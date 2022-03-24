Kenny calls Blackrock ace into Ireland squad

JIMMY Dunne’s lifelong dream to play for his country looks a step closer to becoming a reality after he was called into Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

The 24-year-old centre-half and Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot both joined up with the squad today after Blackburn Rovers’ defender Darragh Lenihan and Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers returned to their clubs because of injury.

Ireland host the number one ranked team in the world, Belgium, in Aviva Stadium on Saturday before welcoming Lithuania next Tuesday.

Blackrock native Dunne has played for Ireland U21s previously but hasn’t yet lined out at senior level despite a number of call-ups dating back to 2018. However he’s been on Kenny’s radar for some time after an excellent season in the English Championship with Queen’s Park Rangers, who currently lie just two points outside the promotion play-off places.

This week’s appointment of QPR assistant coach John Eustace to Kenny’s management team will do Dunne’s prospects no harm either.

In an extensive interview with this newspaper last month Dunne spoke about his international aspirations and revealed that he wasn’t expecting a call-up any time soon.

He said: “I don’t feel confident, I’m not confident about it. I don’t think about it or have any expectations, I don’t feel like I deserve it.

"If someone’s opinion of me is that I should be involved then that’s great and I’ll be ready to represent my country. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a boy, but, again, I just think about coming in here (to QPR) every day and doing my best for the club and my team and to try and control the controllables.”