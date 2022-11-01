John Mountney – ‘It has probably been one of the most enjoyable years I’ve ever had at Dundalk’

Having won five league titles in his initial spell at Dundalk, John Mountney has seen much bigger nights than Friday’s European qualification celebrations in the wake of the 2-1 victory over Bohemians that has secured at least a third place finish for the side this season. Picture: Sportsfile

Having won five league titles in his initial spell at Dundalk, John Mountney has seen much bigger nights than Friday’s European qualification celebrations in the wake of the 2-1 victory over Bohemians that has secured at least a third place finish for the side this season.

Yet, 10 years on from being part of a side who had a similar, trophyless celebration following the play-off victory away to Waterford in November 2012, there was a feeling that this could be the start of a new era of success at Oriel Park.

Certainly, Mountney – who this Sunday will make the 250th league appearance of his career should he feature against Derry City – has no intention of resting on his laurels at the latest achievement.

“It’s a massive achievement for the club, the staff, the players and everyone involved,” he said.

“To think about where things were in December, to where we are now – it has been a massive turnaround.

“When you think of all the successes that the club has had in recent years…of course, that has come to an end and with the change of ownerships fans want to see stability and to see their club back. To have that turnaround straight away from the manager coming in in December, working against the clock with getting players in and loan players, to turn that around to where we are now with having European football secured is a massive, massive achievement.

“I don’t know what the expectations were of the fans because we’ve had such great success over the years but I think we all knew coming in that it was a different Dundalk. It had to stabilise.

“It was a different era in 2012 and total different management. They were different times as well in terms of looking after yourself with fitness and all that but it has come a long way the club and it has had great years and hopefully now this is the start of a new era for us again,” said Mountney.

While proud of his Mayo roots, the 29-year-old has become almost like a local in his almost 11 years living in the town and he said he was delighted to be part of the new era at Casey’s Field.

“As soon as Stephen O’Donnell came back and rang me there was no discussion about contracts or lengths or anything like that. I was here in the flick of a switch. I’m proud to be involved with the club and especially when we’re pushing to be successful. When you see the fans like that, it gives you that little extra special buzz.

“Dundalk is a massive football town. I’ve always said that since coming up in 2012. The friendliness of people in the town as well. The amount of people who would stop you and have a chat about the match. Some might tell you that you were ‘sh*te’ the night before and some might say well done but I’ve always enjoyed that side of it.

“There really is a passion behind the fans up here. You’ll get that atmosphere back from the fans if you give it everything for the shirt up here and hopefully now this is the start of a new era for us.”

Friday night was Mountney’s 10th league appearance of a season which saw him sidelined until July as he recovered from the ACL injury suffered while playing against Dundalk for St Patrick’s Athletic at Casey’s Field in August 2021.

While that made it a difficult year in many respects, Mountney said he was delighted to play a part in the end.

“I’m probably different to some of the lads because after playing 10 games I feel like I’m only really coming midway into the season compared to some of the lads who have played 30-plus.

“Watching from the sidelines is never easy for any player but, like that, I knew I had to work hard to get back and get game time before the season finished. I’m just delighted to be able to come back, get minutes and obviously be involved in a team that has played well and secured Europe.”

Mountney also reserved special praise for head coach Stephen O’Donnell, who he followed from St Patrick’s Athletic in the wake of their FAI Cup win last season. It’s a gamble that has undoubtedly paid off for both.

“He wouldn’t play anything safe, Stephen. If he feels something is right then he’ll go for it with 110% commitment.

“Since day one, he has really got the group together and everyone is playing for him and the management and would go through a wall for him. The detail we get, as well as the sessions, are very detailed and that’s a credit to the coaches as well – Davey, Patrick Cregg and Burnsy. They put on great sessions.

“Like that, it has probably been one of the most enjoyable years I’ve ever had at Dundalk, coming up every morning training. There’s a real hunger and drive for success again and it is just great to be part of a management and a club that is really motivated to be successful again,” said John.