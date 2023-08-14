Kerry boss Billy Dennehy hoping to come up smelling of Roses against Drogheda United

There’s a huge event taking place down in the county town of Kerry this weekend - and there’s also the world-famous Rose of Tralee Festival!

Drogheda United have been allocated 120 tickets for the novel Sports Direct FAI Cup second round tie against Kerry FC and after some improved performances by the First Division rookies in recent weeks there’s great anticipation in the South West ahead of the tie at what could be a sold-out Mounthawk Park.

Kerry held a well-attended press conference via Teams on Monday afternoon at which their manager Billy Dennehy - himself a Tralee native - naturally paid tribute to Drogheda United’s progress in recent years.

“I think it is the biggest game in the club’s short history and a fantastic occasion, and it’s a very exciting journey that we’re on,” he said.

“League of Ireland football was wanted in Kerry 20 years ago and now it’s here.

“I think Drogheda have done a fantastic job over recent years considering the model they have in relation to everyone else. They are restricted financially compared to other teams in the league.

“They’ve had a few changes of manager - young, hungry managers. They had Tim Clancy who moved on to St Pat’s and Kevin Doherty has come in and done a fantastic job.

“It’s a fantastic challenge for us, but Drogheda are a very good team and having watched them against Derry (on Sunday evening) they performed really well and were well in the game for 70 minutes. Playing on the Astro there will be something useful to them in relation to playing us on Friday.

“There’s a lot of inexperience here and Drogheda are very experienced and know how to manage games in these situations.

“They are playing at a level where the standards are higher and there’s more intensity and we’ll have to manage our energy levels.

“We’ve been a bit inconsistent and Drogheda will be expecting to go through, but over the last few weeks we’ve improved.”

Dennehy, who himself won two league titles with Shamrock Rovers as a player and also had spells at Cork City, St Patrick’s Athletic, Derry City and Limerick, reported a clean bill of health for his squad ahead of Friday night’s tie.

He also faced a tough line of questioning during the press conference about his tactics after Kerry squandered 2-0 leads in each of their last two matches, drawing with Cobh Ramblers and then losing to Wexford last Friday night.