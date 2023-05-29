Kevin Mulligan: Dundalk FC’s defensive frailties are in need of address

Tom Grivosti of St Patrick's Athletic has an attempt on goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk at Richmond Park in Dublin.

The defensive frailties, which have undermined Dundalk's Premier Division ambitions, and which threaten to impact on the financial lifeboat that Europe provides for their season, were once again highlighted at Richmond Park on Friday night when they conceded two very soft goals that resulted in their sixth league defeat of the season.

The two goals scored by St Patrick's Athletic were the seventh and eight conceded by the team in the last four games, and are intensifying the pressure on the players and head coach, Stephen O'Donnell, as they face Shamrock Rovers in Friday's televised encounter in Tallaght Stadium, and UCD (home) and Cork City (away) before the mid-season break.

Against Pat’s, they had weathered the home side's early onslaught more by good fortune, but then as they were getting a foothold in the game, they conceded the first of two very soft goals, with a combination of poor goalkeeping and slack marking.

Then, having hauled themselves back into the game with a well-taken goal, they failed to take advantage of an extra man for most of the second half, eventually losing all three points to a Pat’s counter that exposed the weaknesses in defence that surfaced in their last four games.

Undoubtedly, injuries to key central defenders, Andy Boyle and Louie Annesley, have contributed to the situation, but both sat on the bench for the entire game against Pat’s, while Hayden Muller, in particular, struggled.

The absence of Boyle and Annesley, who showed up well in the only three games he has played at the start of the season, has meant that O’Donnell has had to rely on a partnership of Muller and Wasiri Williams that has found it difficult to cope with the physical demands of the game here.

Muller, who played just 11 senior games before joining Dundalk (three with Millwall and eight with St Johnstone) has had to be pressed into action in central defence because of the injuries to Boyle and Annesley and his lack of experience in his pivotal role has been evident.

Against Pat’s, he was favourite to win a race for possession with Tommy Lonergan but was caught for pace, wasn't decisive enough in holding up the forward, allowing him the space to fire over a cross into the thinly-populated Dundalk box for Conor Carty to rattle a shot home off the underside of the ’bar.

LIMBO

Williams, who was released by his club, Swansea City, during the last week, leaving his situation with Dundalk in limbo land at the end of next month, has more experience in central defence, and has improved as the season progresses, but he fails to command his defence with the authority of Boyle.

Adding to the concern about the defensive frailties was the performance of Archie Davies who, prior to the Pat’s game, was the most impressive of the season's new signings, but opponents have sussed out his vulnerability when defending the back post.

He was fortunate to survive an early incident in which Mark Doyle ghosted to fire a far post cross into the side netting; then didn't react quickly enough when Nathan Sheppard parried Mulraney's shot into Doyle's patch, and later allowed Lonergan's cross to run across his path, as Carty stole in behind him for the winner.

The concession of these two avoidable goals, coming on top of the two conceded to Bohemians from set-pieces the previous week, and the three scored by Derry City, especially the last, is a worrying trend that will need to be addressed prior to the European campaign.

Hopefully by then Boyle will be available and Annesley will have recovered his strength, for Europe, in which the team is seeded for the first two rounds, carries much of the club's hopes for the season, not just for glory, but for the revenue that a extended run in Europe beyond the first game can provide for the future of the club.

The vulnerability of the players in front of him has eaten into Sheppard's confidence, for the Welshman, so consistent last season, and the saviour of his side on many occasions, hasn't been at his best in recent games, and should have done better with the first goal.

He was, however, entitled to think that more effort was needed to close down Mulraney for he was given time and space to shoot, and for much of the first half, Dundalk contributed to their own problems, giving the ball away in dangerous situations.

They were fortunate that Pat’s didn't exploit this weakness earlier, especially when Paul Doyle volleyed a goalbound shot on to his own ’bar with his defence badly exposed when the home side countered.

O'Donnell can't be happy with the first half performance, in particular, against a makeshift home defence brought about by the need to replace two players, Alex Sjoberg, after just a few minutes, and Tom Grivosti, they failed to mount any sustained pressure until near the interval.

They did string together a good opening when Connor Malley, the most prominent of the midfielders, fed Davies, but there was no-one on the end of his inviting cross, and Robbie McCourt did send a blistering shot just wide.

The injury that saw Grivosti leave the field on a stretcher was brought about when he tried to tackle Pat Hoban, affording the Dundalk captain the best opening of the half, but he couldn't beat Lyness from a difficult angle.

There was no real surprise when O'Donnell made three interval changes, taking off Doyle and Johannes Yli-Kokko from midfield where his team struggled badly and introducing Davies and Keith Ward.

The head coach also brought in fit-again Rayaan Tulloch for John Martin, and almost immediately got a dividend when Ward and Hoban combined to find an overlapping McCourt on the left and he fired over a sumptuous cross that Tulloch converted for his fifth goal of the season.

What will annoy O'Donnell most was that Dundalk didn't build on the impetus that the equaliser should have provided, for even after that, when Pat’s went down to 10 men, they made little use of the monopoly of possession they enjoyed, even allowing for the obvious need for the home side to funnel back to compensate for the loss of Mulraney.

His dismissal mystified most, and incensed the home fans, for it was Malley who initiated the contact when he put his arm round the Pats man's neck, more in a playful gesture than a hostile act, and although Mulraney reacted, it didn't seem to merit a dismissal, when a booking – as Malley received – would have been sufficient.

Predictably, the sending off roused the atmosphere amongst the home supporters, and fortified the Pat’s players’ resolve.

The most disappointing point from Dundalk's viewpoint was that they failed to take advantage of the extra man, their build-up becoming far too slow and predictable, and resulted in their failure to produce a chance of note, with one half-chance falling to Muller when his shot was deflected over the ’bar.

The three points for the home side is now the margin that they hold over Dundalk in the race for European qualification, and the annoying aspect for supporters is that with Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians – the three teams occupying the top places – faltering at the weekend, Dundalk missed out on a great opportunity against a depleted Pat’s team to take advantage.

The three games before the break, away to Rovers and Cork and at home to UCD, are now looking crucial, not just for the need to secure points, but to work on a defensive structure that can eliminate the mistakes that are proving very costly in recent weeks.