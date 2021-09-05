KEEPER’S FIGHTING TALK ON THE EVE OF BOHS TIE

James Brown and Luke Heeney do enough to prevent any danger from Sligo’s Andre Wright.

Drogheda United goalkeeper David Odumosu says he is looking forward to another joust with Bohemians in an important league match at Head in the Game Park this Friday. Pic: Sportsfile

it’s probably fair to say that David Odumosu is a bit of a perfectionist when it comes to his goalkeeping job for Drogheda United.

Take the recent game in Oriel Park, for example, where the 20-year-old was excellent and the Boynesiders were 2-0 up in the second half and seemingly cruising towards a famous win.

Then Dundalk’s Michael Duffy let fly from distance and the diving Odumosu did well to lay a glove on the ball - but it still ended up nestling in the net.

The keeper punched the ground in anger, believing he should have prevented the goal.

Thankfully, though, Drogheda held on for the win and they backed up that result with a scoreless draw at home to Sligo last Friday night - remarkably Odumosu’s first clean sheet in 14 matches.

“You always want a clean sheet and it’s been a while since I got one,” the former Dundalk Under-19s custodian reflected, “so personally and in terms of the back four we’d be happy with the clean sheet.

“Conceding goals is not something you want as a keeper, especially when you think to yourself you could have done a lot better, but the good thing was that we went away with three points against Dundalk and I suppose now we’ll take a point because it just builds momentum.”

In terms of standout moments, well there weren’t too many against Sligo, but Odumosu suggested that the ability to hang in there against the full-time teams and come away with some sort of a result is a quality that could prove crucial come the end of the season.

“Sligo are a really good team with really good attacking players, but I have to credit the back four and even the midfield and striker for putting pressure on them and I thought we defended really well,” he said.

“Dan (O’Reilly) had a chance and hit the bar and other than that there wasn’t really much created at both ends of the pitch.

“It was one of them fighting games where you have to dig deep, not concede and hope you can get one late, but then again it’s a clean sheet and a point and we’ll take it.”

Attention now turns to the visit of Bohemians to Head in the Game Park this Friday as Drogheda move into the final series of games, and with the battle to avoid finishing second bottom becoming tighter by the week the Boynesiders could do with picking up some sort of a result.

“There’s 10 games left now and we know it’s going to be a tough stretch of games,” Odumosu reflected.

“Obviously Finn Harps picked up points today and we could look on that as pressure on us, but that’s why we need to build our momentum and use that pressure to keep going.

“We know what type of team Bohs are and last time we played them here it was a 1-1 draw, so we know we can definitely score goals against them.

“I’m not taking anything away from Bohs - they’re a really good side - but it’s one of them games where we just have to keep fighting and going into the last round of games we know that every point counts.

“We want to finish as high as possible and if we can get three points or even fight for a draw we’d be happy.

“The season is not over yet. Where we are right now is kind of a reflection of the season we’ve had, but it’s down to digging deep for these last 10 games.

“We have played everyone a couple of times now, so we know what we’re going into, so we just want to keep up the momentum, try and get a few points, stay up and try and climb up the table.

“Midway through the season we were down a few bodies with injuries, but we have got a few lads in now and they’ll be eager to play.

“That will push on the starting XI because they want to keep their shirts, so there’s healthy competition in the dressing-room and we’re very together as a group.

“So for these last 10 games we’re just gonna stick together like we always have and go into every game believing we can win it.”

As for his own future, well the former schools international had a spell on trial with Watford at the end of last season and still hopes he can eventually carve out a career across the water.

“For me growing up I’ve always wanted to play in England and my mentality hasn’t changed,” he said.

“I’m definitely looking to keep improving and learning every day. I’m learning from really good players here in Drogheda and I feel like I’m in a good space right now, playing week in and week out.

“It’s just about carrying that on and seeing what happens in the future.”