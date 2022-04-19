James Rogers – O’Donnell’s biggest issue with Dundalk players could be belief

The grimace on Stephen O’Donnell’s face said it all before he had even opened his mouth.

“You want to get results in Tallaght,” he replied when it was put to him that Dundalk’s season wouldn’t be shaped by results against the champions.

“Ultimately, we want to be in a position, and I’m not ruling anything out, that it does dictate our season, how we perform against the top teams home and away.

“We’re not far away,” he added.

Both after the win over Sligo Rovers on Good Friday and following the defeat against Shamrock Rovers on Easter Monday, the Lilywhites head coach spoke about his players having the confidence to express themselves. It’s not the first time since arriving into the Oriel Park hotseat that he has spoken in these terms either.

There’s a clear sense of trying to build a mentality – something that is clearly still a work in progress for the Dundalk of 2022.

After Monday’s defeat, he said: “We’re playing for what is since 2014 the dominant club in the country with five league titles and two Europa League group stages so I want the players to realise they’re at a massive club and a club with serious pedigree and take confidence from that.

“I think a lot of them did tonight in regards to Paul Doyle in the first half in particular and Sam Bone in the first half in particular, I thought both of them were excellent. I was happy with a lot of it but we know physically we have to get better as well. You can see there that they’re an experienced team with physicality. They’re all strong, big men and that’s an area we need to improve on as well but we will. In regards the workrate and the willingness and the togetherness, I was delighted with it.

“Ultimately for a lot of our lads it’s their first taste of playing against proper men at a very good level. That’s the top and bottom of it. We also have other players coming from different clubs where the expectations maybe aren’t as high so they’re still finding their feet.”

Pressed on it further after Danny Mandriou’s 67th minute strike had ruined his game plan, O’Donnell said: “It’s just confidence – play looser, choose the right pass. Game management – know where the spaces are. When we did that I thought we played up through them and when we didn’t it was because of sloppiness – eight and 10 yarders unopposed – but from a bravery standpoint I was happy with us.

“We didn’t resort to just firing it into channels or that. We did play it and it’s a lovely surface to play on. There’s lots of positives but these nights are very good because our lads know as a collective the level we need to get to. We’re not far off the level but we still have a bit to go.”

A bit like another former midfield enforcer in Roy Keane, O’Donnell’s standards are high. It’s easy to see why. He was at Arsenal when the Invincibles were in their pomp and never really had to settle for mediocrity at Bohs, Cork, Rovers or Dundalk. Challenging for honours was expected at each of the clubs and, more often than not, he and his team-mates delivered.

The current Dundalk are still a work in progress but you can see where the frustrations lie. Most of Rovers best openings on Monday came from Dundalk mistakes – needless ones at that, with short passes often undercooked or played behind their intended target.

That suggests a weariness where no-one wanted to make a mistake. The Dundalk side which O’Donnell captained were brave. They weren’t afraid to try things. That stemmed from Stephen Kenny at the top and getting that message across now to players is O’Donnell’s challenge.

He’s perhaps ahead of where we all thought or hoped we’d be at this stage but still you can sense in certain players a lack of belief that they’re good enough – summed up by the decision of one player to cross the ball into the arms of Alan Mannus on Monday rather than hold the play up when he could clearly see there were no team-mates of his in the box.

O’Donnell was brave with his selections on Monday. Admittedly, there is a thin line between bravery and stupidity but he skirted it well. He had a plan and it almost worked. Getting his players to buy into the idea that they’re every bit as good as a Rovers team who far from wowed on Monday is the next challenge but it’s a path he’s at least doing his best to cross.

It’s a new era at Oriel Park and, off the field, the signs are encouraging that we’re getting closer to being back to where we once were again.

This Friday night the side will wear a special one-off jersey which will raise funds for the Watch Your Back MND organisation, which was set up by Dundalk man Roy Taylor to raise funds for research into Motor Neurone Disease.

The 24 jerseys with the ‘Watch Your Back MND’ logo are being auctioned at present via the club website and will hopefully raise a significant sum for what is a very worthy cause.

Giving back in this way is to be applauded and hopefully further initiatives like this can be implemented in seasons to come to support other worthwhile causes within the community.

Likewise, it was good to see the 2002 squad honoured on Friday night. A club with Dundalk’s history should embrace it and the benefits are obvious with the numbers in the Enda McGuill Suite after Friday night’s game contributing to the club coffers in the form of business.

While you can’t honour sides of the past every week, perhaps there’s something to be looked at to see can a Q&A with players past or present, media or whatever else be set up after each home match to encourage people to stay in Oriel beyond the final whistle.

The appetite is there and fans will support such ventures if given the opportunity.