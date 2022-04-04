Kevin Mulligan – Bradley, Hoban and Benson can be Dundalk’s difference-makers

Dundalk started a run of six games in April, four of them at home, that could shape the rest of their season by beating UCD more comfortably than the 2-0 scoreline suggests in Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier League game at Oriel Park.

That sequence of six games involves two difficult away games against St Patrick's Athletic in Inchicore on Friday, and Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght on April 18, but the three remaining home games against Sligo Rovers, Shelbourne and Drogheda United all present reasonable chances to consolidate a position close to the top of the table.

Head coach Stephen O'Donnell will be pleased that his team got back to winning ways against UCD after not just the loss to keen local rivals Drogheda, but the manner of that defeat posed questions about the quality in the squad to sustain not just a challenge for honours, but perhaps the primary objective in this transition season of qualification for Europe next season.

Clearly the two week international break gave the players time to clear their heads after the disappointment of Drogheda, and for the coach to work on aspects of the team's play that had been missing against the Boynesiders.

In that O'Donnell may have been hampered by the absence of a few key players on international duty, mostly with the Welsh U21s but there were indications, especially in the first half against UCD, of players who had been struggling with fitness in the early part of the season looking a lot shaper, the obvious example being Robbie Benson who deservedly won the man of the match award, and was unfortunate not to finish the game with one, if not two goals.

It helped too that there was a lot more balance in the team with the return of the only natural left wing-back in the squad, Darragh Leahy, which allowed Lewis Macari to move to his more natural side on the right and where he challenged Benson for the main man award with a very polished performance.

NEW COMBINATION

In addition, a new midfield combination was tried with Paul Doyle given the deep, pivotal role at the heart of the sector against his old club with Greg Sloggett playing in a more advanced capacity and Benson pushing forward to play closer to Patrick Hoban.

The system worked best in the first half when Dundalk moved the ball quickly with some neat passing and movement, creating a host of chances from early on that could and perhaps should have yielded a goal.

At the heart of that impressive start was team captain Hoban, for he was the axis round which the best of Dundalk's attacking play revolved, dropping deep to take the ball, and either holding it up, flicking passes into space behind defenders, or firing over crosses, one of which was headed onto the bar by Stevie Bradley in the sixth minute.

After that Benson almost broke the deadlock when he fired narrowly wide, but all that is best about Hoban was manifest in the 16th minute when he instantly flicked a delivery from Mark Connolly, that opened the tightly packed students defence like a tin opener, for Daniel Kelly to show good composure to take the ball round the ’keeper to find the empty net.

Hoban again showed his quality in the 37th minute when he supplied a peach of a cross for Benson, displaying the opportunism that has been lacking in his play for some time, to steer his header for the bottom corner but unluckily for him the ball came back off the butt of the post.

Earlier, Benson fired another effort narrowly wide after a lovely, passing movement had opened the stubborn and well-organised visitors’ defence and twice in the half Bradley had spectators off their seats with two fine efforts that flew narrowly wide when he displayed his hallmark threat of cutting inside off his left foot to demonstrate the potency in his shooting.

The one goal didn't reflect Dundalk's superiority in the first half, and didn't quell the anxiety in the disappointing home attendance, but two minutes after the break the points were virtually secured with a quite superb goal, which again displayed Hoban's quality.

This time Bradley released Macari into space and he didn't hesitate before firing over a quite magnificent cross to the far post that the inrushing Hoban converted brilliantly by getting in front of his marker to volley the ball home.

CONTENT

Thereafter, Dundalk were content to play out the game which could have been costly, for at times they were sloppy in defence, yielding one or two chances that could have been a problem against better quality finishing, while Oriel Park fans would have liked to see the team improve their goal tally when the opposition was there for the taking.

Bradley, who throughout showed lovely touches, and a real eye and intent for goals, saw one of the best chances blocked by the UCD custodian after another lovely Hoban flick sent the winger through on a one-to-one.

Already in his short time at Oriel, the 19-year-old Hibernian loanee has become a favourite with fans, for his instant control of the football gives him an obvious advantage in decision-making, and allied to his pace and eye for an opening to unleash his lethal left foot, he is proving to be a more than worthy successor to a player, Michael Duffy, that Dundalk fans thought could never be replaced.

Too much must not be expected of such a young player who is still learning his trade, and he is certain to get extra attention from defenders in future games, but he is developing a good understanding with Hoban and Benson, who have the vision in their play to open up space for the winger.

On the other side of the attack on Friday night, Kelly opened well with his goal, but he continues to frustrate, getting himself in good positions with his pace. However, time and again, his decision-making lets him down and clearly that is an aspect of his game that O'Donnell feels he can improve for he has shown great faith in the player that needs to be rewarded with more consistent performances.

Again, the selection of a new midfield combination might suggest that O'Donnell is searching for his best trio, for with Dan Williams left out possibly because of his heavy workload with the Welsh team in the previous week, Paul Doyle got a rare start.

He worked extremely hard, perhaps trying too hard to make an impression, but is a talented footballer, who, given a run of games in which he can build his confidence, can be an asset.

The defence with Leahy back on duty and Macari on the right might be the first choice as the season progresses, and while Leahy understandably looked a little rusty at times, he will improve in the coming weeks.

The progress that Macari has shown is quite remarkable given his late arrival at the club, and the fact that he was thrown in at the deep end from the start because of injuries to Leahy and John Mountney, for he never lacks determination, has good recovery and showed with his delivery for Hoban's goal that he has quality.

For supporters the jury is still out on the central pairing of Andy Boyle and Mark Connolly. Although they are still developing an understanding of each other's play, there are times, as against UCD, when there are worrying lapses in concentration, and an over-reliance on the linesman's offside flag to get them off the hook.

Connolly is, however, better equipped to take the ball forward, and fire some incisive passes, notably a number he played to Hoban's feet against UCD, one of which played a key part in the first goal.

Behind them Nathan Shepperd continues to grow in confidence with another clean sheet to add to his tally.

Friday's game with Pat’s will be labelled as something of a grudge match, given the controversy that greeted O'Donnell's departure from the club, and no doubt he can expect a hostile reception, but his players need to retain their composure and concentration for the early season results would suggest that they can secure a result.