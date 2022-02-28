Louth

Kevin Mulligan – Dalymount Park a shabby imitation of its former self

Bohemians and Dundalk players stand before Friday night's league clash at Dalymount Park. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Kevin Mulligan

The Dalymount Park that possibly the world's greatest footballer, Pele, adorned with his club, Santos, exactly 50 years ago to the day that Dundalk were the visitors to the historic venue is a shabby imitation of the glory days of the stadium.

On that day, in February 1972, that Pele alone attracted a crowd estimated at 39,000 to the Phibsborough venue, Dalymount was the home of Irish football. Today it stands as a monument of years of neglect of Irish soccer.

