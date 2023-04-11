Keeper McCabe’s injury a big concern for Drogheda United ahead of Sligo Rovers trip

DROGHEDA United boss Kevin Doherty and his assistant Daire Doyle are sweating over the fitness of a number of players ahead of Saturday’s long trip to face Sligo Rovers in The Showgrounds (kick-off 7.45pm).

Both Darragh Markey and Evan Weir missed Monday night’s clash with St Patrick’s Athletic, while Emmanuel Adegboyega was suspended and both Adam Foley and Ben Curtis remain on the long-term injured list.

Perhaps most concerning of all, goalkeeper Colin McCabe injured his shoulder against St Pat’s after being fouled as he is challenged for a ball in the air and he was clearly hampered in the closing minutes before making a mistake that led to the third goal for the Inchicore side.

That means Fiachra Pagel, the 19-year-old who is currently on loan with Drogheda ahead of a summer move to Forest Green Rovers, could be set for a first league start.

Monday’s defeat at the hands of St Pat’s came on the back of a superb away win over Derry City last Friday, when Doherty was sent off for protesting about Adeboyega’s red card, and his assistant Doyle was in the dugout on Monday - although the manager should be back in charge for the trip to Sligo.

“You probably would have taken three points from the two games,” Doyle agreed, “but with Friday going so well and getting three points and the form we’ve had this year, we’ve shown that we shouldn’t fear any team in this league.

“It wasn’t to be tonight, but we need to get back at it because we are bodies down and we need to get ready for Sligo.

“Thankfully we have a day longer than the majority of teams, but we have to prepare and be ready because it’s another big game and the league is very, very close this year. Every point and every win is valuable and if you can put two wins in a row together you can see yourself jump up considerably.

“We’ll look to go to Sligo on Saturday and we want to get a win there.”

Asked about the squad that might be available for the trip, Doyle responded: “You saw Collie go down with an injury towards the end of the game and we’ll see how he is. We’ll hope that Manny might get back from his suspension and be available if he only gets one game.

“We’ll see how Darragh Markey and Evan Weir are. Adam Foley and Ben Curtis are still long-term and Andrew Wogan, the goalkeeper, is still a couple of weeks away.

“So we might be able to welcome a couple back.”

Doyle agreed that the endeavours of last Friday night in Derry possibly caught up with Drogheda when they played St Pat’s, but he still felt they were very competitive and pointed out that there was only a goal in it until deep into stoppage time.

“Possibly it did affect us, but at the same time you’re looking at a very, very soft penalty given against us in the first half.

“Look at Dylan Grimes going through in a one v one that we missed and we had one or two other chances as well.

“So although we put in a lot of effort against Derry on Friday, we still did enough things in the game to go in at half-time ahead.

“It feels like a couple of things went against us when you look at the very soft sending-off up in Derry and the very soft penalty tonight, and the lads actually played well and put in a decent shift for us today and we can’t ask for more on that side.

“Maybe a little bit more quality in the final third at times, but I think Dayle Rooney and Dylan Grimes caused them problems in them front areas and Freddie Draper kept the back four honest the whole night.”

The trip west to face Sligo, who lost to Shelbourne on Monday night, follows on from two other lengthy away journeys over the past fortnight to Cork and Derry, but Doyle feels that shouldn’t concern the squad.

“We have to just deal with it. It’s probably the furthest you can travel, but we went down to Cork and got a point, we went to Derry and got a win, so we won’t complain about travelling and we’ll go there and put on our best show.

“Sligo may well be a wounded animal, but we’re the same. We’ve got a whole group of players up there really disappointed that we haven’t got anything from the game and we’ll want to put things right and put in a performance to get something out of the game.

“It’ll be great to get Kevin back involved. We’d expect that it’ll be a one-game ban that he gets, but we won’t have official confirmation until the panel sit.”

Doyle, incidentally, is thought to be on the short list of assistant managers that Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins would like to take to The Brandywell following Alan Reynolds’ decision to return to his home-town club Waterford as assistant to Keith Long.

But Doherty’s number two says he’s focused on his current job at Drogheda.

“Myself and Ruaidhri Higgins go back a long, long way when we were both at Coventry,” he said.

“We’ve known each other for years and we have a good relationship, but Ruaidhri is doing a great up there and myself and Kevin are here and we have a big, big job to do.

“We’re doing everything we can to be successful here and that’s all I’m concentrating on and worrying and thinking about and it’s not something that’s come across my mind or thoughts at all.”