknowledged immediately – while the second was a great reflex reaction that displayed his agility.

Sheppard may lack the inches to reach the top of his profession, but he more than compensates with his agility, handling footwork, and perhaps just as important for a custodian, continually barking at his defenders to maintain their concentration.

LITTLE SERVICE

The Welshman is clearly a fine acquisition to the Oriel Park squad and has, thus, stolen some of the limelight from Steven Bradley who grabbed all the headlines in the early games with his goalscoring feats, but in recent games he has struggled to make an impact.

Against Pat’s he got little service and found it difficult to get into the game, but nonetheless he was always looking for the opportunity to exercise his lethal left foot. Surprisingly, he was replaced after 69 minutes when most felt that if any of the wide players should have been replaced it should have been Daniel Kelly who made little or no impact on the game and whose continued selection puzzles most supporters.

The attackers, including Patrick Hoban, who did his best to link the play in the first half but who was suffered badly from the team's lack of possession in the second half, got little help from midfield, for Benson apart, the others, Greg SloggEtt, Paul Doule and his half-time replacement, Dan Williams, were too busy trying to contain a midfield that, thankfully from Dundalk's viewpoint, was missing the subtle skills of Chris Forrester, but still had sufficient ammunition in 17-year-old Adam Murphy, his replacement, Jason McClelland and Ronan Coughlan to dominate possession.

For the second game in succession, O'Donnell went with the same midfield trio, allocating Doyle the holding role, but he lacks the physicality to impose himself in this highly-contested area of the field, while Sloggett will never be found wanting for effort, and is still searching for his best form.

Perhaps it's time, entering the second series of games, with Sligo Rovers visitors to Oriel on Friday night, for some of the others on the panel who have seen little game time to be given their opportunity to start, players like Joe Adams, Ryan O'Kane, and John Martin.

The defence has a more settled look, and must get their credit for having conceded six goals in their nine games, a defensive record that is only beaten by leaders Derry.

They had their shaky moments against Pat’s, especially Leahy who was continually exposed by Burns’ pace and skill, but he, together with Lewis Macari on the other flank, never wilted even though they could have done with more protection from the players immediately in front of them.

Undoubtedly, the coaching staff and the owners will be assessing the season to date, and the quality of the players they have recruited. They will now know that the budget they imposed at the start of the season restricted the quality of player they could bring to the club, and with no transfer window opened until mid-season, they can only hope that the home support that has been the driving force in the first series of games can inspire the team to keep in the hunt for a European place.