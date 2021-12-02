Kevin Doherty set to become number one at Drogheda United as Tim Clancy exits

Daire Doyle looks set to be Drogheda United's new assistant manager. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Tim Clancy looks set to be unveiled as manager of St Pat's after four years with the Drogs. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kevin Doherty is set to make the step up to manage Drogheda United after four years as Tim Clancy's assistant. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

CURRENT assistant manager Kevin Doherty looks set to be confirmed as Drogheda United’s new boss in the wake of Tim Clancy's imminent departure to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Clancy was appointed Drogheda boss four years ago, steered the Boynesiders back to the Premier Division at the third attempt and kept them in the top flight this year on a shoestring budget.

But the 37-year-old Trim native has never hidden his ambition to manage at a higher level and he was heavily linked with the job at Dundalk during the past week before the Lilywhites instead made a sensational swoop for St Pat’s head coach Stephen O’Donnell.

Pat's, who won the FAI Cup last Sunday, immediately turned their attention to Clancy and were granted permission to talk to him after contacting Drogheda United chairman Conor Hoey.

Clancy technically remains manager of the Drogs, but the board have already moved to fill the imminent vacancy and the Drogheda Independent understands that Doherty, who has been assistant to Clancy throughout their four years at United Park, will take the reins.

He will be assisted by Daire Doyle, who played for Drogheda in 2014 and was most recently in charge of Longford Town.