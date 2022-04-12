James Rogers – Upcoming games will dictate how Dundalk’s start is deemed under O’Donnell

There’s such a thing as a good point and a bad point in football. Dundalk got a good one on Friday night against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Having played second fiddle for the most part at Inchicore, the Lilywhites had to rely on two brilliant second half saves from Nathan Shepperd to deny Eoin Doyle the goal that you could hardly say the home side wouldn’t have deserved.

Most of the pre-match coverage surrounded the return of Stephen O’Donnell to Richmond Park but for all the hype, this was far from the Galatasaray-esque ‘Welcome to Hell’ environment. Bar a few supporters shouting a few words in his direction on the way into the ground and a couple of similar chants around the quarter hour mark, you’d have not known there was much beef between the Pat’s fans and their ex-manager – who mingled amicably before and after with some of his former staff.

It’s fair to say O’Donnell might even have got worse abuse from the terraces in his playing days but that, at least, is that out of the way. He’ll probably never be loved in Inchicore but few can deny he left Pat’s in a better place than he found them before his move back up the M1.

We can but hope he achieves similar at Oriel Park in the months and years ahead, but for now it remains very much a work in progress. Friday’s game marked the end of the first series of games and, as things stand, Dundalk sit in fifth place.

The record to date makes for interesting reading. One defeat from nine games is impressive, two wins from nine is less so.

While no one would claim the start is as poor, you have to go back to the beginning of the 2003 season under Trevor Anderson to find the last time Dundalk opened a season with more draws. On that occasion the record read seven draws and two defeats from nine matches.

While no one expected miracles overnight from O’Donnell and co, it’s fair to say that the start to the season is teetering on the brink of being good or bad with the next five games set to have a big say in terms which category it falls into.

Leaving aside the game away to Shamrock Rovers on Easter Monday, where, realistically, anything taken from it would be seen as a bonus, home matches against a currently out-of-sorts Sligo Rovers this Friday and subsequent fixtures at home to Shelbourne and Drogheda United and away to UCD have to be seen as an opportunity to climb the table. Straight away, a win over Sligo on Friday night could have Dundalk as high as third.

In order to get there, O’Donnell will have to find a way of getting more from his side in an offensive sense. Defensively, the side have stepped up with just two goals conceded in the last seven games – both from the penalty spot – and five clean sheets in nine games (a figure that took 30 matches to reach last season) a sign of the progression in that regard.

At the other end, things have been much more laboured though, with just three goals scored in the last six compared to seven in the first three. The game against St Pat’s on Friday can be added to recent games against Sligo Rovers and Drogheda where the side looked like they could be there yet and wouldn’t have scored.

While Robbie Benson has been arguably Dundalk’s best player this season, the side’s most creative force to date has undoubtedly been Patrick Hoban, but you ideally want your number nine on the end of chances rather than trying to carve them out. Hoban has been largely starved of service this season to date, summed up by the fact that just one of his three goals – the second against UCD – has been from open play.

If this trend continues it may be worth trialling Hoban in a number 10 role, which he is more than capable of playing, with the likes of a Daniel Kelly, John Martin or David McMillan ahead of him.

Despite a bright start from a goalscoring perspective from Steven Bradley, by and large the wide players have struggled to produce, while the full-backs have also failed to get forward to any great degree in any game. Lewis Macari, who has been progressing nicely in recent games, did provide a superb cross for Hoban’s goal against UCD but it was from a deep position – almost summing up the lack of an attacking threat from the full-backs.

Admittedly, Darragh Leahy has just returned from injury but the real problem has been in midfield to date.

If there was a criticism of O’Donnell in his nine games in charge, it would be that he got it wrong on the two occasions he opted not to change his line-up. While the display against Shamrock Rovers was one of the best this season, sticking with the same 4-4-2 system for the visit to Head in the Game Park was a mistake – as was the decision to omit Dan Williams from his starting XI in Inchicore on Friday night.

While it was a good point against Pat’s, it also has to seen as an opportunity missed. Pat’s were without the likes of Chris Forrester and Jamie Lennon and had to throw 17-year-old birthday boy Adam Murphy into the fray for his first league start. Murphy then proceeded to run the show for the opening 20 minutes before departing through injury. The fact Dundalk still struggled to get a grip on things was far from ideal.

Still, these things are said to be constructive rather than be critical. European qualification has to be the aim this season and it remains within sight. Dundalk need to kick on in the next series if they’re to get there though and, as pointed out earlier, the upcoming games over the next few weeks could be crucial in determining where they stand come the end of the second series.