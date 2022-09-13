John Martin could face his twin brother in Dundalk’s FAI Cup clash with Waterford

When John Martin made the switch from Waterford to Dundalk at the start of the season, the thoughts of big European nights and Cup finals at the Aviva Stadium undoubtedly played a part in his decision making process. Picture: Sportsfile

When John Martin made the switch from Waterford to Dundalk at the start of the season, the thoughts of big European nights and Cup finals at the Aviva Stadium undoubtedly played a part in his decision making process.

Now his twin brother, Paul, is potentially standing between him and that dream as the pair prepare to go head-to-head for the first time in their careers at the RSC on Friday night (kick-off: 7:45pm, live on LOITV).

The two Paulstown men have spent much of this season on the fringes of things for their respective sides but now whoever comes out on top in the Martin family duel could well determine which of them is preparing for an FAI Cup semi-final next month.

Goalkeeper Paul has spent much of this season on the bench for the First Division side but has been preferred by new boss Danny Searle for the last seven games, including their two Cup wins so far away to St Patrick’s Athletic and Malahide United.

John has also been something of a bit-part player for Stephen O’Donnell’s side this season due to managing an injury for most of the campaign but has also played a part in the last seven games since top goalscorer Patrick Hoban picked up a calf injury in the win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park last month.

Speaking ahead of the game this weekend, the 23-year-old said he was looking forward to the battle of his brother but admitted he had an element of sympathy for the rest of the Kilkenny-based clan who would be attending on the night.

Asked had they ever come up against each other before, John said: “I don't think so ever, to be honest so that'll be a new one and a difficult one for the mother and father and that. It'll be an interesting one to say the least.

“I'll give him a text this week to see what I can find out but it'll be fun,” he laughed.

“I've a lot of good memories and a lot of good friends down there but I'll just be focusing on the game. Putting relationships to the side for this game is really important. We want to get to that semi-final and keep going,” he said.

Dundalk go into the semi-final on their worst run of form this season with Friday’s 3-2 defeat away to bottom side UCD their third defeat in their last four league games, although the result for the defeat away to Sligo Rovers was overturned due to an ineligible player.

Martin was as downbeat as anyone leaving the UCD Bowl at the weekend but encouraged his side to put it behind them ahead of the Cup match this Friday.

“We're obviously very disappointed in the performance there,” he said.

“I can't even put into words what happened there to be honest. I think we just left ourselves too open really in the second half somehow. We'll have to analyse it tomorrow but it's a very bad result.

“We just need to keep it rolling. I know we're on a bad run now but you can't look back on them few results. I know we're going to go through a slump in a season but we just have to get ourselves going again. We just have to put our heads down again now next week and work hard again for the Cup game.

“A win would be great and then we can recharge the batteries with the international break the week after. It's been a long season up until now but we're into the final stretch now and we need to be winning these games. It's not good enough but there are positives to take and we just have to be positive now going into next week.”

Following Waterford’s recent takeover by Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley, Martin is expecting a bumper crowd at the RSC for what will be the 18th Cup meeting between the sides which contested the 1979 final which Dundalk won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Seán Byrne and Hilary Carlyle.

“They're on a bit of a high now at the minute with new ownership and that so it'll be nearly like a Cup final for them to be honest,” said John.

“I think they're rooted into getting a play-off so they've nothing really to play for in the league so this will be a huge game for them. We have to bring the intensity more than anything. When you go down to these games playing against a lower division side it is all about intensity and attitude,” he said.