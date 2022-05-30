Kevin Mulligan – Derek Stokes’ entitled to his place in Dundalk FC memory bank

The signing of Derek Stokes by Dundalk in the autumn of 1966 created a great buzz around town for he was a proven goalscorer at a high level in the English Leagues and his acquisition was seen as the final piece of the team assembled by Alan Fox, the Welsh born player-manager.

It also signalled the intention of the new board led by businessman Tom McGrath that had taken over the club to continue the investment they started in the close season, not just in the team but also in the Oriel Park.

But the signing of Stokes also created a debate within the club that rages among supporters of that era about whether Stokes or Danny Hale, the former Irish League player who had signed for Dundalk a few months earlier, was the better player.

Stokes, who died in Wyke in Bradford on May 24 at the age of 82, scored 53 times in 119 games with the club, including 27 in the 1968-'69 season.

Supporters of that memorable era will remember in particular the Cup semi-final against their arch rivals Shamrock Rovers in Dalymount Park in April 1967.

The team that Fox built was well on course to win the league title, and supporters were confident of the double.

In a unique and exciting time for the club, the players, who were almost all full-time professionals, were billeted for the week before the game in a hotel in the middle of Blackrock owned by Charlie McCann.

Inquisitive fans sat on the wall in Blackrock hoping to get a glimpse of their favourites going in and out of the hotel and they travelled in record numbers to the semi-final, with many critical of the decision of Fox to play Stokes in preference to Hale.

Rovers took the lead after only nine minutes but Stokes justified his selection by equalising after 15 minutes – the game ending in a 1-1 draw. For the replay before a capacity crowd in Tolka Park (estimated at 20,000), Stokes was again preferred to Hale, but Rovers won 3-0 thanks to Mick Leech scoring twice.

Hale finished the season as top-scorer with 28 goals and Stokes scored 17 times.

Before signing for Dundalk, he had scored 120 goals with Huddersfield Town and Bradford City and joined on a loan from latter, scoring twice on his debut against the then league champions, Waterford, in a packed Kilcohan Park, helping Dundalk to a 4-2 win and eventually the title that season.

His loan period ended the following season when Dundalk paid £1,500 for his signature and he remained at the club for a total of three seasons with one of his more memorable moments at the club coming on October 1, 1968, when Dundalk became only the third Irish club to win a European tie, beating Dutch side DOS Utrecht over two legs.

Stokes scored Dundalk's goal in a 1-1 draw in Holland when against all the odds and in a game in which Patsy 'Tootsie' McKeown broke his leg after four minutes' play, the Lilywhites gave one of their finest performances in Europe to get the draw.

In the return leg in Oriel, it was Stokes again who scored for Dundalk, giving them the lead, but the Dutch side, with seven past internationals in their ranks, equalised, sending the tie to extra-time.

In the nerve-wracking extra-time, Jimmy Morrissey scored the winning header, sending the 6,000 fans in Oriel Park home happy.

In that season 1968-'69, Stokes was at his best, scoring 27 times and an excellent target man for Turlough O'Connor and Paddy Turner with the trio notching 72 goals that season and Stokes taking the 'Player of the Year' award.

He was a well-known figure around town and later joined Drogheda United in 1970 before returning to England.

He retired from football when he returned to England and worked as a golf steward and publican. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2019 and retired to Dorset before moving back to Bradford where he died on May 24.

He was a prolific goalscorer, who used his excellent touch and strength on the ball to great effect, for he lacked pace to get beyond defences.

Derek Stokes is entitled to his place in the memory bank of Dundalk supporters for he gave them many memorable moments.

May he rest in peace.