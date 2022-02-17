Kevin Mulligan – Derry game will tell a lot about new Dundalk team

What are the chances of Dundalk challenging for the major honours this season?

That question brought a larger than normal crowd to Oriel Park for the annual Malone Cup pre-season opener with neighbours Drogheda United on Friday night, anxious to see the newly recruited players under the team's new head coach, Stephen O'Donnell.

Traditionally this fixture rarely sends the pulses racing, for it usually falls into the pre-season friendly category which many tend to avoid because of the lack of a competitive edge, and the plethora of substitutes that contributes to the absence of any pattern to the game.

Friday night's encounter was a little different in that Drogheda brought with them a determination to put down an early season marker, for they were certainly up for this fight as was evident from the early stages when Dane Massey let Patrick Hoban know that he was in a real contest with a crunching tackle that left the Dundalk striker writhing in agony and, on a more formal occasion, would have resulted in a booking for the Drogheda skipper.

That determination shown by Drogheda from the start saw them win the crucial 50-50 battles, allowed them to pick up more of the second balls, and kept them committed to their game plan of keeping 10 players behind the ball, relying on set-pieces and quick counter-attacks to create chances.

The tactic worked for they scored their opening goal from a corner, thereafter defending resolutely, and getting the goal that clinched their first Malone Cup win since 2014 with a penalty when Dundalk defenders were caught by a moment of indecision in failing to deal with a high ball.

Dundalk did grab a late goal through the poaching instincts of David McMillan but, in truth, they never looked like winning this game, or even forcing a penalty shootout decider, for while they enjoyed the greater share of possession they were far too predictable in the manner in which they mounted their attacks and failed to move the ball quickly enough.

The loss of the Malone Cup won't be a major concern to Stephen O'Donnell but the game has underlined the reality that an awful lot of work needs to be done during this week to ensure that they can put up a creditable performance against the season's first visitors, Derry City, who have recruited heavily in the close season and are reckoned to be one of the main challenges to Shamrock Rovers ambitions to win the Premier title for the third year in a row.

PROBLEM

One of the biggest problems facing O'Donnell is that he doesn't appear to have settled on his best 11, or the system that best suits the players he has recruited.

It hasn't helped that a number, defender Lewis Macari and winger Stephen Bradley, only arrived in the week before the Drogheda game, and that others, such as Joe Adams, did not arrive at Oriel Park an awful lot before that.

The choice of goalkeeper will be the first decision the coach has to make. Welsh u21 international Nathan Sheppard has been given the No1 jersey, and he played the first half of Friday's game when he didn't have a great deal to do. He was replaced at the interval by veteran Peter Cherrie who may very well get the nod to play against his former club on Friday because of his experience.

Against Drogheda, a back four of Macari, Mark Connolly, Sam Bone and Darragh Leahy was selected, which would appear at this stage of the season to be the coach's first choice, but Leahy picked up a knock on Friday which is a concern since there is no other natural cover for the position.

The central defence of Connolly, who looked much more accomplished, and Bone failed to convince and the unexpected return of Andy Boyle from injury sooner than expected is a boost for he brought much needed composure and organisation to the defending.

First impressions of Macari were favourable but he will need time to settle and get used to the physical demands of the game here in Ireland, and his new surroundings.

It's that lack of physical presence in the midfield area that offers the most concern. Dan Williams, who was used in the holding role against Drogheda, found it difficult to cope with the aggressive tackling of the hard-working Drogheda players and a quick return from injury of Greg Sloggett will be essential for upcoming tests against the best in the league.

Undoubtedly Williams has a lot to offer and when he settles into the team, he will be a vital cog in the midfield, as will Robbie Benson who, when he gains full match fitness, will always present a threat, not just in his vision for delivering a pass, but his ability to snatch a goal.

Against Drogheda, former Waterford player John Martin was used in the number 10 role behind Hoban and he found it difficult to impose himself on the game and was replaced by Keith Ward, who was more comfortable in the role, using the ball well.

The wide players employed on Friday, Daniel Kelly and Adams, had their moments with Adams looking the more threatening. He is also being used for deliveries from dead ball situations along with Benson.

ANXIOUS

For supporters anxious to assess the new players and the team's prospects for the season, the Drogheda match wasn't a good guide, for it is going to take time for the new players to gel into a system that suits.

A good performance, and the bonus of a win against Derry, would be a great start to the season, but it won't be easy, for the Candystripes are coming with a settled team and will have in their ranks four former Dundalk players, Michael Duffy, Will Patching, Cameron Dummigan and Patrick McEleney (if fit), who can test any defence.

It would be unwise to write too much into Dundalk's pre-season schedule, which has seen them lose three of their four games, but the matches underline the difficulty in trying to bring 11 new players into a squad, and seek immediate results.

It's going to take time and while Dundalk fans who have been nurtured on a feast of success in recent seasons may have to show a lot of patience this season.

Friday's game, rather than the Malone Cup game, will tell a lot.