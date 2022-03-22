James Rogers – Time for Dundalk and other clubs to weed out fine-earning louts

A first defeat of the season for Dundalk. A first loss for Stephen O'Donnell as Lilywhites head coach. A first Louth derby win on home soil for Drogheda United in over eight years. A dubious penalty that secured it.

These should have been the main talking points leaving Head in the Game Park on Friday night but, not for the first time in this season's SSE Airtricity League, it was off the field matters which dominated the post-match discussion. Or in this case, off the field matters which spilled onto the field.

When the final whistle blew to confirm victory for Kevin Doherty's men, literally hundreds of Drogheda supporters spewed onto the pitch in what can only be deemed to be hugely over-zealous celebrations in a game that, while a derby, was far from a classic and comes just half a dozen rounds into their season.

Of course, the Boynesiders' fans are entitled to be happy at claiming local bragging rights but they crossed a line with their invasion and a further line was then crossed by those in attendance who made their way across the pitch to remonstrate with the large away support.

A few Dundalk fans were no angels either and, while provoked, had no business in then taking to the field themselves to engage with those who had ruined what should have been a better night for Drogheda.

It was the cherry on top of what had been a disappointing day for all Lilywhite supporters in attendance. The result and performance was poor but the conduct of a small minority of fans was a complete let down. Even before a ball had been kicked a so-called supporter had issued abuse to Zoe Murphy – the young, local girl with Cerebral Palsy who the local community, in one of its finest hours, helped raise over €100,000 for in recent years to ensure she could receive life changing surgery in America.

Then shortly after kick-off the action was delayed by flares being thrown onto the pitch by some of the away fans.

An apology was at least offered to Zoe and her mum and wider family but it was but a silver lining to an otherwise embarrassing showing.

Make no mistake, the vast majority of Dundalk supporters are well-behaved individuals. The vast majority of Drogheda fans are too but the scenes witnessed on Friday night don't do anything to enhance the view of the league and certainly don't do anything to encourage people to bring their partners or children along to matches.

Drogheda stewards and Gardaí, having stood idly by and allowed the pitch invasion to happen and the subsequent stand-off to lead to its inevitable conclusion where a number of thumps were thrown, let themselves down. They then could have made a bad situation even worse by allowing both sets of supporters cross paths with each other outside the ground.

I don't want to make this purely about Drogheda either but the fact remains this is the third straight away match, following on from incidents post-Sligo and post-Shels, that there has been some sort of trouble involving fans after a Dundalk game. While the finger of blame can't necessarily be pointed at Dundalk fans for those, this latest incident must mean it's time for a root and branch review into who we let into Oriel Park and grounds around the country.

Threats of bans are no longer good enough. It's time to rid our stadiums of those who threaten to turn a good night out into a bad one.

A club statement issued on Sunday confirmed what we already suspected, that a "substantial fine" would be on the way from the FAI. But how many fines have been paid in the past with little or no repercussions for those responsible.

While the Dundalk figure isn't readily available for this year so far, what we do know is that already this season Derry City have had over £3,000 (sterling) in fines while Cork City had fines of €1,600 for just their first two home matches.

Take that Derry City figure for a second and it's averaging £750 in fines for each home game they've played so far this season. That's not a kick in the arse away from €1,000 given current exchange rates. We know that it is the minority causing these fines and yet those fines are the equivalent of almost 14 season ticket sales for the Candystripes.

No one wants to be a kill joy and we can all appreciate what flares bring to matches. Anyone who was in Warsaw when Dundalk played Legia in their Champions League play-off in 2016 will testify how special they can be.

Yet the reality is they cost the club money each and every time one is lit. There's also the danger of something going wrong, like those that caught fire behind the goal of the Johan Cruyff Arena in Ajax's match with Feyenoord at the weekend.

If someone has to throw a flare on a pitch, they can't handle it. If someone can't go to a football match without resorting to violence, they shouldn't be there.

Continually allowing people into grounds with flares is the equivalent of allowing someone walk into your club shop, walk out with a tonne of merchandise without paying and then letting them burn that gear on your centre circle. The latter wouldn't be tolerated so why should flares? It's not 100 people lighting them. It's not even 50. It's time the clubs, starting with Dundalk, say enough is enough. Zero tolerance is now needed before someone seriously gets hurt.

The FAI also need to take a long hard look at themselves. While no one would argue that the Louth derby is on a level with that of the Old Firm, the Merseyside Derby or the Milan one - to name but a few - in what other country would a local derby be allowed to proceed at 7:45pm on a Bank Holiday?

We frequently see these big games in other countries brought forward to earlier kick-off times to avoid alcohol having a huge influence on fan behaviour. On Friday, with Cheltenham on, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that many attending Head in the Game Park that night had been in a pub since lunchtime. Playing a derby in that environment was asking for trouble.

Other games on Friday were brought forward due to it being a Bank Holiday. In hindsight, perhaps the Louth derby should have been one of them.

Dundalk rightfully commended the behaviour of both the home and away fans after their last home match with Shamrock Rovers as there were no flares and no trouble. What was the difference? It was a Monday and most people had been working that day.

Going ahead with a game like that where there's a natural rivalry between supporters so late in the day of a long weekend was foolish.

It's time for all to recognise the mistakes. It's time to stop trying to be popular with everyone and realise that a small handful of people at each of our clubs, including Dundalk, are costing us – both financially and reputationally.

Trust me, you'll gain more fans in the long-term than ones you'll lose by getting it right.