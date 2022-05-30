Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kevin Mulligan – Derek Stokes’ entitled to his place in Dundalk FC memory bank

The late former player gave supporters many memorable moments.

Former Dundalk star Derek Stokes passed away on May 24. Expand

Close

Former Dundalk star Derek Stokes passed away on May 24.

Former Dundalk star Derek Stokes passed away on May 24.

Former Dundalk star Derek Stokes passed away on May 24.

argus

Kevin Mulligan

The signing of Derek Stokes by Dundalk in the autumn of 1966 created a great buzz around town for he was a proven goalscorer at a high level in the English Leagues and his acquisition was seen as the final piece of the team assembled by Alan Fox, the Welsh born player-manager.

It also signalled the intention of the new board led by businessman Tom McGrath that had taken over the club to continue the investment they started in the close season, not just in the team but also in the Oriel Park.

Privacy