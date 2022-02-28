Kevin Mulligan – Dalymount Park a shabby imitation of its former self

The Dalymount Park that possibly the world's greatest footballer, Pele, adorned with his club, Santos, exactly 50 years ago to the day that Dundalk were the visitors to the historic venue is a shabby imitation of the glory days of the stadium.

On that day, in February 1972, that Pele alone attracted a crowd estimated at 39,000 to the Phibsborough venue, Dalymount was the home of Irish football. Today it stands as a monument of years of neglect of Irish soccer.

Here, on a night when Dalymount Park could have hosted twice the number that attended for Bohemians’ opening game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, the hosts had to take steps to limit numbers while vast sways of unsafe terraces remained cordoned off, becoming the playground of a lone fox who brazenly came out onto the pitch to see what all the fuss was about before the kick-off.

Bohs refrained from opening ticket sales to the public to ensure that their most loyal fans got a seat and because of this demand, Dundalk were not afforded the courtesy normally given to visiting teams of an allocation of even a small number of tickets in the main stand, the Des Kelly Carpets stand.

Instead, the hundreds of Dundalk fans who travelled were allocated the area behind one goal with its restricted viewing, no cover from the elements and just three single use portacabin toilets, one of which was reserved for ladies.

But Dalymount is not unique in failing to cater for away supporters, just look at Oriel Park.

The irony is, of course, that the failure to provide sufficient or comfortable accommodation for spectators is denying clubs the revenue that is needed to improve their teams and facilities, for extra bums on seats could add up to better players, improved surfaces and, more importantly, adequate facilities for fans.

Of course there are plans, devised years ago with Dublin City Council to transform 'Dayler' into a modern, community based stadium, but will it ever happen, with Shelourne's latest intervention threatening the plans for both teams to share Dalymount Park.

All those long term plans for Dalymount, Oriel and other grounds are of little use now when the domestic season which has just started is attracting growing interest with many of last Friday night's games sold out days before the games.

That interest looks likely to continue in the early weeks of the season, especially if, as seems likely, the challenge to Shamrock Rovers retaining their title intensifies.

Friday's clash between Bohs and Dundalk, who would both harbour outside chances of being in contention, served up a very entertaining encounter and while the football on display wasn't for the purists, there was a very competitive edge to the game with sufficient goalmouth incidents to keep the fans of both on the edge of their seats.

SPIRIT

Dundalk, unlike their first encounter the previous week with Derry City, when they led twice only to be pegged back, had to call on all their spirited instincts when they rescued a draw having twice fallen behind.

Again, most Derry supporters were content with the draw, but even though they twice fell behind against Bohs, most Dundalk fans felt that overall their team had the better chances and on balance probably deserved all three points.

Undoubtedly, head coach Stephen O'Donnell will be making an assessment of his squad and the results from his opening tranche of three games after Monday's game against Finn Harps, and he will know better than most that there was a lot to admire, while at the same time accepting that there are concerning gaps in the squad, mainly in defence.

The most obvious is the lack of pace at the back, for both central defenders, Andy Boyle and Mark Connolly, have struggled when the ball is played behind them, and this has become a greater problem because of the absence of covering pace on the flanks with Sam Bone, in particular, struggling in this regard.

This is not altogether the former St. Patrick's player's fault as injuries to John Mountney and Darragh Leahy have deprived the team of their first choices, and considering that Lewis Macari was only signed the week before the first league game and immediately drafted in to play at left-back, a position he seldom played before, O'Donnell will be encouraged by the determination of his players to apply themselves to the roles they have been asked to perform.

O'Donnell made two changes from the Derry game for Friday's encounter, including the more physical and combative skills of Greg Sloggett in midfield for Paul Doyle and opting for the pace of Daniel Kelly on the right flank for Joe Adams.

It was Kelly who had Dundalk's best two first half chances, one or both of which he should have converted, first when a ball was worked well from left to right in one of the best moves of the game, but the winger hesitated momentarily allowing defender, James Finnerty, to rescue his side with an outstanding block, while Kelly's second attempt lacked power or direction giving ’keeper, James Talbot the chance to turn the ball round the post.

Bohs, playing their first game of the season, and with an enthusiastic crowd rocking the Kelly stand in a constant drum of support, took the game to Dundalk in the early stages exposing that lack of pace at the back which uncovered problems with Macari struggling to contain the power of Canadian winger, Kris Twardek, a favourite with the home crowd who was playing his first game since his return to Dalymount.

Somehow Dundalk managed to contain the home side's early flurry and settled in the game, creating the two chances for Kelly before they eventually conceded in the 28th minute when Jordan Flores, of all people, who was renowned for his explosive shooting when he was with Dundalk, climbed highest in a crowded area to get his head to a Ali Coote corner.

However, 90 seconds later, Dundalk responded with an even better headed goal when Patrick Hoban showed great strength and finishing to get his head to a low Dan Williams corner at the near post, with the quality of the finish brilliantly illustrated by an online picture that revealed the pressure that the striker was under in getting his head to the ball.

The equaliser rocked the home team and as Dundalk's confidence visibly improved, they were denied one of the most obvious penalties you could see.

INCIDENT

The incident happened right in front of the Dundalk supporters who could see that when defender Tyreke Wilson fell on the ball as he tried to shepherd it back to his ’keeper under a challenge from Steven Bradley, he fell on the ball and handled it with not one, but both his hands.

Both officials, referee Paul McLaughlin and his linesman, maintained that they couldn't give the penalty because they couldn't see the handball, but while the linesman's view may have been obstructed, it was hard to see how the referee didn't realise what had happened.

The anger of the Dundalk players hadn't subsided when Bohs rubbed salt in their sense of injustice when they regained the lead before half-time when, not for the first time in the game, Bohs worked the space down Dundalk's left flank, drilled a low cross that initially most thought that the home side's powerful striker, Omochere, had got the vital touch to, but replays revealed that the ball took a touch off the luckless Connolly before looping over the stranded Nathan Shepperd.

The goal was a body blow to Dundalk coming as it did just before the interval and the early stages of the second half didn't give the large travelling support from Dundalk that their team could get back into the game especially when Hoban had to limp out of the battle in the 53rd minute.

Most though that the injury Hoban received was the result of a far too aggressive tackle but the referee, McLaughlin, didn't even award a free to the annoyance of the Dundalk bench.

However, within three minutes, and with the evergreen David McMillan replacing Hoban, Dundalk equalised when Kelly, who causes Dundalk fans more frustration than any other player, redeemed himself for his early indecision when he whipped over a magnificent cross to the far post where the incoming Bradley – what a find for the departed Michael Duffy – climbed above his marker to power home a header that went in off a post.

Thereafter, Dundalk had the best of the remainder of the game, for while reports in some national publications and online felt that Bohs came closest to finding a winner, the reality is that the home side didn't create a chance of note in the entire second half as evidenced by the fact that Shepperd in the Dundalk goal, who looked alert throughout and showed excellent handing on occasions, hadn't a save of note to make.

Indeed, Dundalk created the better opportunities two of which brought excellent stops from Talbot from McMillan and Bradley, while Keith Ward, who showed a lot of composure in possession when he replaced Williams, came close with a free from outside the box that curled narrowly wide.

Losing Sloggett with injury 15 minutes from time was an initial worry for Dundalk that they could hold out, but his replacement, Paul Doyle, worked hard to fill the gaps. Another replacement, John Martin for Kelly, helped considerably in providing extra cover for Bone on the right flank, and O'Donnell's decisiveness in making quick substitutes when he sees problems is an asset.