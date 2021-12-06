Kevin Mulligan | Christmas is coming early for Dundalk Fans

Christmas has come early for Dundalk supporters.

Already they have received two of their top wish list requests.

The first was the return of the club to local ownership.

The second, the return of one of the club’s legends, Stephen O’Donnell to manage team.

Naturally like any indulged child they have a third request - that players of sufficient quality are signed for next season to ensure that the team is competitive.

That however may take some time yet but hopefully progress will be made in the coming weeks to lighten Santa’s load in fulfilling the wishes of Dundalk fans.

Naturally when you get what you asked for you’re happy, and that is certainly the mood not just amongst Dundalk fans but within the town itself for the change of ownership and the return to Oriel Park of a former club captain has given townspeople a pre-Christmas bounce that is badly needed to counter the never ending Covid gloom.

In many ways too there was a nice surprise element in the manner that both longings were delivered.

For weeks, even months, it didn’t seem likely that the American owners, Peak6 would relinquish their hold on the club, either at a affordable price, or indeed to a local consortium.

In the end after a tortuous process, continually infiltrated by rumours, the deal was completed in an amicable manner with Peak6 honouring their preference to return the club to local ownership.

With Stephen O’Donnell’s return the surprise was even bigger.

Exiting the Aviva Stadium last Sunday week after their Cup final win over Bohemians the fans of St. Patrick’s Athletic were obviously in jubilant mood, celebrating a memorable season that saw them finish runners-up in the League in addition to the FAI Cup win.

European football was secured for next season, bright new players were emerging and others had their careers rejuvenated.

All this was achievement under the coaching and leadership of Stephen O’Donnell.

Many, not surprisingly were looking forward with great anticipation to next season.

Then, within a day, the newspapers were speculating that the man who guided them to their best season in many years was exiting the club, with Dundalk his likely destination.

Initially Dundalk fans didn’t want to believe these reports for while Stephen O’Donnell was top of their wish list for the vacant managerial position it appeared highly unlikely that Pats allow their manager to leave after such a successful campaign.

Eventually it emerged that O’Donnell’s contract with the Inchicore club had expired and while there was talk of a two years extension no contracts had been signed, allowing the 38-year-old to talk to other clubs.

The hopes of Dundalk fans that the appointment could become a reality increased when Pats moved quickly to appoint Drogheda manager, Tim Clancy to their coaching team, for it was unlikely that the much sought after Drogs coach would join another club to be second in command.

Clearly the members of the new Dundalk board were fully appraised of the situation, and it was obvious that O’Donnell was their number one target.

They cleared the decks by announcing that Vinny Perth was leaving the club, and while he had his supporters at Oriel Park, and did a good job not just in the season that he took over from Stephen Kenny, but in securing the club’s Premiership status for next season under difficult circumstances, it was clear that the new owners wanted to make a fresh start with a new face at the helm.

The prospect of securing O’Donnell’s services was enhanced by his close affinity with the club and the town for he lived locally for five or six years and not only played a major part in the team’s success during that time, but he was also integrated into the community, contributing to coaching sessions at DkIT.

He also enjoyed a close friendship with Andy Connolly and all of these factors undoubtedly contributed to O’Donnell’s decision to re-kindle his links with the club.

As for supporters . . . well he will always enjoy a special place in the club’s folklore, for apart from being the best midfield player ever to play with the club he attained hero worship when he defied medical opinion to return from a lengthy absence from injury to make an outstanding contribution - scoring the first goal - in a 2-0 win over Cork City in a title decider on a never to be forgotten night in October, 2014 at Oriel Park that secured Dundalk’s first League title in 19 years.

Afterwards in a jubilant Enda McGuill lounge when he celebrated with his parents after being presented with the League trophy the captain let it be known that although he had come through the Arsenal academy and played with a number of clubs previously the experience he encountered in Dundalk was special.

He now gets the chance to write new chapters in the club’s history for having served his managerial apprenticeship at Pats and played under one of the best, Stephen Kenny, he has many of the qualities of his former boss, unassuming, driven and totally focused on getting the best out of his players.

He has shown in the manner in which he has rejuvenated the career of the wayward Chris Forrester, got the best out of Paddy Barrett who had been released by Dundalk a few seasons ago, nursed another former Dundalk player, Robbie Benson back to his best for the cup final, and gave opportunities to new talent that he has the qualities to restore pride in Dundalk FC.

In many respects O’Donnell ticks all the boxes for the new owners for he is very much in the Stephen Kenny mould who understands the need to develop a close affinity not just with the supporters base but with the town itself, for the manager and the team should always be an integral part of the community.

Sadly the American owners failed to appreciate this, and in the end alienated themselves from their base.

The new owners because of their close family links with the club and the town won’t be making that mistake and in setting out their main objectives for the club they stressed the need to get supporters involved, to improve communications with their base and to ensure that Dundalk FC played a vital role in the community.

Significantly they also said that improving Oriel Park and the infrastructure round the ground will also be a priority, and they have the contacts, the incentive, and the opportunity to link in with various local and national sporting and State bodies to make a good case that the club - with a proud record of representing not just the town but the country in Europe - needs and deserves financial support to upgrade the ground.

That will of course be the long term ambition for the new owners, but the immediate objective must be that in securing the man they wanted to manage the team they must provide the financial backing that he needs to assemble a panel worthy of making the team competitive next season.

That process was delayed until the new manager could be secured, and rightly so for there was little point in signing a number of players that the manager did not rate, for that policy favoured by the former owners who signed players on the basis of video clips or representations from agents was a disaster.

It will be interesting to see if any of the players will follow O’Donnell from Pats, for with the priority being a new goalkeeper it would be great to see Liverpool extend Vitezslav Jaros loan to Dundalk for next season for he is an outstanding young ‘keeper, while supporters would have no problems with Robbie Benson returning to the club where he played his best football.

It will be a busy few weeks until Christmas for the new board and manager, and hopefully by the time Santa arrives Dundalk fans will be able to cross a few more items off their wish list for the season.