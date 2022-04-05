KEEPER STARS ALL NIGHT LONG!

RYAN Brennan and Sam Long were the heroes in Ballybofey on Monday night as Drogheda United came away with a precious and hard-earned point against fellow strugglers Finn Harps.

Ollie Horgan’s side were poised to send the Drogs into the bottom two in the league table after coming back from an early James Clarke strike to lead 2-1.

But Brennan came off the bench for his first appearance of the season, having recovered from injury, and could hardly have made more of an impact as he netted the all-important equaliser.

Even then Drogheda would have gone home with nothing had their 19-year-old keeper Long not made a number of brilliant saves.

Conditions at Finn Park were typical of Donegal in early April – wet and windy – but Drogheda defied the inclement weather and hit the front with a well-constructed goal after only five minutes.

Clarke linked up with Dylan Grimes near the right touchline and then picked out the run of Darragh Nugent, and when the on-loan Shamrock Rovers man cut the ball back from the byeline Clarke stroked a lovely finish past Harps’ debut netminder Gavin Mulreany.

A confident-looking Drogheda side pushed on and almost struck for the second time on 12 minutes as Clarke and Nugent combined with Dayle Rooney whose whipped cross from the left just evaded Grimes in the six-yard area.

However, Harps eventually gained a foothold in the game around the 20-minute mark and immediately got their reward.

Their Croatian forward Filip Mihaljevic picked out Yoyo Mahdy in space in the box and his shot was well saved by the feet of Sam Long, but Drogheda couldn’t clear their lines from the rebound and Barry McNamee teed up Eric McWoods who fired past the unfortunate keeper for 1-1.

The Boynesiders went straight back on the attack as Clarke made another enterprising run before setting up Rooney whose shot was turned around the post by Mulreany.

However, Harps nearly profited from Long’s one and only error in the match on the half-hour. The keeper came off his line to gather a cross but didn’t make a clean catch, and as the ball pinged around the penalty area McNamee shot goal-wards, only for Long to make a fine recovery save.

The home side were in the ascendancy now and Rob Slevin hooked an effort over the bar before they hit the front on the stroke of half-time.

Their American forward, McWoods, sent in a teasing cross that seemed to hang up in the strong wind, Mihaljevic nodded the ball back across goal and Mahdy arrived on cue to fire past Long.

Drogheda had it all to do now, but they almost fell further behind on 55 minutes when Mahdy’s fiercely struck 25-yard free kick was brilliantly clawed away to safety by Long, diving to his left, before Ryan Rainey ballooned a follow-up shot high and wide.

Mihaljevic then missed the target with a header and Long then denied Ryan Connolly with another fine stop.

Drogheda rang the changes at this point, and with fresh legs on the field in Brennan, Luke Heeney and Chris Lyons they had a good spell just past the 70-minute mark, without creating any clear-cut openings.

Harps defended well and then almost put the game to bed 10 minutes from time when McWoods crossed towards Mahdy whose header beat Long all ends up.

However, Andrew Quinn - who had just come on for the injured Evan Weir 60 seconds earlier – intervened brilliantly with a flying header to deflect the ball wide.

From being inches away from falling 3-1 behind, Drogheda then stunned the home supporters by hauling themselves level in the 85th minute.

Quinn and Poynton linked up on the right wing before the latter’s cross was half-cleared towards Gary Deegan. He slipped the ball into the path of Brennan whose low shot spun into the net off Mulreany’s right post - 2-2.

Drogheda pushed for a winner and Clarke sent a long-range effort over the bar after Quinn had dispossessed Connolly 30 yards from goal.

However, in the final seconds it was Harps who almost snatched a winner as their substitute Bastien Hery crossed towards Mahdy who again looked certain to score with a header, but Long spread himself brilliantly and managed to keep the ball out with his outstretched leg.

FINN HARPS: Gavin Mulreany 7; Ryan Rainey 7, Ethan Boyle 7 (Bastien Hery 70, 7), Conor Tourish 7, Rob Slevin 7; Elie-Gael N’Zeyi 7, Ryan Connolly 7; Eric McWoods 8, Barry McNamee 8 (Mark Timlin 90), Filip Mihaljevic 7; Yoyo Mahdy 7. Subs not used: Damien Duffy, Erol Erdal Alkan, Jose Carrillo, Luke Rudden, Stephen Black, Dylan Woods, Ger Doherty.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Sam Long 8; Georgie Poynton 7, Keith Cowan 7, Dane Massey 7, Evan Weir 7 (Andrew Quinn 79, 7); Gary Deegan 7, James Clarke 8; Dylan Grimes 6 (Ryan Brennan 61, 7), Darragh Nugent 7 (Luke Heeney 70, 6), Dayle Rooney 7; Dean Williams 6 (Chris Lyons 60min, 7). Subs not used: Seán Roughan, Mohammed Boudiaf, Killian Cailloce, Colin McCabe, Aaron Davis.

ATTENDANCE: 1,200 (est)