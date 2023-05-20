Keith Ward says Dundalk FC’s game management in Bohs draw was ‘piss poor’ and ‘not good enough’

The Lilywhites looked to be heading level with Declan Devine’s side when they stormed into a two goal lead inside the opening half hour courtesy of Patrick Hoban’s third minute header and an unfortunate own goal from James Talbot.

However, Krystian Nowak pulled a goal back for the visitors with a header from Jordan Flores’ corner on 77 minutes before Ali Coote’s free from wide on the left crept past Nathan Shepperd three minutes from the end to deny Stephen O’Donnell’s side the win.

“Obviously it’s disappointing,” admitted Ward afterwards.

“I thought we were much the better team in the first half. We were 2-0 up and it could have been three because I thought we could have had a penalty. We got in the lead and we were playing well. We pulled them around all over the pitch and I thought we dominated.

“Then in the second half, it’s kind of the way the season is going for us, we’re just giving away disappointing goals. They were two set pieces and it’s not good enough. It’s piss poor to be honest, the goals we’re giving away.

“It’s a tough league as it is and when you go 2-0 up against anyone in this league you should be seeing it out. I was coming onto the pitch at 2-0 and coming off 15 minutes later at 2-2 so it’s simply not good enough.”

The 32-year-old said as a team Dundalk needed to “get a lot better” at seeing games out.

“I’m frustrated because you work hard in this league and there’s no easy games but to be 2-0 up with 20 minutes to go, you should be seeing it out, it’s as simple as that,” said the former Bohs player.

“It's not like they played through us and dominated possession. It was just long balls and it’s probably something we need to get better at.

“I’m coming on the pitch as one of the more experienced players and I probably should be doing more. It just looked a little much for us at times, the directness of them and the physicality maybe. We can get around second balls and manage the game a bit better. The set pieces and the long throws and the directness… Afolabi coming on, he was a handful.

“I thought we just could have took the sting out of the game a bit better by even winning fouls and just slowing the game down. In moments when it comes into midfield you just need to take it down and come out the other side and then you can start dominating because they’re going to push bodies on but it’s just something as a team we need to get a lot better at this year.

“Bohs are having a good season and they’re still third in the league but I just think our performance in the first half alone warranted the win. We dominated the first half and were playing well. I thought we could have come out in the second half and managed the game better. They’re obviously going to have moments because they’re a good side with good players and they play direct balls but it was just a bad 15 minutes that has cost us the extra two points so that’s just disappointing,” said Ward.

Looking ahead to this Friday’s trip to face St Patrick’s Athletic, the midfielder said Dundalk needed to focus on obvious positives from the Bohs game and build on them to get back to winning ways.

“We beat them 5-0 at the start of the season and I’m sure that will be in their minds. They’ve got some top players, they’re a good side and they could have a good manager by then, who knows? To be honest going into games, I’m not worried about that. It’s just us.

“I feel like if we put in a performance like that in the first half then we can beat anyone on our day, which we’ve shown and then we just need to kind of manage games better, collectively as a team, not just the defence. We’ve conceded two set pieces and if we can manage that better then there’s no reason why we can’t go to Richmond next week and win.”