Kevin Mulligan – Dundalk supporters won’t be straying too far south this season

Dundalk's trip to Waterford at the weekend for a pre-season friendly may be the only trip that the team have to make south of Dublin this season.

Indeed, another pre-season game, which takes them to Galway this week, may also be their only trip to that part of the country during the year.

The reason is, of course, that the major cities and towns of Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford and Athlone have no team in the Premier Division, and apart from their games in the north-west against Derry City, Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers, Dundalk's travel plans for the season will be relatively easy because five of the teams in the top tier are located in Dublin while a sixth, Drogheda, is just down the road.

For supporters who, in recent seasons, relished their memorable trips to Cork especially, it will be an unusual term, for many always took the opportunity for overnight stays.

Who will ever forget the top of the table clashes with Cork City when Turner's Cross was filled to the rafters with hundreds of Dundalk fans making the long trip to Leeside and in the majority of cases coming away with the spoils against John Caulfield's men?

The demise of the game in such major population centres is deeply worrying for the FAI who this week have come under renewed criticism for their failure to invest in the domestic game, with far too much of the allocation they have received from Government during the last two years to compensate for having to play games in empty stadiums having to be directed to administering the organisation and servicing the debt that remains a crippling legacy from the building of the Aviva Stadium.

That situation is unlikely to improve in the immediate future which doesn't augur well for Dundalk's hopes of getting financial help from the FAI towards spectator improvements at Oriel Park.

Failure to invest in the domestic game will also have consequences for the international teams, for it is evident from close season transfers that the League of Ireland is increasingly becoming fertile ground for foreign clubs – and not just English and Scottish clubs. Italian and German sides are getting involved in a chase to sign Irish players.

Thankfully the League of Ireland clubs have started to realise the rewards that can be gained from developing their own talent and in this regard Sligo Rovers in particular have done an excellent job in securing substantial transfer fees for two players who left the club during the close season.

Dundalk are starting to see this potential and have been anxious to secure the services of three fine young players on their books, Mayowa Animasahun, Ryan O'Kane and Mark Hanratty, who recently signed a new contract.

All three got game-time in last week's friendly against Bohemians at Oriel Park which resulted in a 5-1 win for the Dubliners.

Both Animashaun and Hanrartty started the game, and O'Kane was a half-time replacement for Daniel Kelly, who picked up a worrying leg injury.

Animashaun, who impressed when sparingly used as a substitute at the latter end of last season, mostly in midfield by Vinny Perth, certainly has the physique for the game, and against Bohs he was slotted into central defence alongside newcomer Mark Connolly.

Unfortunately, his lack of experience in the position meant he was bullied by the most impressive player on the field, Promise Omochere, the bustling Bohs striker who scored two magnificent goals when afforded far too much space by the home defence.

Hopefully that experience, and the fact he was withdrawn early, won't damage the player's confidence, for he has the talent to make a big contribution to Dundalk's season, and under Stephen O'Donnell's coaching, could develop into a transfer target for other clubs.

Hanratty, too, had a very torrid afternoon playing in the unaccustomed left-back position, and pitted against the impressive 6ft 1 in Canadian winger Kris Twardek, he struggled with the strength of the Bohs man but to his credit, he battled away right to the end.

For O'Kane, coming into the game at the interval with his side trailing 4-0, and with little cohesion or structure in the side, it was difficult for the talented winger to make an impression or to build his confidence to challenge for a regular place in the side.

It would be unwise, however, to write too much into the Bohs match, or, indeed, other pre-season friendly games, for managers don't always want to show their hand, and are usually trying out playing systems and combinations of players.

For that reason O'Donnell didn't get too upset about the Bohs result for he reckoned that Bohs fielded perhaps their best team, and therefore played with more intensity.

Dundalk, on the other hand, were without key injured players such as Andy Boyle, John Mountney and Greg Sloggett and are unlikely to ever play a back four of Sam Bone, Animasahun, Connolly and Hanratty again.

That lack of understanding between the players contributed to the two early goals from Omochere who had far too much time and space to finish.

In midfield, the absence of a physical presence was a concern, for Keith Ward and Dan Williams found it difficult to impose themselves, but Paul Doyle showed some nice touches when he came into the game in the second half.

The Waterford game, the trip to Galway and the Malone Cup game against Drogheda United at Oriel Park on February 11 will now be crucial in helping to get the head coach to settle on his best XI, and the formation he wants to play, before the crucial opening test against Derry City on February 18.