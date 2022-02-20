James Rogers – Oriel, it’s good to be back

On the first night of a new era, when only one Michael Duffy was welcomed at Oriel Park, the choice by the man in control of the PA to play Bachman-Turner Overdrive's 'You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet' at full-time on Friday was an appropriate one.

I'll admit, like many fans, I wasn't overly optimistic about Dundalk's prospects against Derry City. Ruaidhrí Higgins' side had had a better pre-season, they were more settled as a squad and their signings – including four former fan favourites at Oriel – has resulted in many people tipping them as potential titles challengers this season.

While the most high-profile of their new recruits were not involved from the start on Friday – Patrick McEleney consigned to the substitutes' bench and Michael Duffy missing out altogether with a hamstring problem – the fact they had as many starters from the Dundalk squad of last season in their line-up as the home side summed up just how much change had occurred on the Carrick Road in the space of just three months.

Stephen O'Donnell handed out eight debuts on Friday night, not including the returning Robbie Benson, with Andy Boyle and Patrick Hoban the only survivors from last season in his first starting 11. Not since Stephen Kenny handed out nine debuts, not including the returning Keith Ward, for his first league game in charge against Shamrock Rovers in March 2013 had so many new faces been introduced to a Dundalk side.

Yet, just like nine years ago, the Lilywhites gave a better account of themselves than many had expected. In many ways, Friday was more impressive than that scoreless draw with Rovers as well.

Back then the likes of Boyle, Mark Rossiter, Dane Massey, John Sullivan, John Dillon, Kurtis Byrne and even O'Donnell himself all had a good degree of experience. Even Hoban at that point had played over 70 matches for Mervue United, leaving Richie Towell as one of the least experienced – and even he had played 31 matches in the Scottish Premiership at that point.

It was very different on Friday though.

While one of the debutants, Mark Connolly, had over 300 senior career appearances behind him and Sam Bone was joining on the back of an FAI Cup-winning campaign with St Pat's, it summed up the relative inexperience of the squad that 23-year-old Paul Doyle had started more than double the amount of games for UCD last season (27) as the remaining group of Steven Bradley (6), Joe Adams (4), Dan Williams (2), Nathan Shepperd (0) and Lewis Macari (0) had managed at adult level in their careers.

Given that lack of experience, it's easy to see why many are on the fence about Dundalk's prospects this season.

Yet, despite that, the backing has never been better. It was a struggle to get a ticket for the game during the week and this was reflected by one of the biggest attendances at Oriel Park for many years – a turn out that looked and felt a lot greater than the reported figure of just over 3,500.

It was by no means perfect on Friday night but what the side served up in the 2-2 draw was heartening. During the week O'Donnell had spoken in the media and to fans directly about the need to rein in expectations.

No one will be rushing to the bookmakers' office this week to back Dundalk for the title on the back of what we saw on but the performance was a definite building block that the side will hopefully progress from.

For the most part they played on the front foot and took the game to Derry, while Brian Maher was certainly the busier of the two goalkeepers.

Bradley announced himself with a superb goal and became an instant hit with fans with his direct style of play while Connolly's goal from Benson's corner was welcome in more ways than one when you consider that Dundalk defenders only scored twice throughout the entire league campaign last time out.

All of the young newcomers were solid while Benson produced a display which only highlighted how we had never replaced him to begin with.

The one disappointment was the manner in which both of Derry's goals were coughed up. Both Boyle and Bone sold themselves far too easily to allow firstly Jamie McGonigle and then James Akintunde to break to put the ball on a plate for Joe Thomson and McGonigle to equalise within minutes of Dundalk taking the lead.

Given the patched together nature of the back four – Macari playing at left back, Bone at right back and Boyle rushed back having barely kicked a ball in pre-season – they're things that can be hopefully ironed out.

In the end this was a game that Dundalk probably deserved to win in many respects but equally one they could have lost when you factor in McGonigle hit the crossbar twice in quick succession at the end.

Most – probably even O'Donnell himself – would have settled for a point beforehand so it was hard to be too despondent about a 2-2 draw.

We can but hope the squad build on this ahead of the trip to Dalymount Park to face Bohs on Friday before the quick turnaround then for the visit of Finn Harps to Oriel Park 72 hours later.

It was good to be back though – in more ways than one.

Last year had its obvious difficulties but the biggest loss was the supporters. Having a bumper crowd in Oriel felt right.

We've had a rollercoaster of a time supporting Dundalk over the last few years but now, despite lower expectations, there's a feeling that it matters a little more.

That might explain why my press box decorum was abandoned on a few occasions as I bemoaned some of the bizarre decisions made by referee Rob Harvey.

Those controversial calls, the cold nights, the excitement of a goal going in and the banter with fellow fans are what make the League of Ireland special though.

In a post-Covid world we should all appreciate them things a little more.

It is very much a new era in Oriel Park and, as promising as Friday was, things won't always go so smoothly. That's why the fans have a bigger role than ever to play this season.

Just as when Kenny arrived in Oriel Park 10 seasons ago, there's a promising squad there with the potential to seriously kick on as this season progresses.

'You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet' - Hopefully not, but I for one am excited and can't wait to see what's to come.