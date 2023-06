Louie Annesley of Dundalk celebrates infront of "the shed end" after the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Cork City and Dundalk at Turner's Cross in Cork.

Two wins within the space of five days has left Dundalk a lot happier facing into the mid-season break, for having taken just one point in their previous four games, Stephen O'Donnell will be delighted that the pressure on him has been relieved somewhat.