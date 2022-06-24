Louth

Jimmy Hasty documentary should be fitting for a Dundalk legend – Kevin Mulligan

I was fortunate to see Jimmy play many times, and the irony is that after the initial few games, took little or no notice of his handicap for it is a testament to his ability that he became an integral part of the team, capable of scoring exceptional goals.

It is an illustration of the impact that he made during his short footballing career that 48 years after his tragic death there is still worldwide interest in Jimmy Hasty, the one-armed centre-forward who played with Dundalk during the 1960s. Expand

Kevin Mulligan

That interest has led to the decision taken by the Noah Media Group, an award winning production, distribution and technology company, to compile a documentary on Jimmy's life.

