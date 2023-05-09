Keith Ward on his impressive run at Dundalk FC – ‘I still feel I have a lot to offer’

Keith Ward feels Dundalk made a real statement with their win in Sligo on Saturday. Now he wants them to back it up with further wins this weekend at home to Cork City on Friday night and away to his old club Derry City on Monday.

The 32-year-old popped up with the only goal of the game at The Showgrounds when he glanced Darragh Leahy’s left wing cross past Luke McNicholas in the 84th minute.

That goal propelled Stephen O’Donnell’s side up to fourth in the table, just six points off his old side Bohemians. With three wins in-a-row and five unbeaten, Ward feels Dundalk can continue to make progress by showing consistency in a league of inconsistent results.

“It’s a massive win,” he said.

“I was saying to the boys that I thought it was our biggest game of the season tonight, coming off the back of a few good results. The way results are going around the league, everyone is either picking up results or dropping points but I felt if we could come up here and get a win then it would make a statement and kick start our season and we came away with a massive win tonight.

“Since the start of the season we’ve been unlucky in games and we seem to be getting injuries but I just feel that as a team in the last five games with lads coming back that we were due a bit of luck and a change and we felt like we could go on a run and hopefully that’s the start of it. I think tonight is a big statement from us.”

Ward couldn’t hide his delight and being the match winner but the source of the goal surprised even him.

“I’m 15 years in the league or something and I’ve never scored a header and it’s definitely my last I’d say,” he laughed.

“It was an unbelievable ball from Darragh. I seen it the whole way in and as it was coming I said to myself ‘I’m going to have to head this’. I watched it back and the space I had… lucky enough I just got a good connection on it. To be fair I thought I was further out but I was in the six yard box so you’d think you can get it on target from there. I’m delighted.

“I probably haven’t scored enough goals in my career but I felt like last year I did well. Sometimes it just takes me a goal to get me up and running so I was delighted tonight to get a goal and it is something I’d like to do, getting in the box more. Probably over the years I’d have probably chosen to pass it rather than shooting but like you said it’s good to get off the mark early.

“It's massive to get the win and it’s quite a busy schedule now to the break so if you can go on a good run now until the break and get all the bodies back then we’ll see where we are after the break.”

Ward also laughed when told that his manager said he was playing the best football of his career.

“It's easy saying that when he has put me on the bench,” he said.

“No, I’m getting a bit older now and a bit more mature so your performances kind of should be a bit more consistent and I think I have become a bit more consistent. I love playing here and I’ve a good relationship with the gaffer and whether I’m coming off the bench or starting now, I feel like I can help the team and I’m obviously delighted to score the winner tonight.

“Naturally everyone wants to start but to be fair to the gaffer, he does pick certain players for certain games and he has dropped lads like John Martin, who had scored in the last two games. So it’s not just me but whether I’m coming off the bench or starting, I just want to contribute to the team.

“I still feel I have a lot to offer. I feel fit and I feel strong since I came to Dundalk. Full-time football has been massive for me. We’ve a lot of quality around the team. Even on my best days it is hard to get in this team but with bodies coming back I think we’re looking a bit fitter and it’s probably the first game we’ve come through this season without someone getting injured, so that’s good,” said Ward.