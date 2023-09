Daryl Horgan holds the key to Dundalk scoring the goals they need to overcome Galway United in Friday night's FAI Cup quarter-final clash. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk head for Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night for their FAI Cup quarter-final against the home side, Galway United, knowing that the outcome could have a critical bearing not only on this season, but on the playing budget at the club next season.