Kevin Mulligan – Duff’s antics keeps Oriel faithful entertained before Dundalk’s late show

Damien Duff is unquestionably one of the finest footballers Ireland has ever produced.

He played at the very top of the English game, making 489 senior appearances, winning two Premier League titles with Chelsea and numerous other honours.

He was capped 100 times by his country, and played a major role in taking the Republic to the World Cup finals in 2002 and the Euro finals in 2012.

Ironically, then, many Dundalk fans who cheered one of the best wingers ever to grace the game at those finals and who were present in Oriel Park on Friday night, were calling for his blood.

Why? Because Duff was no longer the hero in a green shirt, but the villain who totally lost control, and in so doing not only riled the home crowd, but galvanised Dundalk to secure a deserved and very sweet 2-1 win in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game.

Duff's arrival to take over promoted Shelbourne at the start of the season was hailed (mostly by the Dublin media) as the arrival of the new Messiah who would transform the League of Ireland, a league he frequently criticised for its lack of star quality, facilities, and investment.

In fairness to the Shelbourne boss, he never promised a football revolution, but the expectation was that Duff, an exponent of the passing game, a reluctant pundit who frequently was critical of the style of play not just in the LOI but Irish teams, would produce an exciting young team, capable of challenging the best.

It hasn't worked out like that and Duff's team has become a very difficult watch, defensive and very physical, who get the ball forward quickly, and rely heavily on set pieces for scoring opportunities.

NEW WIMBLEDON

"They're the new Wimbledon of Irish football" was the withering assessment of one spectator at Oriel on Friday.

Against Dundalk, both in their first meeting in Tolka Park, and again on Friday, Duff adopted a rigid 5-3-2 system, and with his players showing great discipline in sticking to the game plan, they are a very hard team to break down.

Inevitably, Duff has encountered some criticism for the tactics he employs and undoubtedly his team has won very few converts amongst opposition supporters, but obviously the former Irish international knows that results matter above all else, and he sees the system he has adopted as the best way of consolidating the Reds’ stay in the Premier Division and protecting his own job.

Nor is the Shels manager alone in devising tactics for away games that starts with the precept, "what we have we hold", for many Dundalk fans were very disappointed with Stephen O'Donnell's decision to leave Pat Hoban and Steven Bradley out of the away game with Shamrock Rovers the previous Monday night and play five players in midfield behind a lone striker, Daniel Kelly.

Clearly, O'Donnell, like Duff, felt that his 4-5-1 system deployed in Tallaght was his best opportunity to get a result, and he may find some justification in the fact that his side had two good first half chances that Kelly didn't take, and the defensive shield he built to get a result was only unlocked by perhaps the only real piece of quality in the game – a pass from Jack Byrne that opened the Dundalk defence for Danny Mandroiu to score.

Sadly, the latest Tallaght encounter between the two great rivals was a mere pale shadow of recent encounters between the teams that bristled with exciting attacking talent and some memorable goals.

The lack of quality in last week's game was indicative of much of this season's LOI games, for while attendances are well up, and there is no shortage of effort by teams, many of the games lack quality and entertainment value.

That certainly was true of the first half of Friday's game at Oriel, for as Dundalk dominated possession and strove hard to break down the heavily fortified visitors’ defence, with the only respite for spectators, especially those in the main stand, coming from watching the antics of Duff as he was in the ear of the fourth official challenging almost every decision, and constantly barking instructions to his players.

Inevitably, many would say, he lost it completely when one of his defensive linchpins, Shane Griiffin, was rightly sent-off just before the interval for a second bookable offence.

WATER FIRED

Duff immediately vented his displeasure in the direction of the fourth official, earning himself a yellow card when referee, Paul McLaughlin, was alerted, but the Shels manager persisted with his protests and after he fired a water battle in the direction of his own dugout, the referee produced the red card to send him to the stand with the taunting cheers of the Dundalk fans ringing in his ears.

The dismissal of both Griffin and Duff livened the half-time debate and just as well for there was little else to talk about as Dundalk struggled to create a chance of note, and, indeed, were fortunate when sloppy defending presented the visitors’ Jack Moylan with a real opening, but he dithered, allowing Darragh Leahy to get in a goal-saving tackle.

The expectation that Dundalk would intensify their attacks against the 10-man visitors didn't really materialise at the start of the second half, and it was Shels who were showing the greater resolve and they had a really strong appeal for a penalty waived away when the ever-dangerous Moylan was grounded near the endline following more indecision in the home defence.

Dundalk's cause wasn't helped minutes later when they lost their best attacking threat, Bradley, who was sent-off on the advice of the linesman after he appeared to kick out when he was fouled by Shane Farrell.

The unfortunate aspect of this dismissal, from Dundalk's and the referee's viewpoint, was that Farrell clipped Bradley on two if not three occasions before he brought down the winger, but in failing to award a free for the first or second attempt, the referee was trying to give the Dundalk player the advantage.

It didn't work out like that, for the Hibernian loanee lost his composure and reacted, but many wouldn't altogether blame him for he was subjected to some over robust attention in the game between the sides in Tolka that forced him off with an injury at half-time, and again on Friday night he got the same kind of attention.

He's young and will learn from this experience, but the pity is that he will be missing for the next few games.

With the sides now matched up in terms of numbers the game opened up a little, allowing Dundalk to build some momentum, that eventually saw them find an opening for the first goal on 64 minutes, with Paul Doyle's beautifully floated cross to the far post giving Kelly the opening to ghost beyond the last defender to knock the ball into the net.

It was Kelly's third home goal of the season as he continues to reward the coach for his faith in his goal-poaching instincts, and the goals must certainly help the player's confidence as he strives to win over his doubters.

Unfortunately, Dundalk didn't build on that lead, giving Shels the confidence to go in search of an equaliser which duly arrived in very controversial circumstances in the 81st minute when Kelly – never the best defender – was adjudged to have fouled John Ross Wilson in the box when no real danger threatened.

Again, it appeared that Dundalk would be denied all three points by a controversial penalty decision just as happened when the sides met in Tolka Park, for on this occasion the penalty Shels were denied earlier in the game looked more of a penalty than the one given.

On this occasion, however, Dundalk responded well. With O'Donnell emptying his bench to bring in two attacking players, David McMillan and John Martin, they got the reward they deserved when Keith Ward – who impressed when introduced in the 55th minute – swung over a magnificent cross from a deep, wide position that allowed Martin to get ahead of his marker and using the pace on the cross steered his header into the corner of the net with his first touch.

It was a goal worthy of winning the game, and sent the home fans home happy. This was a very sweet win, given the nature of the encounter, Shels’ belligerent tactics and the antics of their manager in trying to influence the officials.

Home form is proving crucial to Dundalk's season for it has provided them with their only four wins, but with Bradley now joining Brian Gartland on the red card list, and a number of players collecting bookings on Friday night, discipline could be a problem for a squad that is already depleted with injuries to Robbie Benson and Dan Williams.

Another stiff test against neighbours Drogheda awaits on Friday when fielding a team to break down a resolute visitors defence could be the biggest problem, but hopefully lessons will be learned from Friday night when two deliveries from deep positions yielded goals mainly because on those two rare occasions Dundalk had numbers in the box.

Supporters understand the need to move the ball across the park to try and find spaces behind packed defences, but they get impatient after long sequences of passing movements that appear to be going nowhere and would like to see a little more variety in the way the team plays.