Joe Martin – the late Dundalk FC great – was a born entertainer

In every area of his life Joe Martin, who passed away on Monday evening, was a born entertainer.

From his exploits on the field with Dundalk FC, where he scored an impressive 109 goals in 212 appearances across nine seasons from 1949 to 1960, to his ventures post retirement, it’s immeasurable how many smiles Joe put on people’s faces down through the years.

An FAI Cup winner with Dundalk in 1952, Joe remains the club’s fourth highest goalscorer of all time. His achievements while leading the line at Oriel Park are all the more spectacular when you factor in that it came during one of the least successful periods in the club’s illustrious history – with the club having to re-apply for membership of the league four times during his tenure having finished bottom.

‘The Local Hope’ is what he was proudly known as following a headline in The Irish Independent which managed to stick.

He certainly was Dundalk’s saviour on a few occasions, most notably in the FAI Cup final of 1952. Trailing Cork Athletic 1-0 in front of 26,670 people at Dalymount Park, he popped up with the rarest of left footed strikes a minute from the end to earn his side a replay.

Three days later Dundalk would win 3-0 with goals from Johnny Fearon, Fergus Moloney and Paddy Mullen to ensure a Cup medal for Joe five weeks shy of his 21st birthday.

There were chances to go to England at various points but a poor experience on trial at Derby County in 1949 meant Joe had no hesitation in turning down Bolton Wanderers’ approaches in the years that followed as he earned his living at Halliday’s Shoe Factory.

After retiring at 29, Joe never shirked the limelight winning more accolades post football than he ever did in his playing days. This included Live at Three appearances on RTÉ, talent show victories, People of the Year awards, St Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshall duties and several Hall of Fame awards.

He also worked for several years at the old greyhound track at the Ramparts until its closure – “the greatest tragedy ever” – while his radio show on Dundalk FM, 'Magic Moments', also won countless awards and accolades.

“I was a genius!,” he laughed during our last proper chat together to mark his 90th birthday in May 2021.

Catch ups with Joe were never dull and his smile was infectious. One of the more memorable pieces I penned in recent years was in August 2018 when I brought him and Patrick Hoban together for a piece at Joe’s home in Dublin Street at a time when they both had 58 league goals for the club. I barely had to ask a question as he probed Hoban from the get-go and dished out a bit of advice on how he could improve, including “be greedy”.

For all his achievements with Dundalk, one of his great claims to fame was holding the record for most goals in a Summer League game – scoring nine in a 10-0 win over Dealgan Rovers at the age of 17.

His other great love was his family, which along with his football memories are plastered across the walls of his home.

He leaves behind three children – Mary (Gray), Carol (Thornton) and Anton – 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and a wealth of memories for both family and town to enjoy.

A proud Manchester United fan, he went to his eternal reward a happy man following Erik Ten Hag’s side victory over City in the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

‘The Local Hope’ delivered so much in his 91-and-a-half years. It’s unlikely we’ll ever see his likes again.

Joe will be reposing at McGeough’s Funeral Home from 3pm until 7pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10:50am, walking to St Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.