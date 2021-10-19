Jason gets top Marks as brave Town bow out

DROGHEDA TOWN 0 ST MOCHTA’S 3

DROGHEDA Town exited the Intermediate Cup on Friday night as they went down at home to top Leinster Senior Sunday side St Mochta’s.

Despite a brave performance, two fantastic strikes and a penalty saw the Marian Park side come undone.

There were three former Drogheda United players lining out for Mochta’s, with Alan Byrne, Mick Daly and Jason Marks all part of the starting XI, while another ex Drog Gareth McCaffrey was absent because of injury.

For the hosts Sean Brennan was unavailable due to his coaching commitments with Drogheda United the same night, and of course Paul Crowley managed the hosts against some of his former United teammates.

Town started well and forced an early corner from which a goal-bound Nemanja Crnogorac shot was tipped behind.

The impeccable surface at Blackstone Marian Park perhaps played against the Drogheda side as Mochta’s could spread the ball with ease across the smooth surface.

Once the Dublin side had settled into the game the gulf in class began to show. The Town defence was twice opened up by some slick one-touch passing and only for poor finishing the visitors may have taken an early lead.

Eric Brown and Ricardo Sousa were both made to work early on, with Brown in particular providing cover across the back four. He took up a good position behind Town keeper Jakub Kula to clear a goal-bound chance.

Kula himself made some good early saves, but he was beaten on 20 minutes by a sublime shot from outside of the box which flew into the top corner.

It was predominately one-way traffic and on 31 minutes Kula was quick off his line to cut out a through-ball.

Town were struggling to find club captain Ollie Hamzat as the long ball tactic played into the hands of the Dubliners.

Nevertheless, Town had their best chance of the first half on 37 minutes when a training ground move saw Mikey Connolly hit a short free kick into the box for Hamzat to turn, but he was closed down and eventually Stephen Keeley got a shot away which was deflected over the crossbar.

From the corner Town had a penalty shout waved away and they went into the break just that single goal behind.

A Sousa mis-hit clearance saw Mochta’s volley a shot at goal on 50 minutes, but Kula made a good stop.

The game became stretched and scrappy, which suited the hosts as they came more into the game.

But on 62 minutes some needlessly rushed defensive play saw Sean Caffrey play a pass back to the keeper and his mis-cued clearance found Marks. From just inside the Town half Marks hit a perfect shot into the far top corner to effectively end the game as a contest.

Five minutes later Caffrey committed a foul just inside the box, the referee pointed to the spot and Kula was beaten once more to make it 3-0 to the visitors.

To their credit Town continued to battle and Hamzat dropped deeper to provide an attacking platform. However, while the hosts were gaining more possession in the final third they were unable to threaten and ultimately the game petered out.

DROGHEDA TOWN: Jakub Kula, Daryl McDonagh, Ricardo Sousa, Eric Brown, Craig Pentony, Stephen Keeley, Michael Connolly, Ollie Hamzat, Sean Caffrey, Emmanuel Santos, Nemanja Crnogorac, Ollie Hamzat.