Kevin Mulligan – Derry game will tell a lot about new Dundalk team

Stephen O'Donnell, Dundalk's head coach, has assembled a squad containing lots of new players. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Stephen O'Donnell, Dundalk's head coach, has assembled a squad containing lots of new players. Picture: Sportsfile

Kevin Mulligan

What are the chances of Dundalk challenging for the major honours this season?

That question brought a larger than normal crowd to Oriel Park for the annual Malone Cup pre-season opener with neighbours Drogheda United on Friday night, anxious to see the newly recruited players under the team's new head coach, Stephen O'Donnell.

Privacy