Jimmy Hasty documentary should be fitting for a Dundalk legend – Kevin Mulligan

It is an illustration of the impact that he made during his short footballing career that 48 years after his tragic death there is still worldwide interest in Jimmy Hasty, the one-armed centre-forward who played with Dundalk during the 1960s.

That interest has led to the decision taken by the Noah Media Group, an award winning production, distribution and technology company, to compile a documentary on Jimmy's life.

The company, which has a global reputation for delivering the highest quality factual content, have previously compiled documentaries for major networks, including one on Jack Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Their interest in Hasty has been nurtured over many years, mainly because there are few players in the world who have managed to play football at a high level under the handicap that Jimmy had to overcome.

Over six seasons with Dundalk, between 1960 and 1966, he made a total of 170 appearances, scoring a remarkable 103 goals, including one in the first victory for an Irish team on European soil in ’63, when they played FC Zurich.

Dundalk had qualified for the European Cup for the first time in their history by winning the league title in the 1962-’63 season with Hasty playing a key role in that first title in 30 years.

A number of Dundalk-born players who were part of that title winning team, John Murphy, Patsy McKeown and Francie Callan, are thankfully still surviving to recall the exploits of a remarkable player, but sadly the numbers of Dundalk fans who marvelled at the skills and goalscoring feats of the Belfast-born player are declining every year.

It is true to say that some, even Dundalk fans initially, regarded the player as a freak, and consequently having turned up to see him play out of curiosity, could not take their eyes off him, not because he had one arm, but because he was such a skilful and accomplished player.

For such a big man (a touch above 6ft 1), he had great balance and an incredible touch that allowed him to stun the ball or deflect it to a colleague with any part of his anatomy – head, chest, thighs or feet.

When Hasty made his debut for Dundalk against Cork Celtic in November 1960, he was confronted by one of Cork's toughest defenders, John Coughlan, who was alarmed at the prospect of marking a one-arm centre-forward.

He was immediately put at ease by Hasty who pointed to his stump and said: "Take no notice of this, play your own game".

Coughlan tried as best he could but said later, "his remark ruined it altogether, I was uncomfortable, uneasy, and unsure and spent the 90 minutes playing cat and mouse without hardly laying a boot on him".

JIM WAS CORRECT

The Cork defender wasn't the only one who doubted that a one-armed man could play, for when the legendary Dundalk director Jim Malone told his fellow directors that he had signed the player having watched him perform for Newry Town, they were incredulous.

They even refused to honour his personal cheque that he had paid the player as a signing on fee, but so confident was Malone in the player's ability to perform at the highest level that he offered to pay the fee himself if the signing wasn't a success.

It didn't take long for Hasty to dispel any doubts, for he scored on his debut and in that first season, hit 18 goals in 22 games.

Jimmy was born into a Catholic family in the north Belfast community of Sailortown in 1936.

Like many young people, Hasty was obsessed with football and would religiously play on the streets. However, he had to begin working at the age of 14 and like many from his community, began work in the local seafront mill and it was in this mill that Hasty’s life would change forever.

On his first day, Hasty’s arm was mangled in an accident with one of the machines, resulting in the limb having to be amputated, leaving Hasty with a short stump.

Now unable to work in the mill, Hasty returned to playing football in the junior ranks for St Joesph's in the Down and Connor league. Next he would go on to join Islandmagee after leaving the junior ranks before signing for Dundalk.

Having played with Dundalk for six seasons, he joined Drogheda briefly before moving back to Belfast.

Footballers’ lives have a second half, when they are no longer playing. Hasty started a family and got a job in a bookmaker’s. In October 1974, he was walking along Brougham Street – adjacent to Dock Street – when a loyalist paramilitary gunman stepped out and shot him.

Driving to his job was 25-year-old George Larmour. His routine was to first drop off his wife, Sadie, at her workplace.

That morning, just before eight, Sadie said she heard shooting. Rather than speed away, Larmour told her to get out while he drove further down Brougham Street. There he saw a man lying on the pavement.

Larmour got out of his car, took two coats from it and covered the stranger, who was still breathing. He spoke to the dying man, tried to reassure him. If it matters – and it did – a Protestant was holding a Catholic shot by a Protestant. All from the same small place.

No one has ever been charged with murdering perhaps the best-known Dundalk player ever, a player whose legendary status survives almost 50 years after his death.

I was fortunate to see Jimmy play many times, and the irony is that after the initial few games, took little or no notice of his handicap for it is a testament to his ability that he became an integral part of the team, capable of scoring exceptional goals.

Recently, I played golf with a low handicap, very accomplished, one-armed man and having again marvelled at his dexterity, asked him if he had ever heard of a footballer called Jimmy Hasty. Naturally, he did, even though he wasn't from Dundalk, or hadn’t even seen him play, but felt that losing an arm at such a young age as he did must have made Jimmy more determined than most to prove to others that determination and practice can overcome such a handicap.

Hopefully the Noah documentary will be a fitting tribute to the player and help in preserving his legend.